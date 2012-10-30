Bones
1st Edition
General Practice - The Integrative Approach Series
Description
Bones - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Bones are complex organs with many important functions, the most obvious being structural. They provide support for the body and the means by which muscles can insert into fixed structures in order to allow movement. They are also important in hearing, through the transduction of sound via the ear’s ossicles, and they protect other soft organs that are easily damaged, such as the brain, eyes, kidneys, lungs and spleen. Bone marrow, which is largely within the medulla of the long bones, is the centre for production of blood cells (haematopoesis) and an important site for storage of fatty acids. Bones also have important metabolic functions. This chapter describes the following conditions affecting bones: osteoporosis, rickets, osteomalacia, Paget’s disease and bone cancer.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 30th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581936
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University