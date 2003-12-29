Botulinum Toxin in Facial Rejuvenation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723433491, 9780702038020

Botulinum Toxin in Facial Rejuvenation

1st Edition

Authors: Kate Coleman
eBook ISBN: 9780702038020
Hardcover ISBN: 9780723433491
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 29th December 2003
Page Count: 180
Description

Written by a top expert in the field, this resource introduces the reader to the pharmacology of botulinum toxin and describes and the entire range of techniques for its optimal administration—including safe handling, the selection and assessment of patients, potential complications and pitfalls, and asthetic techniques. It also provides comparative information on other modalities such as laser and hyaluronic acid, as well as potential risk factors, so readers can choose the best procedure for each patient. And, it discusses both forms of toxin currently available on the market - Botox and Dysport.

Key Features

  • Covers the entire range of use of botulinum toxin for cosmetic purposes.
  • Provides state-of-the-art, practical guidelines on treatment methods and correct storage.
  • Discusses other treatments so that the reader can decide which rejuvenating treatment is best for each patient.
  • Uses full-color clinical photos of pre-, peri-, and post-operative results to illustrate nuances of techniques as well asthe effectiveness of botulinum toxin on wrinkles and scars for the major facial areas.
  • Discusses which patients may be at risk for adverse effects—or "worsening results"—and offers suitable alternatives.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 An Introduction to the use of the Botulinum Toxin


CHAPTER 2 Pharmacology/Pharmacokinetics


CHAPTER 3 Preparation and Storage


CHAPTER 4 Patient Selection and Response


CHAPTER 5 Complications and Principles of Use


CHAPTER 6 Management of Crow's Feet


CHAPTER 7 Management of Forehead Wrinkles and Frown


CHAPTER 8 Treatment for Perioral Region and Scars


CHAPTER 9 Other Indications


CHAPTER 10 Good Cosmetic Practice


CHAPTER 11 Other Solutions


Bibliography


Index

About the Author

Kate Coleman

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Oculoplastic Surgeon, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland

