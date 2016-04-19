Boron Nitride Nanotubes in Nanomedicine

Foreword

Giorgia Pastorin



1. Introduction to Boron Nitride Nanotubes: Synthesis, Properties, Functionalization, and Cutting

Shiva Bhandari, Bishnu Tiwari, Nazmiye Yapici, Dongyan Zhang, Yoke Khin Yap

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Properties of BNNTs for Potential Biomedical Applications

1.3 Synthesis of BNNTs

1.3.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition

1.3.2 Ball Milling

1.3.3 Laser-Based Techniques

1.3.4 Large-Scale Synthesis by Plasma-Based Techniques

1.4 Comparison of Production Rate, Purity, and Dispersibility of BNNTs

1.5 Functionalization and Cutting of BNNTs for Biomedical Applications

1.5.1 Noncovalent Functionalization

1.5.2 Covalent Functionalization

1.6 Summary

Acknowledgments

References



2. Functionalization of Boron Nitride Nanotubes for Applications in Nanobiomedicine

Zhenghong Gao, Chunyi Zhi, Yoshio Bando, Dmitri Golberg, Takeshi Serizawa

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Covalent Functionalization

2.2.1 Nitrogen Site Reaction

2.2.2 Boron Site Reaction

2.3 Noncovalent Functionalization

2.3.1 Small Molecules with Aromatic Groups

2.3.2 Small Molecules without Aromatic Groups

2.3.3 Amino Acids

2.3.4 Surfactants

2.3.5 Peptides

2.3.6 Deoxyribonucleic Acids (DNA)

2.3.7 Lipids

2.3.8 Polysaccharides

2.3.9 Polymers

2.4 Defect Reaction Approach

2.5 Filling BNNTs Approach

2.6 Conclusions and Perspectives

References



3 Biocompatibility Evaluation of Boron Nitride Nanotubes

Özlem Şen, Melis Emanet, Mustafa Çulha

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Common Methods for Evaluating in Vitro Biocompatibility

3.2.1 Viability and Cytotoxicity Assays

3.2.2 ROS Detection

3.2.3 Apoptosis and Necrosis Detection

3.2.4 Genotoxicity Assessment

3.3 In Vitro Biocompatibility Assessment

3.4 In Vivo Biocompatibility Assessment

3.5 Future Studies and Perspectives

3.6 Conclusions

References



4 Theoretical Investigations of Interactions Between Boron Nitride Nanotubes and Drugs

Ehsan Shakerzadeh

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Density Functional Theory Methods

4.3 BNNTs/Biomolecules Interactions

4.3.1 BNNTs and Platinum-Based Drugs

4.3.2 BNNTs and Heterocyclic Compound

4.3.3 BNNTs and Other Clinically-Relevant Molecules

4.3.4 BNNTs and Amino Acids

4.4 Conclusions

References



5 Boron Nitride Nanotubes as Drug Carriers

Xia Li, Dmitri Golberg

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Improving the Dispersibility of BNNT-Based Drug Carriers

5.2.1 Oxidation Method

5.2.2 Polymer Surface Modifi cation Method

5.2.3 Plasma Treatment

5.2.4 Mesoporous Silica Coating Method

5.3 Various Drug Molecules Loaded onto BNNT-Based Drug Carriers

5.3.1 DNA

5.3.2 Proteins

5.3.3 Flavin Mononucleotide

5.3.4 Chemotherapy Drugs

5.4 Interactions Between BNNTs and Drug Molecules

5.4.1 Weak Interactions

5.4.2 Covalent Interactions

5.5 Integration of Multifunctional Properties in BNNT-Based Drug Carriers

5.5.1 Targeting Release

5.5.2 Imaging

5.5.3 Acting as B Carrier for Boron Neutron Capture Therapy

5.6 Biocompatibility, Distribution, and Excretion of BNNTs as Drug Carriers

5.7 Future of BNNTs as Drug Carriers

References



6 Applications and Perspectives of Boron Nitride Nanotubes in Cancer Therapy

Tiago Hilario Ferreira, Edesia M.B. de Sousa

6.1 Cancer: Aspects of Diagnosis and Treatment

6.2 Boron Nitride Nanotubes and Nanomedicine

6.3 Drug Delivery

6.4 Active Targeting and Uptake

6.5 Gene Transfection

6.6 Magnetohyperthermia

6.7 Boron Neutron Capture Therapy

6.8 Perspectives

References



7 Boron Nitride Nanotubes as Magnetic Resonance Imaging Contrast Agents

Lucia Calucci, Claudia Forte

7.1 Nanomaterials: The Way to Higher Magnetic Resonance Contrast

7.2 Superparamagnetic BNNTs as T2-Weighted Contrast Agents

7.3 Gd-Doped BNNTs: Promising Contrast Properties at High and Low Fields

7.4 Conclusions and Perspectives

7.5 Appendix. MRI Contrast Enhancement: The Basics

References



8 Boron Nitride Nanotubes as Nanotransducers

Serena Danti

8.1 Introduction

8.2 BNNT Nanotransducers

8.2.1 Piezoelectric Nanotransducers

8.2.2 BNNTs as Piezoelectric Transducers

8.2.3 BCN-NT Nanotransducers

8.3 BNNT Bionanotransducers

8.3.1 Ultrasound—BNNT Systems for Cell Stimulation

8.3.2 BNNT Nanotransducers for the Nervous System

8.3.3 BNNT Nanotransducers for Muscle

8.3.4 BNNT Nanotransducers for Bone

8.4 Conclusions and Future Perspectives

Acknowledgement

References



9 Optical Properties of Boron Nitride Nanotubes:Potential Exploitation in Nanomedicine

Vincenzo Piazza, Mauro Gemmi

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Optical Properties of Boron Nitride Nanotubes

9.3 Boron Nitride Nanotubes in Nanomedicine

9.4 BNNT Nonlinear Optical Properties : Exploitation in Nanomedicine

9.5 Conclusions

References



10 Boron Nitride Nanotubes as Bionanosensors

Sondipon Adhikari

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Vibration Analysis of BNNTs with Attached Mass

10.2.1 Cantilevered BNNT with a Mass at the Tip

10.2.2 Bridged BNNT with a Mass at the Midpoint

10.3 Mass Detection and Sensitivity Calculation

10.4 Vibrational Analysis of BNNTs Using Molecular Mechanics

10.5 Results and Discussions

10.6 Conclusions

References



11 Boron Nitride Nanotube Films: Preparation, Properties, and Implications for Biology Applications

Lu Hua Li, Ying Chen

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Growth of BNNT Films

11.2.1 Boron Ink Method

11.2.2 Vapor Deposition Method

11.3 Wettability Properties of BNNT Films

11.4 Wettability Modifi cation of BNNT Films

11.5 Biocompatibility of BNNT Films

11.6 Conclusion

References



12 Structural and Physical Properties of Boron Nitride Nanotubes and Their Applications in Nanocomposites

Xiaoming Chen, Changhong Ke

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Structure and Synthesis of BNNTs 12.2.1 Structure of BNNTs

12.2.2 Synthesis of BNNTs

12.3 Physical Properties of BNNTs

12.3.1 Mechanical Properties

12.3.2 Electrical Properties

12.3.3 Thermal Properties

12.4 BNNT-Based Nanocomposites

12.5 Conclusions and Outlook

Acknowledgments

References



13 Boron Nitride Nanotubes in Nanomedicine: Historical and Future Perspectives

Giada Graziana Genchi, Antonella Rocca, Agostina Grillone, Attilio Marino,Gianni Ciofani

13.1 A Brief History of Boron Nitride Nanotubes: From the Theoretical Hypothesis to the Market

13.2 Main Research Groups Involved in BNNT Research

13.3 BNNT Availability on the Market

13.4 Patent Analysis and Economical Implications

13.5 Toward the Future : Regulatory Aspects and Translational Research

References



Subject Index