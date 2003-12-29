Botulinum Toxin in Facial Rejuvenation
1st Edition
Description
Written by a top expert in the field, this resource introduces the reader to the pharmacology of botulinum toxin and describes and the entire range of techniques for its optimal administration—including safe handling, the selection and assessment of patients, potential complications and pitfalls, and asthetic techniques. It also provides comparative information on other modalities such as laser and hyaluronic acid, as well as potential risk factors, so readers can choose the best procedure for each patient. And, it discusses both forms of toxin currently available on the market - Botox and Dysport.
Key Features
- Covers the entire range of use of botulinum toxin for cosmetic purposes.
- Provides state-of-the-art, practical guidelines on treatment methods and correct storage.
- Discusses other treatments so that the reader can decide which rejuvenating treatment is best for each patient.
- Uses full-color clinical photos of pre-, peri-, and post-operative results to illustrate nuances of techniques as well asthe effectiveness of botulinum toxin on wrinkles and scars for the major facial areas.
- Discusses which patients may be at risk for adverse effects—or "worsening results"—and offers suitable alternatives.
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 An Introduction to the use of the Botulinum Toxin
CHAPTER 2 Pharmacology/Pharmacokinetics
CHAPTER 3 Preparation and Storage
CHAPTER 4 Patient Selection and Response
CHAPTER 5 Complications and Principles of Use
CHAPTER 6 Management of Crow's Feet
CHAPTER 7 Management of Forehead Wrinkles and Frown
CHAPTER 8 Treatment for Perioral Region and Scars
CHAPTER 9 Other Indications
CHAPTER 10 Good Cosmetic Practice
CHAPTER 11 Other Solutions
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2004
- Published:
- 29th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038020
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723433491
About the Author
Kate Coleman
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Oculoplastic Surgeon, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland