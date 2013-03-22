Bontrager’s Handbook of Radiographic Positioning and Techniques - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323083898, 9780323113946

Bontrager’s Handbook of Radiographic Positioning and Techniques

8th Edition

Authors: Kenneth Bontrager John Lampignano
eBook ISBN: 9780323113946
eBook ISBN: 9780323172035
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 22nd March 2013
Page Count: 336
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

"The various components contained in this handbook are presented in seamless combination and with a clarity becoming of a much larger work. The book is worthy of recommendation for all those interested in the strenghtening and honing of their core radiographic skills." Reviewed by: RAD Magazine, Barry K Denton, acting radiology services manager, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Wales Date: July 2014

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323113946
eBook ISBN:
9780323172035

About the Author

Kenneth Bontrager

Kenneth L. Bontrager, MA, RT(R)

Affiliations and Expertise

Kenneth L. Bontrager, MA, RT(R)

John Lampignano

John Lampignano, MEd, RT(R) (CT), Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ

Affiliations and Expertise

Gateway Community College, Phoenix, AZ

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.