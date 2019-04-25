Botulinum Toxin in Facial Rejuvenation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702077869, 9780702077883

Botulinum Toxin in Facial Rejuvenation

2nd Edition

Authors: Kate Coleman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702077869
eBook ISBN: 9780702077883
eBook ISBN: 9780702077876
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th April 2019
Page Count: 128
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Now thoroughly revised to reflect state-of-the-art advances in the field, Botulinum Toxin in Facial Rejuvenation, 2nd Edition, covers the entire range of the use of botulinum toxin for cosmetic purposes. Dr. Kate Coleman offers practical guidance for safe handling, selection and assessment of patients, potential complications and pitfalls, and aesthetic techniques, as well as comparative modalities and long-term management. This is an ideal resource for anyone who offers this sought-after procedure, including cosmetic surgeons, oculoplastic surgeons, dermatologists, physician’s assistants, and registered nurses.

Table of Contents

Botulinum Toxin in Facial Rejuvenation, 2e

1. Introduction

2. Types of Botulinum Toxin and Mode of Action

3. Indications and Usage

4. Preparation and Storage

5. Injection Technique

6. The ART and Neuromodulation

7. The ART of Patient Selection: Short and Long Term Management

8. Contraindications and Complications

9. Crow's Feet

10. Management of Forehead Wrinkles

11. Perioral Region and Scars

12. Other Solutions

13. Guide to Good Cosmetic Practice

14. Other Indications

15. Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702077869
eBook ISBN:
9780702077883
eBook ISBN:
9780702077876

About the Author

Kate Coleman

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Oculoplastic Surgeon, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.