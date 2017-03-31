Botulinum Toxin
4th Edition
Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series
Table of Contents
1 Therapeutic Uses of the Botulinum Toxins
2 History of OnabotulinumtoxinA Therapeutic
3 History of Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin
4 Basic Science of BOTOX® Cosmetic
5 AbobotulinumtoxinA: Science and Clinical Usage
6 Basic Science: Xeomin®
7 Basic Science: Myobloc®
8 Neuronox® and Innotox®
9 Injectable DaxibotulinumtoxinA (RT002)
10 Comparison of Botulinum Toxins
11 Topical DaxibotulinumtoxinA (RT001)
12 Topical Botulinum Toxin Type A
13 Reconstitution and Dilution
14 Benzyl Alcohol
15 Glabella
16 Modulation of Eyebrow Position and Shape by Treatment with Neuromodulators and Fillers
17 Frontalis and Horizontal Forehead Line
18 Treatment of Crow’s Feet
19 Infraorbital/Upper and Lower Eyelids
20 Treatment of the Midface with Botulinum Toxin
21 Orbicularis Oris, Mentalis, and Depressor Anguli Oris
22 Platysma, Nefertiti Lift®, and Beyond
23 The Masseters and their Treatment with Botulinum Toxin
24 Darker Skin Types
25 Combination Noninvasive Facial Aesthetic Treatments with Botulinum Toxin Type A
26 Focal Axillary Hyperhidrosis
27 Palmoplantar Hyperhidrosis
28 The Future of Neuromodulators in Aesthetic Medicine
Description
Part of the practical and dynamic Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series, Botulinum Toxin, 4th Edition, brings physicians at all levels of experience up to speed with today’s best injection techniques. This well-organized text provides current, authoritative guidance on popular procedures including masseter hypertrophy and darker skin types, the therapeutic uses of botulinum toxins, and their future in dermatology. The renowned author team of Drs. Jean Carruthers and Alastair Carruthers offers evidence-based, procedural how-to's and step-by-step advice on proper techniques, pitfalls, and tricks of the trade, so you can successfully incorporate the latest procedures into your practice.
Key Features
- Includes complete, clear descriptions and rationales for injection placement for facial and neck rejuvenation and hyperhidrosis, with high-quality videos demonstrating the techniques of injection.
- Addresses the differences in doses and particular characteristics among different botulinum toxin preparations in every chapter.
- Features a well-organized format with key points lists, pearls, and case studies as they appear in practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 31st March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480215
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480079
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323476591
About the Serial Editors
Murad Alam Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Otolaryngology and Surgery; Vice-Chair, Department of Dermatology; Chief, Section of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery; Director, Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
About the Series Editors
Jeffrey Dover Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island
About the Authors
Alastair Carruthers Author
Dr. Alastair Carruthers, M.A., B.M.,B.Ch, FRCP(LON), FRCPC
Dr. Alastair Carruthers is a Cosmetic Dermasurgeon who operates his own clinical practice (Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc.) in Vancouver, BC. He is also a Clinical Professor of Dermatology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
During his 20 years of practice, Dr. Carruthers has made several major contributions to the field of dermatology. Foremost among these was the use of the BOTOX® procedure in cosmetic applications, a discovery he made with his wife, Dr. Jean Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have been at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. Today, BOTOX®, which inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating, is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in the world.
Dr. Carruthers has also made significant advances in the area of Tissue Augmentation. These materials, both temporary and permanent, are used to lift and support the structures beneath the skin. In 1998 Dr. Carruthers was the first dermatologist in North America to begin injecting Artecoll. Through the extensive research performed in their Vancouver based facility, Drs. Carruthers continue to have articles published and lecture extensively on these subjects.
With over 100 published articles to his credit, Dr. Carruthers is a member of the Editorial Board of “Dermatologic Surgery”. He is also a member of several national and international associations, including the American Dermatology Association and the Canadian Dermatology Association, where he served as President from 1998 to 1999. In addition, he has been elected Vice President of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.
Dr. Carruthers has also contributed extensively to studies about the relationship between skin cancer and sun exposure.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Division of Dermatology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Jean Carruthers Author
Dr. Jean Carruthers, MD, FRCS (UK), FRCS (C), Diplomate of the American Board in Cosmetic Surgery, Fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Dr. Jean Carruthers is a Cosmetic Surgeon and a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
Dr. Carruthers has lectured worldwide on a variety of subjects pertaining to cosmetic ophthalmology, including the cosmetic use of the BOTOX® procedure, which she co-founded with her husband, Dr. Alastair Carruthers, in 1987. Since this time, they have remained at the forefront of BOTOX® research, development and education, publishing numerous articles using their data. BOTOX® inhibits nerve impulses in muscles that cause everything from frown lines and wrinkles to sweating. Today, BOTOX® is the most commonly performed cosmetic procedure in North America. They are now also researching the cosmetic use of the newest therapeutic neurotoxin, Botulinum type B, commercially produced as MyoBloc.
Dr. Carruthers has published more than eighty peer reviewed scientific articles and twenty-eight scientific book chapters on a variety of topics, including the use of botulinum toxin and soft tissue augmenting agents, aesthetic lasers and cosmetic laser blepharoplasty. She is an International Editor for such publications as Dermatologic Surgery, the Journal of Cosmetic Laser Surgery and the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of British Columbia, Carruthers Dermatology Centre Inc, Vancouver, Canada