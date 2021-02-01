Botulinum Neurotoxin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323697156

Botulinum Neurotoxin

1st Edition

A Guide to Motor Point Injections

Author: Chong Tae Kim
Paperback ISBN: 9780323697156
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 320
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A practical, how-to guide for both new and experienced clinicians, Botulinum Neurotoxin: A Guide to Motor Point Injections identifies the correct motor points for botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) injections for non-cosmetic purposes such as muscle dystonia, muscle spasticity, teeth grinding, or drooling. Dr. Chong-Tae Kim expertly guides readers through the efficient blocking of neurotransmitters using BoNT, identifying target muscles and clearly demonstrating how to identify optimal insertion points.

Table of Contents

1. The evolution of TKA in Boston

2. Posterior cruciate retaining vs substituting TKA

3. Mobile vs. fixed-bearing TKA

4. Primary TKA surgical technique

5. Correcting the varus knee

6. Correcting the valgus knee

7. Patello-femoral problems in TKA

8. Stiffness before and after TKA

9. Flexion contracture in TKA

10. TKA post osteotomy

11. TKA in Rheumatoid Arthritis

12. Bone stock deficiency in TKA

13. Bilateral simultaneous TKA

14. Sepsis in TKA

15. Staying and getting out of trouble during TKA

16. Re-operation after TKA

17. UKA

18. UKA surgical technique

19. Frequently asked question concerning TKA

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323697156

About the Author

Chong Tae Kim

Chong Tae Kim, MD, PhD Interim Chief Division of Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Associate Professor Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.