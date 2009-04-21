A comprehensive resource of medical and herbal interventions related to women's health issues, Botanical Medicine for Women’s Health provides a unique combination of traditional and modern scientific data on herbal medicine. Written by Aviva Romm, MD, an experienced herbalist, physician, and midwife, this guide blends a clinician-sensitive and patient-centered approach to women’s health issues. Coverage of menstrual health, fertility, breast conditions, and more makes this an essential resource for everyday practice.

Winner of the 2010 American Botanical Council's James A. Duke Excellence in Botanical Literature Award!