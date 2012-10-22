Botulinum Toxin
3rd Edition
Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series
Table of Contents
Contents
Series Preface XXX
Series Preface (First edition) XXX
Preface XXX
Contributors XXX
Acknowledgments XXX
Dedication XXXX
1 Therapeutic Uses of the Botulinum Toxins XXX
Andrew Blitzer
2 History of OnabotulinumtoxinA
Therapeutic XXX
Mitchell F. Brin, Andrew Blitzer
3 History of Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin XXX
Alastair Carruthers, Jean Carruthers
4 Basic Science: BOTOX® Cosmetic XXX
Conor J. Gallagher
5 Basic Science: Abobotulinum Toxin A XXX
Gary D. Monheit, Andrew Pickett
6 Basic Science: Xeomin® XXX
Jürgen Frevert, Gerhard Sattler
7 Basic Science: Myobloc® XXX
Neil S. Sadick, Nils Krueger
8 Medytoxin/Neuronox® XXX
Kyle Koo-II Seo, Wooshun Lee
9 Comparison of Botulinum Toxins XXX
Chung-Yin Stanley Chan, Kathryn Kent,
Thomas E. Rohrer
10 Topical Neurotoxin XXX
Jacob M. Waugh, Richard G. Glogau
11 Reconstitution / Dilution XXX
Ada R. Trindade de Almeida,
Letícia Cardoso Secco
12 Glabella XXX
Naissan O. Wesley, Derek H. Jones
13 Eyebrow Height / Shaping XXX
Jason Sneath, Massimo Signorini
14 Frontalis and HFL XXX
Austin Liu, David M. Ozog, Joel L. Cohen
15 Treatment of Crow’s Feet XXX
Melanie Warycha, Jeffrey S. Dover,
Murad Alam
16 Infraorbital / Upper and Lower Eyelids XXX
Shannon Humphrey, Steven Fagien
17 Treatment of the Mid-face with
Botulinum Toxin XXX
Ian A. Maher, Timothy C. Flynn
18 Orbicularis Oris, Mentalis, Depressor
Anguli Oris XXX
Fredric S. Brandt, Annelyse C. Ballin,
Jeremy B. Green, Joely Kaufman,
Alex Cazzaniga
19 Platysma and the Nefertiti Lift® XXX
Phillip M. Levy
20 The Masseters and Their Treatment
with Botulinum Toxin XXX
Greg J. Goodman
21 Darker Skin Types XXX
Pearl E. Grimes, Andrew F. Alexis
22 Combination Treatment XXX
Alastair Carruthers, Jean Carruthers
23 Focal Axillary Hyperhidrosis XXX
Dee Anna Glaser, Adam R. Mattox
24 Palmo-Plantar Hyperhidrosis XXX
Kavita Mariwalla, Nowell Solish
25 The Future of Botulinum Toxin XXX
Alastair Carruthers, Jean Carruthers
Index XXX
Description
Botulinum Toxin, a volume in the Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series, helps you keep up with the growing demand for non-invasive procedures and provide the optimum results your patients expect. Evidence-based, procedural how-to's and step-by-step advice on proper techniques, pitfalls, and tricks of the trade equip you to successfully incorporate the very latest botulinum injection techniques into your busy practice!
Key Features
- Offer your patients the best care and avoid pitfalls. Evidence-based findings and practical tips equip you with the knowledge you need to recommend and discuss the most effective treatment options with your patients.
- Know how to vary your technique for patients with darker skin types, and learn alternate approaches used internationally.
- Expand your repertoire and refine your skills with a wealth of color illustrations, photographs, and procedural videos depicting cases as they appear in practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 22nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737765
About the Serial Editors
Murad Alam Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Otolaryngology and Surgery; Vice-Chair, Department of Dermatology; Chief, Section of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery; Director, Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
About the Series Editors
Jeffrey Dover Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island
About the Authors
Alastair Carruthers Author
Dr. Alastair Carruthers, M.A., B.M.,B.Ch, FRCP(LON), FRCPC
Dr. Alastair Carruthers is a Cosmetic Dermasurgeon who operates his own clinical practice (Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc.) in Vancouver, BC. He is also a Clinical Professor of Dermatology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
During his 20 years of practice, Dr. Carruthers has made several major contributions to the field of dermatology. Foremost among these was the use of the BOTOX® procedure in cosmetic applications, a discovery he made with his wife, Dr. Jean Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have been at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. Today, BOTOX®, which inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating, is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in the world.
Dr. Carruthers has also made significant advances in the area of Tissue Augmentation. These materials, both temporary and permanent, are used to lift and support the structures beneath the skin. In 1998 Dr. Carruthers was the first dermatologist in North America to begin injecting Artecoll. Through the extensive research performed in their Vancouver based facility, Drs. Carruthers continue to have articles published and lecture extensively on these subjects.
With over 100 published articles to his credit, Dr. Carruthers is a member of the Editorial Board of “Dermatologic Surgery”. He is also a member of several national and international associations, including the American Dermatology Association and the Canadian Dermatology Association, where he served as President from 1998 to 1999. In addition, he has been elected Vice President of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.
Dr. Carruthers has also contributed extensively to studies about the relationship between skin cancer and sun exposure.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Division of Dermatology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Jean Carruthers Author
Dr. Jean Carruthers, MD, FRCS (UK), FRCS (C), Diplomate of the American Board in Cosmetic Surgery, Fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Dr. Jean Carruthers is a Cosmetic Surgeon and a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
Dr. Carruthers has lectured worldwide on a variety of subjects pertaining to cosmetic ophthalmology, including the cosmetic use of the BOTOX® procedure, which she co-founded with her husband, Dr. Alastair Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have remained at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. BOTOX® inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating. Today, BOTOX® is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in North America. They are now also researching the cosmetic use of the newest therapeutic neurotoxin, Botulinum type B, commercially produced as MyoBloc.
Dr. Carruthers has published more than eighty peer reviewed scientific articles and twenty-eight scientific book chapters on a variety of topics, including the use of botulinum toxin and soft tissue augmenting agents, aesthetic lasers and cosmetic laser blepharoplasty. She is an International Editor for such publications as Dermatologic Surgery, the Journal of Cosmetic Laser Surgery and the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of British Columbia, Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc, Vancouver, Canada