Botulinum Neurotoxin
1st Edition
A Guide to Motor Point Injections
Description
A practical, how-to guide for both new and experienced clinicians, Botulinum Neurotoxin: A Guide to Motor Point Injections identifies the correct motor points for botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) injections for non-cosmetic purposes such as muscle dystonia, muscle spasticity, teeth grinding, or drooling. Dr. Chong-Tae Kim expertly guides readers through the efficient blocking of neurotransmitters using BoNT, identifying target muscles and clearly demonstrating how to identify optimal insertion points.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323697156
About the Author
Chong Tae Kim
Chong Tae Kim, MD, PhD Interim Chief Division of Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Associate Professor Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
