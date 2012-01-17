Bones and Joints: A Guide for Students - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702043116, 9780702049460

Bones and Joints: A Guide for Students

6th Edition

With Pageburst online access

Authors: Chris Gunn
eBook ISBN: 9780702049460
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th January 2012
Page Count: 270
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Printed book plus Pageburst access - you will receive a printed book and access to the complete book content electronically. Pageburst enhances learning by not only bringing world class content to your fingertips but also letting you add to it, annotate it, and categorize it all in a way that suits you. Pageburst frees you to spend more time learning and less time searching.

This book is a clear, concise introduction to the subject which covers all the major bones and joints in the body in a logical and systematic way to aid understanding. The three generic chapters at the start of the book, covering an overview of bone, joints and pathology, provide the basic information required to ensure that the student is able to gain the most benefit from the subsequent area-specific chapters.

The text is written in note form and the drawings are as clear and simple as possible so that they can be easily reproduced by students. In this edition a number of  the radiographic images  have been improved and replaced and the number of imaging techniques has increased by including PET and SPECT  images 

New to this edition

Improved clarity of the joint images 

A number of new radiographic images

Insight Boxes 

Inclusion of PET and SPECT colour images

Bones and Joints may be used as part of a self-directed learning programme by students examining and studying the real bones of the skeleton along with the images. It can also be used as part of a revision programme or as a reference text. It is aimed at all health care students who needs a good understanding of the skeletal system.

Table of Contents

  1. Bone

    2. Joints

    3. Pathology

    4. Upper limb

    5. Shoulder girdle

    6. Lower limb

    7. Pelvic girdle

    8. Thorax

    9. Vertebral column

    10. Skull

    Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702049460

About the Author

Chris Gunn

Chris Gunn MA, TDCR

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.