Boron Chemistry — 3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080212067, 9781483157900

Boron Chemistry — 3

1st Edition

Selected Lectures Presented at the Third International Meeting on Boron Chemistry, Munich & Ettal, FRG, 5 - 9 July 1976

Editors: H. Nöth
eBook ISBN: 9781483157900
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 128
Description

Boron Chemistry contains the selected lectures presented at the Third International Meeting on Boron Chemistry held at Munich & Ettal, FRG on July 5-9, 1976. Separating nine papers as chapters, this book discusses effects of orbital vacancies in boron compounds, the aminoboronation reaction, and the cyclic coordination of boron compounds. This text also explores the organoboranes in synthesis and analysis; the synthesis, structure, and chemical reactions of metalloboranes; and studies of the smaller boron hydrides and their derivatives.

Table of Contents


Alfred Stock and the Renaissance of Inorganic Chemistry

Effects of Orbital Vacancies in Boron Compounds

Studies of the Smaller Boron Hydrides and Their Derivatives

Sodium Borohydride and Amine-Boranes, Commercially Important Reducing Agents

The Aminoboronation Reaction

The Cyclic Coordination of Boron Compounds

Organoboranes in Synthesis and Analysis

The Synthesis, Structure, and Chemical Reactions of Metalloboranes

Nido - Heteroboranes

About the Editor

H. Nöth

