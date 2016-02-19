Boron Chemistry — 3
1st Edition
Selected Lectures Presented at the Third International Meeting on Boron Chemistry, Munich & Ettal, FRG, 5 - 9 July 1976
Editors: H. Nöth
eBook ISBN: 9781483157900
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 128
Description
Boron Chemistry contains the selected lectures presented at the Third International Meeting on Boron Chemistry held at Munich & Ettal, FRG on July 5-9, 1976. Separating nine papers as chapters, this book discusses effects of orbital vacancies in boron compounds, the aminoboronation reaction, and the cyclic coordination of boron compounds. This text also explores the organoboranes in synthesis and analysis; the synthesis, structure, and chemical reactions of metalloboranes; and studies of the smaller boron hydrides and their derivatives.
Table of Contents
Alfred Stock and the Renaissance of Inorganic Chemistry
Effects of Orbital Vacancies in Boron Compounds
Studies of the Smaller Boron Hydrides and Their Derivatives
Sodium Borohydride and Amine-Boranes, Commercially Important Reducing Agents
The Aminoboronation Reaction
The Cyclic Coordination of Boron Compounds
Organoboranes in Synthesis and Analysis
The Synthesis, Structure, and Chemical Reactions of Metalloboranes
Nido - Heteroboranes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157900
About the Editor
H. Nöth
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.