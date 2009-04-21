Botanical Medicine for Women's Health
1st Edition
Description
A comprehensive resource of medical and herbal interventions related to women's health issues, Botanical Medicine for Women’s Health provides a unique combination of traditional and modern scientific data on herbal medicine. Written by Aviva Romm, MD, an experienced herbalist, physician, and midwife, this guide blends a clinician-sensitive and patient-centered approach to women’s health issues. Coverage of menstrual health, fertility, breast conditions, and more makes this an essential resource for everyday practice.
Winner of the 2010 American Botanical Council's James A. Duke Excellence in Botanical Literature Award!
Key Features
- Expert author Dr. Aviva Romm combines her experience as an herbalist, physician, and midwife for a fully integrated approach to medical and botanical interventions.
- Convenient organization begins with herbal medicine and then covers health conditions organized chronologically by lifecycle help you understand the relationship between herbal medicine and women’s health.
- Plant profiles include principle uses, clinical indications, and safety information on the 10 most commonly used botanicals for women’s health.
- Detailed illustrations and professional plant photographs enable you to identify herbs visually as well as by substance make-up.
- Specialized focus on women’s health and botanical medicine provides the specific information you need for treating women at any stage of life.
- Content on over 150 botanicals for over 35 different conditions make this a comprehensive resource for current, evidence-based information.
- Appendices on common botanical names, quick dose reference charts, adverse interactions, and botanical medicine resources offer practical information at a glance.
- Over 30 expert contributors with a combination of practical experience as clinicians and teachers provide a unique, clinically based perspective on botanical medicine.
Table of Contents
Part One: Foundations of Botanical Medicine
1. Botanical Medicines, CAM, and Integrative Medicine: Definitions and Use Prevalence
2. History of Herbal Medicines for Women
3. Fundamental Principles of Herbal Medicine
4. Guidelines for Herbal Medicine Use
5. Diet, Nutrition, and Women’s Health
6. Real Anatomy: Reproductive Anatomy and Endocrinology Primer
Part Two: General Gynecologic and Menstrual Health Concerns
7. Menstrual Wellness and Menstrual Problems
8. Endocrine Disorders and Adrenal Support
9. Conditions of the Reproductive Organs
10. Vaginal Infections and Sexually Transmitted Diseases
11. Urinary Complaints
12. Breast Cancer
Part Three: Fertility and the Childbearing Cycle
13. Pregnancy and Botanical Medicine Use and Safety
14. Fertility Challenges
15. Pregnancy: First Trimester
16. Pregnancy: Second Trimester
17. Pregnancy: Third Trimester
18. Labor and Birth
19. The Post Partum
20. Breastfeeding and Botanical Medicine
Part Four: The Menopausal Years
21. Menopausal Health
Part Five: Plant Profiles
Black cohosh
Blue cohosh
Chaste tree
Dong quai
Ginger
Kava kava
Red clover
St. John’s wort
Uva ursil
Wild yam
Appendixes
Appendix 1: Common Names and Botanical Name Quick Reference Chart
Appendix 2: Botanical Medicine for Women Quick Dose Reference Chart
Appendix 3: Adverse Herb-Drug Interactions
Appendix 4: Botanical Medicine Information Resources
About the Author
Aviva Romm
Affiliations and Expertise
President, American Herbalists Guild; Executive Editor, Journal of the American Herbalists Guild, Canton, GA, USA
Reviews
"This is an excellent, and incredibly detailed book… The blend of modern research and ancient wisdom harmoniously work, demonstrating that herbal medicine is both the oldest medical system in the world and more recently becoming scientifically validated."
'Health Matters' on Swindon 105.5, 2009