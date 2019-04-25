Botulinum Toxin in Facial Rejuvenation
2nd Edition
Description
Now thoroughly revised to reflect state-of-the-art advances in the field, Botulinum Toxin in Facial Rejuvenation, 2nd Edition, covers the entire range of the use of botulinum toxin for cosmetic purposes. Dr. Kate Coleman offers practical guidance for safe handling, selection and assessment of patients, potential complications and pitfalls, and aesthetic techniques, as well as comparative modalities and long-term management. This is an ideal resource for anyone who offers this sought-after procedure, including cosmetic surgeons, oculoplastic surgeons, dermatologists, physician’s assistants, and registered nurses.
Table of Contents
Botulinum Toxin in Facial Rejuvenation, 2e
1. Introduction
2. Types of Botulinum Toxin and Mode of Action
3. Indications and Usage
4. Preparation and Storage
5. Injection Technique
6. The ART and Neuromodulation
7. The ART of Patient Selection: Short and Long Term Management
8. Contraindications and Complications
9. Crow's Feet
10. Management of Forehead Wrinkles
11. Perioral Region and Scars
12. Other Solutions
13. Guide to Good Cosmetic Practice
14. Other Indications
15. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 25th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702077869
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077883
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077876
About the Author
Kate Coleman
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Oculoplastic Surgeon, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland