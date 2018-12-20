Borderline Personality Disorder, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 41-4
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Conceptual Models of Borderline Personality Disorder, Part 1: Overview of Prevailing and Emergent Models
2. An Object-Relations Based Model for the Assessment of Borderline Psychopathology
3. Differential Diagnosis of Borderline Personality Disorder
4. Community and Clinical Epidemiology of Borderline Personality Disorder
5. Comorbidity of Borderline Personality Disorder: Current Status and Future Directions
6. The Longitudinal Course of Borderline Personality Disorder
7. The Neurobiology of Borderline Personality Disorder
8. Social Cognition and Borderline Personality Disorder: Splitting and Trust Impairment Findings
9. Adolescence as a Sensitive Period for the Development of Personality Pathology
10. Attachment and Borderline Personality Disorder
11. Treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder
12. Psychotherapy for Borderline Personality Disorder in Adolescents
13. Borderline Personality Disorder: Barriers to BPD Treatment and Opportunities for Advocacy
14. What’s Next? A Clinical Overview
15. Conceptual Models of Borderline Personality Disorder, Part 2: A Process Approach and its Implications
This issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, edited by Drs. Frank Yeomans and Kenneth Levy, will offer a comprehensive review of key topics of importance in the study of Borderline Personality Disorder. The series is led by our Consulting Editor, Dr. Harsh Trivedi of Sheppard Pratt Health System. This issue will explore the following topics: Conceptual models, Diagnosis and assessment, Differential diagnosis, Community and Clinical Epidemiology, Comorbidity, Longitudinal Course, Neuroscience and social cognition, Attachment, Psychotherapy and medication treatment research, Psychotherapy with children and adolescents, and Family and patient perspectives, among others.
