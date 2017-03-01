This pocket-sized Handbook for Lampignano and Kendrick’s text has it all: new radiographic images, revised critiques, and more. Bontrager’s Handbook of Radiographic Positioning and Techniques, 9th Edition provides bulleted instructions, along with photos of properly positioned patients, to help you safely and confidently position for the most-commonly requested radiographic studies. Suggested techniques and critique points offer a quick reference for evaluating your own radiographs, making it an invaluable tool for learning radiographic positioning in clinical settings.