Botulinum Toxin - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455727810, 9781455737765

Botulinum Toxin

3rd Edition

Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series

Serial Editors: Murad Alam
Series Editors: Jeffrey Dover
Authors: Alastair Carruthers Jean Carruthers
eBook ISBN: 9781455737765
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd October 2012
Page Count: 204
Table of Contents

Contents

Series Preface XXX

Series Preface (First edition) XXX

Preface XXX

Contributors XXX

Acknowledgments XXX

Dedication XXXX

 1 Therapeutic Uses of the Botulinum Toxins XXX

Andrew Blitzer

 2 History of OnabotulinumtoxinA
Therapeutic XXX

Mitchell F. Brin, Andrew Blitzer

 3 History of Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin XXX

Alastair Carruthers, Jean Carruthers

 4 Basic Science: BOTOX® Cosmetic XXX

Conor J. Gallagher

 5 Basic Science: Abobotulinum Toxin A XXX

Gary D. Monheit, Andrew Pickett

 6 Basic Science: Xeomin® XXX

Jürgen Frevert, Gerhard Sattler

 7 Basic Science: Myobloc® XXX

Neil S. Sadick, Nils Krueger

 8 Medytoxin/Neuronox® XXX

Kyle Koo-II Seo, Wooshun Lee

 9 Comparison of Botulinum Toxins XXX

Chung-Yin Stanley Chan, Kathryn Kent,
Thomas E. Rohrer

10 Topical Neurotoxin XXX

Jacob M. Waugh, Richard G. Glogau

11 Reconstitution / Dilution XXX

Ada R. Trindade de Almeida,
Letícia Cardoso Secco

12 Glabella XXX

Naissan O. Wesley, Derek H. Jones

13 Eyebrow Height / Shaping XXX

Jason Sneath, Massimo Signorini

14 Frontalis and HFL XXX

Austin Liu, David M. Ozog, Joel L. Cohen

15 Treatment of Crow’s Feet XXX

Melanie Warycha, Jeffrey S. Dover,
Murad Alam

16 Infraorbital / Upper and Lower Eyelids XXX

Shannon Humphrey, Steven Fagien

17 Treatment of the Mid-face with
Botulinum Toxin XXX

Ian A. Maher, Timothy C. Flynn

18 Orbicularis Oris, Mentalis, Depressor
Anguli Oris XXX

Fredric S. Brandt, Annelyse C. Ballin,
Jeremy B. Green, Joely Kaufman,
Alex Cazzaniga

19 Platysma and the Nefertiti Lift® XXX

Phillip M. Levy

20 The Masseters and Their Treatment
with Botulinum Toxin XXX

Greg J. Goodman

21 Darker Skin Types XXX

Pearl E. Grimes, Andrew F. Alexis

22 Combination Treatment XXX

Alastair Carruthers, Jean Carruthers

23 Focal Axillary Hyperhidrosis XXX

Dee Anna Glaser, Adam R. Mattox

24 Palmo-Plantar Hyperhidrosis XXX

Kavita Mariwalla, Nowell Solish

25 The Future of Botulinum Toxin XXX

Alastair Carruthers, Jean Carruthers

Index XXX

Description

Botulinum Toxin, a volume in the Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series, helps you keep up with the growing demand for non-invasive procedures and provide the optimum results your patients expect. Evidence-based, procedural how-to's and step-by-step advice on proper techniques, pitfalls, and tricks of the trade equip you to successfully incorporate the very latest botulinum injection techniques into your busy practice!

Key Features

  • Offer your patients the best care and avoid pitfalls. Evidence-based findings and practical tips equip you with the knowledge you need to recommend and discuss the most effective treatment options with your patients.

  • Know how to vary your technique for patients with darker skin types, and learn alternate approaches used internationally.

  • Expand your repertoire and refine your skills with a wealth of color illustrations, photographs, and procedural videos depicting cases as they appear in practice.

 

Details

About the Serial Editors

Murad Alam Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Otolaryngology and Surgery; Vice-Chair, Department of Dermatology; Chief, Section of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery; Director, Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois

About the Series Editors

Jeffrey Dover Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island

About the Authors

Alastair Carruthers Author

Dr. Alastair Carruthers, M.A., B.M.,B.Ch, FRCP(LON), FRCPC

Dr. Alastair Carruthers is a Cosmetic Dermasurgeon who operates his own clinical practice (Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc.) in Vancouver, BC. He is also a Clinical Professor of Dermatology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

During his 20 years of practice, Dr. Carruthers has made several major contributions to the field of dermatology. Foremost among these was the use of the BOTOX® procedure in cosmetic applications, a discovery he made with his wife, Dr. Jean Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have been at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. Today, BOTOX®, which inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating, is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in the world.

Dr. Carruthers has also made significant advances in the area of Tissue Augmentation. These materials, both temporary and permanent, are used to lift and support the structures beneath the skin. In 1998 Dr. Carruthers was the first dermatologist in North America to begin injecting Artecoll. Through the extensive research performed in their Vancouver based facility, Drs. Carruthers continue to have articles published and lecture extensively on these subjects.

With over 100 published articles to his credit, Dr. Carruthers is a member of the Editorial Board of “Dermatologic Surgery”. He is also a member of several national and international associations, including the American Dermatology Association and the Canadian Dermatology Association, where he served as President from 1998 to 1999. In addition, he has been elected Vice President of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

Dr. Carruthers has also contributed extensively to studies about the relationship between skin cancer and sun exposure.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Division of Dermatology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

Jean Carruthers Author

Dr. Jean Carruthers, MD, FRCS (UK), FRCS (C), Diplomate of the American Board in Cosmetic Surgery, Fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Dr. Jean Carruthers is a Cosmetic Surgeon and a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Dr. Carruthers has lectured worldwide on a variety of subjects pertaining to cosmetic ophthalmology, including the cosmetic use of the BOTOX® procedure, which she co-founded with her husband, Dr. Alastair Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have remained at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. BOTOX® inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating. Today, BOTOX® is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in North America. They are now also researching the cosmetic use of the newest therapeutic neurotoxin, Botulinum type B, commercially produced as MyoBloc.

Dr. Carruthers has published more than eighty peer reviewed scientific articles and twenty-eight scientific book chapters on a variety of topics, including the use of botulinum toxin and soft tissue augmenting agents, aesthetic lasers and cosmetic laser blepharoplasty. She is an International Editor for such publications as Dermatologic Surgery, the Journal of Cosmetic Laser Surgery and the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of British Columbia, Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc, Vancouver, Canada

