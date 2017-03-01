Bontrager’s Handbook of Radiographic Positioning and Techniques
9th Edition
Description
This pocket-sized Handbook for Lampignano and Kendrick’s text has it all: new radiographic images, revised critiques, and more. Bontrager’s Handbook of Radiographic Positioning and Techniques, 9th Edition provides bulleted instructions, along with photos of properly positioned patients, to help you safely and confidently position for the most-commonly requested radiographic studies. Suggested techniques and critique points offer a quick reference for evaluating your own radiographs, making it an invaluable tool for learning radiographic positioning in clinical settings.
Key Features
- Positioning chapters organized with one projection per page to present a snapshot of information in an easily accessible and portable format.
- Unique page layout — positioning photos and radiographic images are presented on the same page with the text explanation of each procedure — to show you how the patient should be positioned and what the image should look like.
- Page number references for the text are included at the bottom of each positioning page so you can easily refer to the text for greater detail and explanation concerning a particular position.
- 217 projections/positions and 4 conversion charts provide the essential information needed for quick reference.
- Positioning presentations include positioning instructions, as well as:
- Collimation guidelines for each projection.
- Suggested starting exposure factors, including kVp, mAs, SID (source-image receptor distance), type and speed of film and screens, use of grids, and large or small focal spot.
- Suggested AEC (automatic exposure control) pick-up cell location when photo-timed equipment can be used.
- Space for writing in exposure factors (techniques) for specific equipment being used.
This quick review of information before beginning a procedure helps assure you that the exam is being correctly performed with the least possible patient dose.
- Appendices offer additional quick-reference information on patient dose, abbreviations and acronyms, and various conversion charts, enabling you to locate important information quickly.
Table of Contents
1. Chest and Bony Thorax
Adult Chest and Pediatric Chest
2. Upper Limb (Extremity)
Fingers, Thumb, Hand, Wrist, Forearm, Elbow, and Pediatric Upper Limbs
3. Humerus and Shoulder Girdle
Humerus, Shoulder, Clavicle, Scapula and Acromioclavicular (AC) Joints
4. Lower Limb (Extremity)
Toes, Foot, Calcaneus, Ankle, Leg (Tibia-Fibula), Knee, Patella, and Pediatric Lower Limbs
5. Femur and Pelvic Girdle
Femur, Hips, Pelvis, and Pediatric Hips and Pelvis
6. Vertebral Column
C Spine, T Spine, L Spine, Sacrum and Coccyx, Sacroiliac Joints
7. Bony Thorax
Sternum, SC Joints, and Ribs
8. Skull, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses
Cranium, Facial Bones, Optic Foramina, Zygomatic Arches, Nasal Bones, Mandible, TMJs, Sinuses
9. Abdomen and Common Contrast Media Procedures
Esophagram, Upper GI, SB, BE, IVU and Cystogram
10. Mobile (Portables) and Surgical Procedures
Chest, Abdomen, Pelvis and Hips, and C-Arm Procedures
Appendix A: Reducing Patient Dose
Appendix B: Time-m/A (mAs) Conversion Chart
Appendix C: Exposure-Distance Conversion Chart
Appendix D: Cast Conversion Rule
Appendix E: Grid Ratio Conversion Chart
Appendix F: Initials (Abbreviations), Technical Terms, and Acronyms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 1st March 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510929
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510912
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323485258
About the Author
John Lampignano
John Lampignano, MEd, RT(R) (CT), Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ
Affiliations and Expertise
Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ
Leslie Kendrick
Affiliations and Expertise
Department Chair, Diagnostic Radiography Program Director, Department of Radiologic Sciences, Boise State University, Boise, Idaho