Botanical Medicine for Women's Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443072772, 9780702036507

Botanical Medicine for Women's Health

1st Edition

Authors: Aviva Romm Aviva Romm
eBook ISBN: 9780702036507
Paperback ISBN: 9780443072772
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 21st April 2009
Page Count: 720
Description

A comprehensive resource of medical and herbal interventions related to women's health issues, Botanical Medicine for Women’s Health provides a unique combination of traditional and modern scientific data on herbal medicine. Written by Aviva Romm, MD, an experienced herbalist, physician, and midwife, this guide blends a clinician-sensitive and patient-centered approach to women’s health issues. Coverage of menstrual health, fertility, breast conditions, and more makes this an essential resource for everyday practice.

Winner of the 2010 American Botanical Council's James A. Duke Excellence in Botanical Literature Award!

Key Features

  • Expert author Dr. Aviva Romm combines her experience as an herbalist, physician, and midwife for a fully integrated approach to medical and botanical interventions.
  • Convenient organization begins with herbal medicine and then covers health conditions organized chronologically by lifecycle help you understand the relationship between herbal medicine and women’s health.
  • Plant profiles include principle uses, clinical indications, and safety information on the 10 most commonly used botanicals for women’s health.
  • Detailed illustrations and professional plant photographs enable you to identify herbs visually as well as by substance make-up.
  • Specialized focus on women’s health and botanical medicine provides the specific information you need for treating women at any stage of life.
  • Content on over 150 botanicals for over 35 different conditions make this a comprehensive resource for current, evidence-based information.
  • Appendices on common botanical names, quick dose reference charts, adverse interactions, and botanical medicine resources offer practical information at a glance.
  • Over 30 expert contributors with a combination of practical experience as clinicians and teachers provide a unique, clinically based perspective on botanical medicine.

Table of Contents

Part One: Foundations of Botanical Medicine

1. Botanical Medicines, CAM, and Integrative Medicine: Definitions and Use Prevalence

2. History of Herbal Medicines for Women

3. Fundamental Principles of Herbal Medicine

4. Guidelines for Herbal Medicine Use

5. Diet, Nutrition, and Women’s Health

6. Real Anatomy: Reproductive Anatomy and Endocrinology Primer


Part Two: General Gynecologic and Menstrual Health Concerns

7. Menstrual Wellness and Menstrual Problems

8. Endocrine Disorders and Adrenal Support

9. Conditions of the Reproductive Organs

10. Vaginal Infections and Sexually Transmitted Diseases

11. Urinary Complaints

12. Breast Cancer


Part Three: Fertility and the Childbearing Cycle

13. Pregnancy and Botanical Medicine Use and Safety

14. Fertility Challenges

15. Pregnancy: First Trimester

16. Pregnancy: Second Trimester

17. Pregnancy: Third Trimester

18. Labor and Birth

19. The Post Partum

20. Breastfeeding and Botanical Medicine


Part Four: The Menopausal Years

21. Menopausal Health


Part Five: Plant Profiles

Black cohosh

Blue cohosh

Chaste tree

Dong quai

Ginger

Kava kava

Red clover

St. John’s wort

Uva ursil

Wild yam


Appendixes

Appendix 1: Common Names and Botanical Name Quick Reference Chart

Appendix 2: Botanical Medicine for Women Quick Dose Reference Chart

Appendix 3: Adverse Herb-Drug Interactions

Appendix 4: Botanical Medicine Information Resources

Details

No. of pages:
720
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036507
Paperback ISBN:
9780443072772

About the Author

Aviva Romm

Affiliations and Expertise

President, American Herbalists Guild; Executive Editor, Journal of the American Herbalists Guild, Canton, GA, USA

Reviews

"This is an excellent, and incredibly detailed book… The blend of modern research and ancient wisdom harmoniously work, demonstrating that herbal medicine is both the oldest medical system in the world and more recently becoming scientifically validated."
'Health Matters' on Swindon 105.5, 2009

