Boron & Boulpaep Concise Medical Physiology
1st Edition
Description
Medical students and faculty have long looked to Boron & Boulpaep’s Medical Physiology for an unparalleled, comprehensive understanding of complex human physiology. By popular demand, the new Boron & Boulpaep Concise Medical Physiology offers Boron & Boulpaep’s authoritative content in a condensed, entry-level presentation that is well-illustrated and student friendly. You’ll find the same trusted quality and attention to detail as the parent text, with a logically organized format, clear, instructive figures, and online animations—all focused on the essential information you need to know for a solid introduction or a quick review.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 18th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323655309
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655484
About the Authors
Walter Boron
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, David N and Inez Myers/Antonio Scarpa Chairman, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH
Emile Boulpaep
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
