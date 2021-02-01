A practical, how-to guide for both new and experienced clinicians, Botulinum Neurotoxin: A Guide to Motor Point Injections identifies the correct motor points for botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) injections for non-cosmetic purposes such as muscle dystonia, muscle spasticity, teeth grinding, or drooling. Dr. Chong-Tae Kim expertly guides readers through the efficient blocking of neurotransmitters using BoNT, identifying target muscles and clearly demonstrating how to identify optimal insertion points.