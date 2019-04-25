Now thoroughly revised to reflect state-of-the-art advances in the field, Botulinum Toxin in Facial Rejuvenation, 2nd Edition, covers the entire range of the use of botulinum toxin for cosmetic purposes. Dr. Kate Coleman offers practical guidance for safe handling, selection and assessment of patients, potential complications and pitfalls, and aesthetic techniques, as well as comparative modalities and long-term management. This is an ideal resource for anyone who offers this sought-after procedure, including cosmetic surgeons, oculoplastic surgeons, dermatologists, physician’s assistants, and registered nurses.