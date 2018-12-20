Borderline Personality Disorder, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323642132, 9780323642361

Borderline Personality Disorder, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 41-4

1st Edition

Authors: Frank Yeomans Kenneth Levy
eBook ISBN: 9780323642361
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323642132
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th December 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface

1. Conceptual Models of Borderline Personality Disorder, Part 1: Overview of Prevailing and Emergent Models

2. An Object-Relations Based Model for the Assessment of Borderline Psychopathology

3. Differential Diagnosis of Borderline Personality Disorder

4. Community and Clinical Epidemiology of Borderline Personality Disorder

　　5. Comorbidity of Borderline Personality Disorder: Current Status and Future Directions

6. The Longitudinal Course of Borderline Personality Disorder

7. The Neurobiology of Borderline Personality Disorder

8. Social Cognition and Borderline Personality Disorder: Splitting and Trust Impairment Findings

9. Adolescence as a Sensitive Period for the Development of Personality Pathology　　

10. Attachment and Borderline Personality Disorder

11. Treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder

12. Psychotherapy for Borderline Personality Disorder in Adolescents

13. Borderline Personality Disorder: Barriers to BPD Treatment and Opportunities for Advocacy

14. What’s Next? A Clinical Overview

15. Conceptual Models of Borderline Personality Disorder, Part 2: A Process Approach and its Implications

Description

This issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, edited by Drs. Frank Yeomans and Kenneth Levy, will offer a comprehensive review of key topics of importance in the study of Borderline Personality Disorder. The series is led by our Consulting Editor, Dr. Harsh Trivedi of Sheppard Pratt Health System. This issue will explore the following topics: Conceptual models, Diagnosis and assessment, Differential diagnosis, Community and Clinical Epidemiology, Comorbidity, Longitudinal Course, Neuroscience and social cognition, Attachment, Psychotherapy and medication treatment research, Psychotherapy with children and adolescents, and Family and patient perspectives, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323642361
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323642132

About the Authors

Frank Yeomans Author

Kenneth Levy Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.