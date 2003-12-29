Botulinum Toxin in Facial Rejuvenation

Written by a top expert in the field, this resource introduces the reader to the pharmacology of botulinum toxin and describes and the entire range of techniques for its optimal administration—including safe handling, the selection and assessment of patients, potential complications and pitfalls, and asthetic techniques. It also provides comparative information on other modalities such as laser and hyaluronic acid, as well as potential risk factors, so readers can choose the best procedure for each patient. And, it discusses both forms of toxin currently available on the market - Botox and Dysport.