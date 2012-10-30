Bones - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Bones are complex organs with many important functions, the most obvious being structural. They provide support for the body and the means by which muscles can insert into fixed structures in order to allow movement. They are also important in hearing, through the transduction of sound via the ear’s ossicles, and they protect other soft organs that are easily damaged, such as the brain, eyes, kidneys, lungs and spleen. Bone marrow, which is largely within the medulla of the long bones, is the centre for production of blood cells (haematopoesis) and an important site for storage of fatty acids. Bones also have important metabolic functions. This chapter describes the following conditions affecting bones: osteoporosis, rickets, osteomalacia, Paget’s disease and bone cancer.

