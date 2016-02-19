Borehole Flow Modeling in Horizontal, Deviated, and Vertical Wells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884150343, 9780080500225

Borehole Flow Modeling in Horizontal, Deviated, and Vertical Wells

1st Edition

Authors: Wilson C. Chin, PhD
eBook ISBN: 9780080500225
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884150343
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 4th November 1991
Page Count: 232
Description

Petroleum engineers, drilling and production professionals, and advanced petroleum engineering students will welcome this important new book on annular flows in oil and gas well drilling operations. It is the only book on the subject presently available to the industry that combines rigorous theory, practical examples, and important applications.

The book describes several annular borehole flow models that deal with eccentric, nonrotating flow, concentric rotating flow, and recirculating heterogeneous flow. These models are designed to handle the special problems that arise from drilling and producing deviated and horizontal wells, problems such as cutting transport, stuck pipe, cementing, and coiled tubing.

Key Features

State-of-the-art computer modeling techniques "Snapshots" showing computed velocity, apparent viscosity, viscous stress, and local shear rate for different annuli Practical rule of thumb and extensive applications to real world problems make this an important reference tool for drilling and production professionals

Table of Contents

Overview of annular flow. Eccentric, nonrotating annular flow. Concentric, rotating annular flow. Recirculating annular flows. Applications to drilling and production. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080500225
Hardcover ISBN:
9780884150343

About the Author

Wilson C. Chin, PhD

Wilson Chin is currently President and Founder of Stratamagnetic Software, LLC. Started in 1999, his company develops scientific models for oil and gas exploration and production clients such as Baker Hughes, CNPC, Halliburton, Schlumberger, and the US Department of Energy. Previously, he worked for Halliburton, BP, Schlumberger and Boeing. He has published 13 books focused on reservoir engineering, formation evaluation, sensor design, drilling, and computational methods. He was also recently a Consultant for GE Oil and Gas MWD design. Wilson has also taught at the University of Houston as an Adjunct Professor and has earned awards and partnerships through the US Department of Energy as well as over 70 patents. Wilson has authored multiple conference papers and journal articles. He earned a B.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering and Applied Math from New York University, a M.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering from California Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in Physics, Math, and Aerospace from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

President and Founder, Stratamagnetic Software LLC, Texas, USA

