Bones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729581936

Bones

1st Edition

General Practice - The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729581936
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Bones - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Bones are complex organs with many important functions, the most obvious being structural. They provide support for the body and the means by which muscles can insert into fixed structures in order to allow movement. They are also important in hearing, through the transduction of sound via the ear’s ossicles, and they protect other soft organs that are easily damaged, such as the brain, eyes, kidneys, lungs and spleen. Bone marrow, which is largely within the medulla of the long bones, is the centre for production of blood cells (haematopoesis) and an important site for storage of fatty acids. Bones also have important metabolic functions. This chapter describes the following conditions affecting bones: osteoporosis, rickets, osteomalacia, Paget’s disease and bone cancer.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

