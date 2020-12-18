Boron & Boulpaep Concise Medical Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323655309, 9780323655484

Boron & Boulpaep Concise Medical Physiology

1st Edition

Authors: Walter Boron Emile Boulpaep
Paperback ISBN: 9780323655309
eBook ISBN: 9780323655484
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th December 2020
Page Count: 700
Description

Medical students and faculty have long looked to Boron & Boulpaep’s Medical Physiology for an unparalleled, comprehensive understanding of complex human physiology. By popular demand, the new Boron & Boulpaep Concise Medical Physiology offers Boron & Boulpaep’s authoritative content in a condensed, entry-level presentation that is well-illustrated and student friendly. You’ll find the same trusted quality and attention to detail as the parent text, with a logically organized format, clear, instructive figures, and online animations—all focused on the essential information you need to know for a solid introduction or a quick review.

Walter Boron

Professor, David N and Inez Myers/Antonio Scarpa Chairman, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH

Emile Boulpaep

Professor, Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT

