William J. Benjamin, Editor, Irvin M. Borish, Consultant;

Borish’s Clinical Refraction, second edition

Butterworth-Heinemann -Elsevier, 2006; hardbound, 1694pp, US$195, ISBN-13:

978–0–7506–7524–6

Barry Masters

Received: 1 April 2008 / Accepted: 2 April 2008

Visual acuity is taken for granted until it changes, and then

it adversely affects our ability to function. It is a supreme

tribute to the clinical skills and the plethora of optoelectronic

instruments that are available to optometrists and

ophthalmologists that they can determine the altered

refraction that is required to restore normal visual acuity.

Before the era of photorefractive surgery, before the era of

contact lenses, there were glasses (that is, two pieces of

glass that are polished in such a manner to achieve the

required alteration in the light paths by the process of

refraction), and they are mounted in a frame to be worn on

the bridge of the nose and the ears and thus remain

stationary with respect to the visual axes of the eyes. With

eyeglasses, as compared to hand-held single lens magnifiers

that were used for reading, the hands are free and the

glasses remain stationary with respect to movements of the

head and the body. In the history of inventions, eyeglasses

provide an example of a simple idea that when properly

implemented provides individuals with a great improvement

in their quality of life. What is the origin of high

quality spectacles?

In a thoroughly researched and beautifully illustrated

new book, Renaissance Vision from Spectacles to Telescopes

(Philadelphia, American Philosophical Society,

2007) Vincent Ilardi provides new evidence that 15th

century Florence was the center for the production of high

quality spectacles. While Venice during the same period

also produced eyeglasses, the emphasis was on items such

as mirrors, vessels and similar objects that resulted in

higher profits. The glass industry in Florence existed from

the early 13th century, and by the time of the middle of the

17th century it was producing high-quality glass that even

Venice could not surpass.

We now jump from 15th century Florence to the present

and introduce Borish’s Clinical Refraction, Second Edition.

For this edition, William J. Benjamin served as the editor,

Irvin M. Borish served as consultant, and 58 clinicianscientists

contributed chapters. Both the editors and the

contributors deserve acclaim for their scholarly and clearly

written and superbly illustrated chapters that comprise this

one-volume tome on the principles and the clinical practice

of refraction and associated subjects such as color vision,

contrast sensitivity, ocular motility, and visual fields. The

extensive scope of this volume is indicated by additional

chapters on infants, toddlers, and children; patients with

amblyopia and strabismus; patients with anisometropia and

aniseikonia; patients with high refractive error; patients

with keratoconus and irregular astigmatism; the elderly;

patients with low vision; and a final chapter on the

refractive effects of ocular disease.

Borish’s Clinical Refraction provides the reader with two

varieties of information.

First, the clear explanation of the science related to the

relevant topic; the anatomy, the physiology, the biochemistry,

the neural pathways, the pharmacology, the optics, the

materials and their optical and mechanical properties that

comprise the lenses of glasses and contact lenses. Second,

the art of the appropriate clinical practice that involves the

physical examination of the eyes, clinical measurement of

the optical properties of the visual system, measurements of

the shape of the cornea, the aberrations of the visual

system, and the logical approach to select and fit the

appropriate glasses or contact lenses, or the procedures of

various types of photorefractive surgery. The successful

clinician needs to know both the basic science as well as

the details of the procedures that are required for the

diagnosis and management of refractive eye conditions, and

the reference book provides the principles and the clinical

procedures for the diagnosis and the management of

refractive eye conditions. As expected, the bulk of the

volume is devoted to a detailed, critical and comprehensive

treatment of the following topics: the examination of the

visual system, the various techniques to measure refraction,

and the analysis and prescription of optical corrections.

The strengths of Borish’s Clinical Refraction include the

following: (1) a single volume book that is up-to-date,

clearly written, well illustrated, and comprehensive, (2) the

high quality black and white illustrations and the color

illustrations and clinical photographs which provide graphical

understanding to the text, (3) the well-designed and

easily read and understandable tables which summarize,

compare and contrast various parameters and procedures,

(4) the full color clinical images which illustrate the

pathology, clinical techniques, diagnostic readouts, diagnostic

instruments, and the optical principles, (5) the

references which provide additional resources, and (6) a

detailed index..

I now point out the utility for clinical practice and the

detailed exposition of the basic principles that are found in

each chapter of Borish’s Clinical Refraction. I will proceed

by pointing out the significant features of two chapters, in

order to illustrate the basis of my evaluation of this book.

Again, these examples serve as exemplars of the remaining

chapters in the book.

I begin with the chapter on corneal topography. The

shape of the anterior corneal surface is important for both

the diagnosis and the management of many ocular

conditions. Because about two-thirds of the refractive

power of the eye is located at the air/tear film interface

that is adjacent to the anterior surface of the cornea, it is

important to be able to determine the shape of the cornea. If

the cornea was a portion of a sphere, the task would be

simplified; of course, the human cornea is not spherical,

and that is only the beginning of the array of difficult

problems that must be solved to design and calibrate an

instrument that is capable of measuring the shape of the

cornea. It is of note that both Helmholtz and Gullstrand

independently worked on the problem of designing an

instrument to measure the shape of the cornea. In modern

times, the personal computer was used to calculate the

shape of the cornea from a target of concentric rings

(Placido disk); the results depend on the assumptions and

the limitations of the mathematical models and the details

of the calculation algorithm. The important points of this

chapter are the discussion of the accuracy and the

assumptions that are implicit in the calculation of corneal

shape. To emphasize these factors the authors have placed

them in a summary box: assumptions and limitations

inherent in standard keratometry. For example, in the

section on keratometer principles we learn that the

keratometer measures the radius of curvature of a small

region of the central cornea. The value of this chapter is a

critical discussion of the assumptions and the limitations for

each type of instrument that is used to measure corneal

shape. I stress this point, because so much of the

commercial marketing literature either ignores or provides

minimal discussion and evidence from peer-reviewed

publications that provide experimental data in support of

the accuracy and the precision of a particular instrument.

More modern instruments use proprietary reconstruction

algorithms to model the corneal surface. The Klein

algorithm is presented as one solution to the problems that

are inherent in the older two-dimensional algorithms that

were used in reconstruction of the corneal shape.

The highlights of the chapter on corneal topography

are the critical and detailed discussions of the comparison

of the various corneal-surface descriptors, the comparison

of the various videokeratoscopic instruments, the role of

alignment, focus and reference planes, the discussion of

color maps and their interpretation, as well as the critical

and important subject of the analysis of accuracy and

repeatability. Corneal topographical mapping is an important

measurement system, and the data is presented in

various color-coded forms: surface elevation maps,

dioptric corneal maps, axial curvature maps, instantaneous

curvature maps and ray-tracing refractive power

maps. The authors present a critical evaluation of the

various approaches for the display of topographical maps.

Wavefront refraction is the subject of another chapter

that illustrates the exemplary features of Borish’s Clinical

Refraction. Today it is possible to measure optical aberrations

over the entire pupil that are smaller than the

wavelength of the incident light. The primary purpose of

wavefront aberrometers is to accurately measure the

aberrations of the eye. This is particularly important for

mitigating the unwanted effects of spherical aberrations and

coma that occur with refractive surgery. The goal of

developing wavefront refraction is to improve the precision

and the accuracy of both autorefractors and subjective

refraction for visible light. The wavefront distortion is

measured by the root-mean-squared wavefront error, and an

eye is considered to be emmetropic if the total distortion

over the pupil is minimal. The most common form of

wavefront sensor is the Shack-Hartmann wavefront sensor.

This wavefront sensor measures the slope or the spatial

derivative of the wavefront; the integration of the wavefront

slope yields the shape of the aberrated wavefront. The

authors provide excellent discussions of methods to

interpret the wavefront aberration function, how to classify

the aberrations in terms of Zernike polynomials, and a

comprehensive analysis of various metrics to access the

optical quality of the eye. Finally, they describe the

challenge of using wavefront measurement to prescribe

the most appropriate vision aids.

In summary, Borish’s Clinical Refraction is a modern,

comprehensive, didactic approach to the principles and the

clinical practice of refraction. While the text emphasizes the

examination of the eye and the visual system, the methods

of refraction, and the prescription of various types of

spectacles and contact lens, there is also a detailed analysis

and discussion of the field of refractive surgery and

prosthetic devices. The book is a useful textbook on the

principles and the practice of refraction; the measurement

and analysis of refractive errors and the detailed steps to

treat, manage, and prescribe spectacles or contact lenses

that serve to ameliorate the refractive errors and thus

improve the quality of the patient’s lives. The second edition

has many new features; for example, an expanded chapter

on patients with keratoconus and irregular astigmatism. An

important section is devoted to the special ocular conditions

that are of importance to the clinician. In conclusion, I

highly recommend this very practical book for its honest,

critical, comprehensive, and scholarly approach.



BOOK REVIEW-2

Borish’s Clinical

Refraction, 2nd Edition

William J Benjamin

St Louis: Butterworth Heinemann

Elsevier, 2006

1,694 pages, RPR $315.00

Reviewed by ALEXANDRA JAWORSKI,

Department of Optometry and Vision

Sciences, The University of Melbourne

E-mail: aaja@unimelb.edu.au

I am compelled to agree with the editor

that, like many books, this second edition

is better than the first. Beginning with the

basics, this book is smaller and has

coloured pictures. More seriously, the

extensive array of diagrams better illustrates

clinical procedures, underlying

principles and clinical findings and generally

makes the text more inviting. Despite

the reduced thickness, the new edition

covers previously addressed topics pertaining

to refractive error more comprehensively

and in light of recent advances in

research and clinical optometry.

You receive ‘a set of steak knives’ with

this edition. Despite the title, more than

refraction is addressed. The book is organised

into five sections: principles, adjunct

examinations, the refraction, analysis and

prescription of optical corrections, and

special conditions. Research and clinical

optometrists will recognise many of the 45

authors who provide the breadth of knowledge

across the 37 chapters.

Factors associated with refractive error,

relationships between ocular components,

refractive changes in children and adulthood,

progression of ametropias and control

strategies are well reviewed. These last

two discussions provide a sizeable source

of information to benefit patient management

and serve as a good foundation

for patient advice regarding progression

of ametropia. However, like most books,

recent research findings are occasionally

absent.

Methods of objective and subjective refraction

at distance and near, including

corneal topography, are particularly well

discussed. The inclusion of wavefront refraction

is in keeping with advances in

aberrometry that are aimed at improving

vision beyond the dioptre when correcting

ametropia and which perhaps will be

incorporated in more routine clinical examinations

in the not too distant future.

Various forms of refractive correction

are reviewed, including the optical and

clinical considerations of single vision

lenses, multifocal lenses, contact lenses

(including silicon hydrogels, options for

presbyopes and RGPs) and surgical strategies.

Although corrective techniques and

approaches are constantly changing, I

found the review of surgical procedures

informative. General procedures, side effects,

complications, contraindications and

clinical features of marginal and good candidates

are covered; topics that are important

when a patient presents with an

interest in refractive surgery or we think

we have identified a suitable candidate.

Chapters in the ‘adjunction examinations’

section cover additional clinical

procedures to evaluate a patient’s visual

function, including visual field assessment,

contrast sensitivity, colour vision

and electrophysiology, in light of recent

advances. Ocular examination techniques

of the anterior and posterior segments

are detailed and compare well with books

that focus solely on general optometric

procedures. These sections are particularly

useful for third year to final year optometry

students and clinical instructors.

Clear instructions on basic physical examination

techniques are provided to identify

systemic signs of conditions that have

ocular manifestations, and aid our diagnostic

power. Regardless of whether systemic

evaluation is actively performed,

the text and illustrations represent reminders

of physical signs we may notice

coincidently during the course of an

ocular examination.

The final section addressing special

conditions is a great concluding addition.

It reiterates and integrates important

issues and clinical techniques discussed in

previous chapters, which are appropriate

for examining particular patient populations,

such as the elderly, children and

patients with high refractive errors, low

vision and keratoconus. The final chapter

on the refractive effects of ocular disease

provides a nice summary, encompassing

both ocular and systemic conditions, to

aid diagnosis and management of your

patient, in light of their refractive error.

The editor advises that this book was

specifically written for the qualified eyecare

practitioner and advanced student.

This pitch is achieved and as no other

book covers the breadth and depth found

here, this edition qualifies as a valuable

reference in our bookshelves. Students

just commencing their optometric training

would find this book to be a worthwhile

investment and a valuable resource

for their subsequent student and working

years. The theoretical basis of many

clinical procedures is provided, in addition

to clear instructions on technique,

expected findings and factors that impact

on these tests. The theoretical basis serves

students and practitioners well, enabling

both to appreciate the rationale and application

of alternative clinical tests and

management.