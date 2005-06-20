Bones and Cartilage

Epigraph<BR id=""CRLF"">Preface <BR id=""CRLF"">Table of Contents (FULL)<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART I – SKELETAL TISSUES<BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 1 — Types of Skeletal Tissues<BR id=""CRLF"">Bone<BR id=""CRLF"">Cartilage<BR id=""CRLF"">Dentine<BR id=""CRLF"">Enamel<BR id=""CRLF"">Intermediate Tissues<BR id=""CRLF"">Cementum<BR id=""CRLF"">Enameloid<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondroid and Chondroid bone<BR id=""CRLF"">Bone or Cartilage<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 2 — Bone<BR id=""CRLF"">Discovery of the Basic Structure of Bone<BR id=""CRLF"">Cellular Bone<BR id=""CRLF"">Intramembranous vs Endochondral Bone?<BR id=""CRLF"">Embryonic Origins<BR id=""CRLF"">Other Modes<BR id=""CRLF"">Metabolic Differences<BR id=""CRLF"">Morphogenetic Differences <BR id=""CRLF"">Osteones<BR id=""CRLF"">Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">Regional Remodeling<BR id=""CRLF"">Ageing<BR id=""CRLF"">Osteones Over Time<BR id=""CRLF"">Acellular Bone<BR id=""CRLF"">Caisson Disease and Abnormal Acellular Bone in Mammals<BR id=""CRLF"">Acellular Bone in Teleost Fishes<BR id=""CRLF"">Development<BR id=""CRLF"">Resorption<BR id=""CRLF"">Repair of Fractures<BR id=""CRLF"">Ca++ Regulation<BR id=""CRLF"">Aspidine<BR id=""CRLF"">Bone in 'Cartilaginous' Fishes (Sharks and Rays)<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 3 —Cartilage<BR id=""CRLF"">Types<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondrones <BR id=""CRLF"">Cartilage Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">Cartilage Canals<BR id=""CRLF"">Secondary Ossification Centres<BR id=""CRLF"">Elastic Cartilage<BR id=""CRLF"">Elastic Fibres<BR id=""CRLF"">The Cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Elastic Cartilage Intermediates<BR id=""CRLF"">Shark Cartilage <BR id=""CRLF"">Development and Mineralization<BR id=""CRLF"">Growth <BR id=""CRLF"">Inhibition of Vascular Invasion <BR id=""CRLF"">Lampreys<BR id=""CRLF"">Mucocartilage<BR id=""CRLF"">Lamprin<BR id=""CRLF"">Mineralization<BR id=""CRLF"">Hagfish<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART II – NATURAL EXPERIEMENTS<BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 4 — Invertebrate Cartilages<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondroid, Cartilage or Neither<BR id=""CRLF"">Odontophoral Cartilage of the Channeled Whelk, Busycon canaliculatum<BR id=""CRLF"">Branchial (Gill Book) Cartilage of the Horseshoe Crab, Limulus polyphemus<BR id=""CRLF"">Cranial Cartilages in Squid, Cuttlefish and Octopuses <BR id=""CRLF"">Composition of the ECM<BR id=""CRLF"">Glycosaminoglycans<BR id=""CRLF"">Collagens<BR id=""CRLF"">Tentacular Cartilages of Polychaete Annelids<BR id=""CRLF"">Lophophore Cartilage in the Articulate Brachiopod, Terebratalia transversa<BR id=""CRLF"">Mineralization of Invertebrate Cartilages<BR id=""CRLF"">Cartilage Origins<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 5 — Intermediate Tissues<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondroid and Chondroid Bone<BR id=""CRLF"">Modulation and Intermediate Tissues<BR id=""CRLF"">Cartilage from Fibrous Tissue and Metaplasia<BR id=""CRLF"">Metaplasia of Epithelial Cells to Chondroblasts or Osteoblasts<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondroid<BR id=""CRLF"">Teleosts<BR id=""CRLF"">Mammals<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondroid Bone <BR id=""CRLF"">Teleosts<BR id=""CRLF"">Mammals<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondroid Bone and Pharyngeal Jaws<BR id=""CRLF"">Tissues Intermediate Between Bone and Dentine<BR id=""CRLF"">Dentine<BR id=""CRLF"">Cementum <BR id=""CRLF"">Enameloid: a Tissue Intermediate Between Dentine and Enamel <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 6 — An Evolutionary Perspective<BR id=""CRLF"">Fossilized Skeletal Tissues<BR id=""CRLF"">All Four Skeletal Tissues are Ancient<BR id=""CRLF"">Evolutionary Experimentation<BR id=""CRLF"">Intermediate Tissues in Fossil Agnatha<BR id=""CRLF"">Dinosaur Bone<BR id=""CRLF"">Developing Fossils <BR id=""CRLF"">Problematica<BR id=""CRLF"">Palaeopathlogy<BR id=""CRLF"">Conodonts<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Part III — UNUSUAL MODES OF SKELETOGENESIS<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 7 — Horns and Ossicones<BR id=""CRLF"">Horns<BR id=""CRLF"">Distribution of Horns as Organs<BR id=""CRLF"">Bovidae<BR id=""CRLF"">Rhinos<BR id=""CRLF"">Titanotheres<BR id=""CRLF"">Pronghorn Antelopes<BR id=""CRLF"">Giraffes<BR id=""CRLF"">Horn as a Tissue<BR id=""CRLF"">Development and Growth of Horns<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 8 — Antlers<BR id=""CRLF"">Antlers<BR id=""CRLF"">Size and Absence<BR id=""CRLF"">Initiation of Antler Formation<BR id=""CRLF"">Pedicle Formation<BR id=""CRLF"">The Antler Bud and Dermal-Epidermal Interactions<BR id=""CRLF"">Hormonal Control of Pedicle Development and Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">Antler Regeneration<BR id=""CRLF"">The Shedding Cycle<BR id=""CRLF"">Histogenesis of Antlers<BR id=""CRLF"">White-tailed Deer, American Elk, European Fallow and Roe Deer<BR id=""CRLF"">Rocky Mountain Mule Deer<BR id=""CRLF"">Sika Deer<BR id=""CRLF"">Hormones, Photoperiod and Antler growth <BR id=""CRLF"">Photoperiod and Testosterone<BR id=""CRLF"">Parathyroid Hormone and Calcitonin<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 9 — Tendons and Sesamoids <BR id=""CRLF"">Tendons and Skeletogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Fibrocartilage in Tendons<BR id=""CRLF"">Rodent Achilles Tendons<BR id=""CRLF"">Ossification of Avian Tendons<BR id=""CRLF"">Formation and Composition of Tendon Fibrocartilages<BR id=""CRLF"">Condensation<BR id=""CRLF"">Scleraxis<BR id=""CRLF"">Composition<BR id=""CRLF"">Sesamoids <BR id=""CRLF"">Amphibians <BR id=""CRLF"">Reptiles<BR id=""CRLF"">Birds<BR id=""CRLF"">Teleosts<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART IV – STEM CELLS<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 10 — Embryonic Stem Cells <BR id=""CRLF"">Stem Cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Set-aside Cells?<BR id=""CRLF"">Stem Cells for Periosteal Osteogenesis in Long Bones<BR id=""CRLF"">Modulation of Synthetic Activity and Differentiative Pathways of Cell Populations<BR id=""CRLF"">Fibroblast-Chondroblast Modulation<BR id=""CRLF"">Modulation of Glyocaminoglycan Synthesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Modulation of Synthetic Activity and Differentiative Pathways in Single Cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Degradative Activity<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 11 — Stem Cells in Adults<BR id=""CRLF"">Fibroblast Colony-Forming Cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Osteogenic Precursor Cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Clonal Analysis<BR id=""CRLF"">Lineages of Cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Dexamethasone<BR id=""CRLF"">Epithelial Induction of Ectopic Bone<BR id=""CRLF"">Transitional Epithelium of the Urinary Bladder<BR id=""CRLF"">Epithelial Cell Lines <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART V – SKELETOGENIC CELLS<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 12—Osteo- and Chondroprogenitor Cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Identifying Osteo- and Chondroprogenitor cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Execrable Terminology<BR id=""CRLF"">Features<BR id=""CRLF"">Cell Cycle Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">Bipotential Progenitor Cells for Osteo- and Chondrogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Bipotential Cell Populations or Bipotential Cells?<BR id=""CRLF"">Uncovering Bipotentiality<BR id=""CRLF"">Discovering Bipotentiality<BR id=""CRLF"">Biochemical and Metabolic Markers<BR id=""CRLF"">Collagen Types<BR id=""CRLF"">The Tumor Suppressor Gene p53<BR id=""CRLF"">Condylar Cartilage on the Condylar Process of the Mammalian Dentary<BR id=""CRLF"">Histodifferentiation and Scurvy<BR id=""CRLF"">One or Two Cell Populations<BR id=""CRLF"">Evidence Against Bipotentiality <BR id=""CRLF"">Evidence Supporting Bipotentiality <BR id=""CRLF"">All or Some?<BR id=""CRLF"">Secondary Cartilage on Avian Membrane Bones<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 13 — Dedifferentiation Provides Progenitor Cells for Jaws and Long Bones<BR id=""CRLF"">Condylar Cartilage of the Mammalian Temporomandibular Joint<BR id=""CRLF"">The TMJ<BR id=""CRLF"">Hypertrophic Chondrocytes Survive<BR id=""CRLF"">Hypertrophic Chondrocytes Transform to OPCs<BR id=""CRLF"">Meckel's Cartilages<BR id=""CRLF"">Mammalian Meckel’s<BR id=""CRLF"">Dedifferentiation During Endochondral Bone Formation<BR id=""CRLF"">Rodent Ribs<BR id=""CRLF"">Mice<BR id=""CRLF"">Rats<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendicular Long Bones<BR id=""CRLF"">Enzyme Activity<BR id=""CRLF"">Evidence from 3H-Thymidine-Labelling and Other Approaches<BR id=""CRLF"">Murine Interpubic Joints <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 14 — Dedifferentiation and Urodele Limb Regeneration<BR id=""CRLF"">Dedifferentiation<BR id=""CRLF"">Morphological Dedifferentiation<BR id=""CRLF"">Functional Dedifferentiation<BR id=""CRLF"">Hyaluronan<BR id=""CRLF"">Blastema Formation<BR id=""CRLF"">Aneurogenic Limbs<BR id=""CRLF"">More than One Cell Fate<BR id=""CRLF"">Myoblast and Chondroblast Fates<BR id=""CRLF"">Factors Controlling Dedifferentiation<BR id=""CRLF"">Innervation<BR id=""CRLF"">Aneurogenic Limbs<BR id=""CRLF"">Proliferation<BR id=""CRLF"">Not the Stump<BR id=""CRLF"">Electrical Signals?<BR id=""CRLF"">Hox Genes <BR id=""CRLF"">FgfR1 and FgfR2<BR id=""CRLF"">Radical Fringe<BR id=""CRLF"">Why can’t Frogs Regenerate?<BR id=""CRLF"">Augmenting Regeneration<BR id=""CRLF"">Finger Tips of Mice, Monkeys and Men<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 15 — Cells to Make and Cells to Break: <BR id=""CRLF"">Clasts and Blasts<BR id=""CRLF"">Resorption<BR id=""CRLF"">Coupling Bone Resorption to Bone Formation<BR id=""CRLF"">Coupling Osteoblasts and Osteoclasts <BR id=""CRLF"">Some Molecular Players<BR id=""CRLF"">When Coupling Goes Awry<BR id=""CRLF"">TRAP-staining for Osteoclasts<BR id=""CRLF"">Mammalian Osteoclasts<BR id=""CRLF"">Teleost Osteoclasts<BR id=""CRLF"">Nitric Oxide – It’s a Gas<BR id=""CRLF"">Progenitor Cells for Osteoblasts and Osteoclasts<BR id=""CRLF"">Japanese Quail-domestic Fowl Chimaeras <BR id=""CRLF"">Osteopetrosis and Osteoclast Origins <BR id=""CRLF"">Osteoclast-Phagocyte-Macrophage or Osteoclast-Monocyte Lineages? <BR id=""CRLF"">Phagocyte/Macrophage Origin<BR id=""CRLF"">Interleukins<BR id=""CRLF"">IL-1<BR id=""CRLF"">IL-6<BR id=""CRLF"">IL-10<BR id=""CRLF"">Evidence Against Monocytes<BR id=""CRLF"">Evidence for Monocytes<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondroclasts and Osteoclasts <BR id=""CRLF"">Synovial Cells?<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART VI – EMBRYONIC ORIGINS<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 16 — Skeletal Origins: Somitic Mesoderm<BR id=""CRLF"">Somitic Mesoderm and the Origin of the Vertebrae<BR id=""CRLF"">Paraxial Mesoderm —> Somites<BR id=""CRLF"">Sclerotome Formation and Migration<BR id=""CRLF"">Resegmentation<BR id=""CRLF"">Somitic Contribution to Limb Buds<BR id=""CRLF"">Formation of Muscle<BR id=""CRLF"">Innervation and Myogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Signals to Initiate a Limb Bud<BR id=""CRLF"">A Comment on the Pectoral Girdle<BR id=""CRLF"">The Clavicle: Even More Surprising<BR id=""CRLF"">Humans<BR id=""CRLF"">Other Mammals<BR id=""CRLF"">Mammals that Lack Clavicles<BR id=""CRLF"">Birds<BR id=""CRLF"">Wishbone or Clavicles<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 17 — Skeletal Origins: Neural Crest<BR id=""CRLF"">Different Mesenchyme, Same Tissues <BR id=""CRLF"">Neural Crest as a Source of Skeletal Cells <BR id=""CRLF"">Evidence of Skeletogenic Potential<BR id=""CRLF"">Ablation and Transplantation Experiments<BR id=""CRLF"">Marker Experiments<BR id=""CRLF"">3H-thymidine<BR id=""CRLF"">Xenopus laevis-Xenopus borealis Chimaeras<BR id=""CRLF"">Quail-chick Chimaeras<BR id=""CRLF"">Genetic Markers for Murine Neural Crest<BR id=""CRLF"">Information from Mutants<BR id=""CRLF"">Regionalization of the Cranial Neural Crest<BR id=""CRLF"">The Ventral Neural Tube<BR id=""CRLF"">Migration of NCC: the Role of the Extracellular Matrix<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 18 — Epithelial-Mesenchymal Interactions: Jaws<BR id=""CRLF"">Urodele Amphibians: Chondrogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Avian Mandibular Skeleton: Chondrogenesis and Osteogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Isolated Mesenchyme — Chondrogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Isolated Mesenchyme — Osteogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Ruling out any Role for Meckel’s Cartilage<BR id=""CRLF"">Molecular Mechanisms<BR id=""CRLF"">Osteogenesis in Avian Maxillary Arch Skeleton<BR id=""CRLF"">Mammalian Mandibular Skeleton<BR id=""CRLF"">Endothelin-1<BR id=""CRLF"">The Dlx Family and Craniofacial Development<BR id=""CRLF"">Teleost Mandibular Arch Skeleton<BR id=""CRLF"">Fgf<BR id=""CRLF"">Hoxd-4 and Retinoic Acid<BR id=""CRLF"">Limb Development<BR id=""CRLF"">Craniofacial Development<BR id=""CRLF"">Fish<BR id=""CRLF"">Endothelin-1 (En-1)<BR id=""CRLF"">Mutants<BR id=""CRLF"">Lateral Line, Neuromasts and Dermal Bone <BR id=""CRLF"">Hope from a Single Trout<BR id=""CRLF"">Teratomas<BR id=""CRLF"">Germ-Layer Combinations<BR id=""CRLF"">Mesenchyme Signals to Epithelium<BR id=""CRLF"">Specificity of Epithelial-Mesenchymal Interactions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART VII – GETTING STARTED<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 19 — The Membranous Skeleton: Condensations <BR id=""CRLF"">The Membranous Skeleton<BR id=""CRLF"">Congenital hydrocephalus (ch)<BR id=""CRLF"">Characterizing Condensations<BR id=""CRLF"">How Condensations Arise<BR id=""CRLF"">Altered Mitotic Activity<BR id=""CRLF"">Changing Cell Density<BR id=""CRLF"">Aggregation and/or Failure to Disperse<BR id=""CRLF"">Limb Buds and Limb Regeneration<BR id=""CRLF"">Molecular Control <BR id=""CRLF"">Establishing Boundaries<BR id=""CRLF"">Syndecan and Tenascin<BR id=""CRLF"">Fgfs<BR id=""CRLF"">Wnt-7a<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 20 — From Condensation to Differentiation<BR id=""CRLF"">Condensation Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">Lessons from Mutants<BR id=""CRLF"">talpid3<BR id=""CRLF"">bpH <BR id=""CRLF"">Adhere, Proliferate and Grow<BR id=""CRLF"">Gap Junctions<BR id=""CRLF"">Limb Bud Mesenchyme<BR id=""CRLF"">Craniofacial Mesenchyme<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription Factors and Hox genes<BR id=""CRLF"">Position and Shape<BR id=""CRLF"">Establishing Condensation Size <BR id=""CRLF"">Bmps<BR id=""CRLF"">Fibronectin<BR id=""CRLF"">Hyaluronan<BR id=""CRLF"">Extrinsic Control<BR id=""CRLF"">From Condensation to Overt Differentiation <BR id=""CRLF"">The Molecular Cascades<BR id=""CRLF"">Bmps<BR id=""CRLF"">Tenascin and N-CAM<BR id=""CRLF"">Runx-2<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 21 — Skulls, Eyes and Ears: Condensations and Tissue Interactions <BR id=""CRLF"">The Bony Skull<BR id=""CRLF"">Avian Skull Development<BR id=""CRLF"">Mammalian Skull Development <BR id=""CRLF"">The Cartilaginous Skull<BR id=""CRLF"">Type II Collagen<BR id=""CRLF"">Otic, Optic and Nasal Capsules<BR id=""CRLF"">The Otic Vesicle<BR id=""CRLF"">Morphogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Tympanic Cartilages<BR id=""CRLF"">Scleral Cartilage<BR id=""CRLF"">Heterogeneity<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondrogenic Mesenchyme<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondrogenic Mesenchyme<BR id=""CRLF"">Morphogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Scleral Ossicles<BR id=""CRLF"">Ossicle Number<BR id=""CRLF"">Scleral Papillae <BR id=""CRLF"">An Epithelial-Mesenchymal Interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">Scaleless Mutant Fowl<BR id=""CRLF"">A Role for Tenascin?<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART VIII – SIMILARITY AND DIVERSITY<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 22 —Chondrocyte Diversity<BR id=""CRLF"">Segregation from Precursors<BR id=""CRLF"">Perichondria<BR id=""CRLF"">Morphogenetic Specificity<BR id=""CRLF"">Cartilages of Different Embryological Origins<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondrocyte Hypertrophy<BR id=""CRLF"">Type X Collagen<BR id=""CRLF"">Discovery and Regulation of Synthesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Syndromes and Mutations<BR id=""CRLF"">Type X Does Not Always Indicate Hypertrophy<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of Chondrocyte Hypertrophy <BR id=""CRLF"">Tgf-ß<BR id=""CRLF"">Bmps <BR id=""CRLF"">Type X and Mineralization<BR id=""CRLF"">Matrix Vesicles<BR id=""CRLF"">Hypertrophic Chondrocytes and Subperiosteal Ossification<BR id=""CRLF"">Brachypod (bpH) in mice<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 23 — Cartilage Diversity<BR id=""CRLF"">Sternal Chondrocytes<BR id=""CRLF"">Synthesis of Collagen and GAG<BR id=""CRLF"">Differential expression of Type II Collagen<BR id=""CRLF"">Differential Synthesis and Organization of Collagen Types<BR id=""CRLF"">Type X Collagen and Hypertrophy <BR id=""CRLF"">Fibronectin<BR id=""CRLF"">Nanomelia <BR id=""CRLF"">Tumour Invasion<BR id=""CRLF"">Vascularity<BR id=""CRLF"">Resisting Vascular Invasion<BR id=""CRLF"">Inhibitors of Angiogenesis and Vascular Invasion<BR id=""CRLF"">Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (Vegf)<BR id=""CRLF"">PTH-PTHrP<BR id=""CRLF"">Interpubic Joints and the Transformation of Cartilage to Ligament<BR id=""CRLF"">Cartilage —> Ligament<BR id=""CRLF"">Mediation by Oestrogen and Relaxin <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 24 —Osteoblast and Osteocyte Diversity<BR id=""CRLF"">Osteocytic Osteolysis<BR id=""CRLF"">Initiating Osteogenesis in vitro from Embryonic Mesenchyme<BR id=""CRLF"">Osteogenic Cells in Vitro<BR id=""CRLF"">Folded Periostea<BR id=""CRLF"">Establishing Osteoblasts/Osteogenesis in vitro<BR id=""CRLF"">Calvarial Osteoblasts in vitro<BR id=""CRLF"">Isolating Subpopulations of Calvarial Osteogenic Cells <BR id=""CRLF"">Chondrogenesis from Osteogenic Cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Clonal Cultures<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 25 — Bone Diversity<BR id=""CRLF"">Heterogeneity of Response to Sodium Fluoride <BR id=""CRLF"">Enhanced Proliferation and Osteogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Interaction with Hormonal Action<BR id=""CRLF"">Osteoporosis<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondrogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Mineralization<BR id=""CRLF"">Mechanical Properties of Bone<BR id=""CRLF"">Alveolar Bone of Mammalian Teeth<BR id=""CRLF"">Origin<BR id=""CRLF"">Physiology and Circadian Rhythms<BR id=""CRLF"">Penile and Clitoral Cartilages and Bones<BR id=""CRLF"">Os penis<BR id=""CRLF"">Os clitoris<BR id=""CRLF"">Hormonal Control<BR id=""CRLF"">Digits and Penile Bones<BR id=""CRLF"">Oestrogen-Stimulated Deposition of Medullary Bone in Laying Hens<BR id=""CRLF"">Oestrogen-Stimulated Resorption of Innominate Bones in Mice<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART IX – MAINTAINING CARTLAGE IN GOOD TIMES AND BAD<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 26 — Maintaining Differentiated Chondrocytes<BR id=""CRLF"">Differentiated Chondrocytes<BR id=""CRLF"">Synthesis and Deposition of Cartilaginous Extracellular Matrix<BR id=""CRLF"">Synthesis of Chondroitin Sulphate<BR id=""CRLF"">Synthesis of Type-II Collagen<BR id=""CRLF"">Synthesis of Collagen and Chondroitin Sulfate by the Same Chondrocyte<BR id=""CRLF"">Collagen Gel Culture<BR id=""CRLF"">Feedback Control of the Synthesis of Glycosaminoglycans<BR id=""CRLF"">Evidence from Organ Culture<BR id=""CRLF"">Evidence from Chondrocyte Cell Cultures<BR id=""CRLF"">Interactions Between Glycosaminoglycans and Collagens within the ECM<BR id=""CRLF"">Synthesis of Collagen and CS are Regulated Independently<BR id=""CRLF"">Hypertrophy<BR id=""CRLF"">The Interactive Extracellular Matrix<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 27 — Maintenance Awry: Achondroplasia<BR id=""CRLF"">Genetic Disorders of Collagen Metabolism<BR id=""CRLF"">Cartilage Anomaly (can) in Mice<BR id=""CRLF"">Achondroplasia (ac) in Rabbits<BR id=""CRLF"">Achondroplasia (cn) in Mice<BR id=""CRLF"">FgfR-3<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondrodysplasia (cho) in Mice<BR id=""CRLF"">Sprouty<BR id=""CRLF"">Brachymorphic (bm) Mice<BR id=""CRLF"">Stumpy (stm) Mice<BR id=""CRLF"">Nanomelia (nm) in Domestic Fowl<BR id=""CRLF"">Induced Micromelia<BR id=""CRLF"">Metabolic Regulation and Stability of Differentiation <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 28 — Restarting Mammalian Articular Chondrocytes<BR id=""CRLF"">Mammalian Articular Chondrocytes in Vitro<BR id=""CRLF"">A Role for Oxygen<BR id=""CRLF"">Responsiveness to Environmental Signals<BR id=""CRLF"">Mechanisms of Articular Cartilage Repair<BR id=""CRLF"">Dividing Again in vitro<BR id=""CRLF"">Dividing Again in vivo<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA Synthesis vs. Division<BR id=""CRLF"">Osteotomy and Trauma<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription Factor<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 29 — Repair of Fractures and Regeneration of Growth Plates<BR id=""CRLF"">A Brief History of Fracture Repair<BR id=""CRLF"">Standardizing the Fracture<BR id=""CRLF"">Motion<BR id=""CRLF"">Non-unions and Persistent Non-unions<BR id=""CRLF"">Growth Factors and Fracture Repair<BR id=""CRLF"">Bmps<BR id=""CRLF"">Jump-Starting Repair<BR id=""CRLF"">Regeneration of Growth Plates in Rats, Opossums and Men<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART X- GROWING TOGETHER<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 30 — Initiating Skeletal Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">What is Growth?<BR id=""CRLF"">Numbers of Stem Cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Cell movement and Cell Viability<BR id=""CRLF"">Epithelia and Fgf/FgfR-2<BR id=""CRLF"">Metabolic Regulation<BR id=""CRLF"">Creeper (Cp) Fowl<BR id=""CRLF"">Tibia/Fibula<BR id=""CRLF"">Growth Retardation<BR id=""CRLF"">A Growth Inhibitor<BR id=""CRLF"">Mechanical Stimulation and Chondroblast Differentiation/Growth <BR id=""CRLF"">Mechanical Stimuli and Metabolic Activity<BR id=""CRLF"">Transduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Membrane Potential<BR id=""CRLF"">Skeletal Responses Mediated by cAMP<BR id=""CRLF"">Matrix Synthesis and Condensation<BR id=""CRLF"">Hormones<BR id=""CRLF"">Teeth and Alveolar Bone<BR id=""CRLF"">Electrical Stimulation<BR id=""CRLF"">cAMP and Prechondroblast Proliferation <BR id=""CRLF"">Long Bones<BR id=""CRLF"">Limb Regeneration<BR id=""CRLF"">Condylar Cartilage<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 31 — Form, Polarity and Long-Bone Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">Fundamental Form<BR id=""CRLF"">Polarity<BR id=""CRLF"">Polarized Cells<BR id=""CRLF"">Long Bone Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">Growth Plates <BR id=""CRLF"">Growth Plate Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">New Cells, Bigger Cells and Matrix<BR id=""CRLF"">Cell Proliferation<BR id=""CRLF"">Birds and Mammals<BR id=""CRLF"">Clones and Timing<BR id=""CRLF"">Hormonal Involvement<BR id=""CRLF"">Growth at Opposite Ends<BR id=""CRLF"">Diurnal and Circadian Rhythyms <BR id=""CRLF"">Rhythms are Under Hormonal Control<BR id=""CRLF"">A role for the periosteum in Regulation the Growth Plate?<BR id=""CRLF"">Periosteal Sectioning<BR id=""CRLF"">Feedback Control<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 32 — Long Bone Growth: a Case of Crying Wolff?<BR id=""CRLF"">Wolff, von Meyer or Roux<BR id=""CRLF"">Response to Pressure<BR id=""CRLF"">Continuous or Intermittent Mechanical Stimuli<BR id=""CRLF"">Scaling and Variation: When Wolff meets the Dwarfs<BR id=""CRLF"">Gravity<BR id=""CRLF"">Transduction of Mechanical Stimuli<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART XI – STAYING APART<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 33 — The Temporomandibular Joint and Synchondroses<BR id=""CRLF"">The Mammalian Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ)<BR id=""CRLF"">Mechanical Factors<BR id=""CRLF"">The Condylar Process<BR id=""CRLF"">The Angular Process<BR id=""CRLF"">Diet<BR id=""CRLF"">Other Functional Approaches<BR id=""CRLF"">Cranial Synchondroses<BR id=""CRLF"">As Pacemakers<BR id=""CRLF"">Limited Growth Potential<BR id=""CRLF"">As Adaptive<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 34 — Sutures and Craniosynostosis<BR id=""CRLF"">Sutural Growth as Secondary and Adaptive<BR id=""CRLF"">Working with the Functional Matrix<BR id=""CRLF"">Sutural Cartilage<BR id=""CRLF"">The Dura<BR id=""CRLF"">Craniosynostosis<BR id=""CRLF"">Msx-2<BR id=""CRLF"">Fgf Receptors<BR id=""CRLF"">Sutural Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">Sutural Fusion<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART XII – LIMB BUDS<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 35 — The Limb Field and the AER<BR id=""CRLF"">The Mesodermal Limb Field <BR id=""CRLF"">Ectodermal Responsiveness<BR id=""CRLF"">Mesoderm Specifies Fore vs. Hindlimb <BR id=""CRLF"">Roles for the Ectoderm Associated with the Limb Field<BR id=""CRLF"">Limb Bud Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">Cell Proliferation<BR id=""CRLF"">Suppressing the Flank<BR id=""CRLF"">Mitotic Rate in Limb Mesenchyme<BR id=""CRLF"">Proximo-Distal Patterning of the Limb Skeleton<BR id=""CRLF"">Mesenchymal Factors Maintain the AER<BR id=""CRLF"">AEMF<BR id=""CRLF"">The PNZ<BR id=""CRLF"">Specificity of Limb-Bud Epithelium <BR id=""CRLF"">Specificity of Distal Limb Mesenchyme <BR id=""CRLF"">The Temporal Component<BR id=""CRLF"">A Mechanical Role for the Epithelium<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 36 — Adding or Deleting an AER<BR id=""CRLF"">AER Regeneration <BR id=""CRLF"">Experimental Removal of the AER<BR id=""CRLF"">Failure to Maintain the AER: the wingless (wl) Mutant <BR id=""CRLF"">Mutual Interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">Experimental Addition of an AER<BR id=""CRLF"">Mutants with Duplicated Limbs<BR id=""CRLF"">An Enlarged AER<BR id=""CRLF"">Duplicating the AER<BR id=""CRLF"">Narrow or Subdivided AERs<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 37 — AERs in Limbed and Limbless Tetrapods<BR id=""CRLF"">AERs Across the Tetrapods<BR id=""CRLF"">Amphibians<BR id=""CRLF"">Anurans<BR id=""CRLF"">Urodeles<BR id=""CRLF"">Reptiles<BR id=""CRLF"">Mammals<BR id=""CRLF"">Mice <BR id=""CRLF"">Chimaeras<BR id=""CRLF"">Humans <BR id=""CRLF"">Limbless Tetrapods<BR id=""CRLF"">Evolutionary Patterns<BR id=""CRLF"">Gaining Limbs Back<BR id=""CRLF"">Ecological Correlates of Limblessness<BR id=""CRLF"">The Developmental Basis of Limblessness in Snakes and Legless Lizards<BR id=""CRLF"">Inability to Maintain an AER<BR id=""CRLF"">Molecular Mechanisms<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART XIII – LIMBS AND LIMB SKELETONS<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 38 — Axes and Polarity <BR id=""CRLF"">Establishing Axes and Polarity <BR id=""CRLF"">The A-P Axis and the ZPA<BR id=""CRLF"">A Role for Fgf-2<BR id=""CRLF"">dHAND and shh<BR id=""CRLF"">Wnts and Fgf<BR id=""CRLF"">ZPAs Abound<BR id=""CRLF"">D-V Polarity<BR id=""CRLF"">P-D Polarity and the Progress Zone<BR id=""CRLF"">Extension to Amphibian Limb Regeneration<BR id=""CRLF"">Connecting D-V and P-D Polarity<BR id=""CRLF"">Thalidomide and Limb Defects<BR id=""CRLF"">Time of Action<BR id=""CRLF"">Mode of Action<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 39 — Patterning Limbs and Limb Skeletons<BR id=""CRLF"">Morphogenesis and Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">Programmed Cell Death (Apoptosis)<BR id=""CRLF"">Posterior and Anterior Necrotic Zones (PNZ, ANZ)<BR id=""CRLF"">Interdigital Cell Death<BR id=""CRLF"">A Role for BmpR-1<BR id=""CRLF"">The Opaque Patch<BR id=""CRLF"">Cell Adhesion and Morphogenesis: Talpid (ta) Mutant Fowl<BR id=""CRLF"">Talpid2<BR id=""CRLF"">Talpid3<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 40 — Before Limbs There Were Fins<BR id=""CRLF"">Dorsal Median Unpaired Fins<BR id=""CRLF"">Teleost Fish<BR id=""CRLF"">Life Style<BR id=""CRLF"">Developmental Origins<BR id=""CRLF"">Evolutionary Origins<BR id=""CRLF"">Paired Fins<BR id=""CRLF"">Fin Buds and Fin Folds<BR id=""CRLF"">Fin Skeletons<BR id=""CRLF"">Retinoic Acid<BR id=""CRLF"">…Regeneration<BR id=""CRLF"">A retinoic Acid-shh Link<BR id=""CRLF"">Fin Regeneration<BR id=""CRLF"">Fins —> Suckers<BR id=""CRLF"">Fins —> Limbs <BR id=""CRLF"">From Many to Fewer Digits<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART XTV – BACKBONES AND TAILS<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 41 — Vertebral Chondrogenesis: Spontaneous or Not?<BR id=""CRLF"">Self Differentiation or Induction?<BR id=""CRLF"">Morphogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Spinal Ganglia and Vertebral Morphogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondrogenesis in vitro<BR id=""CRLF"">Spontaneous Chondrogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Environmental Influences<BR id=""CRLF"">Cell Division and Cell Death<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 42 —The Search for the Magic Bullet<BR id=""CRLF"">Integrity of Notochord/Spinal Cord and Vertebral Morphogenesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Fish Skeletal Defects<BR id=""CRLF"">For How Long are Notochord and Spinal Cord Active?<BR id=""CRLF"">Can Dermamyotome or Lateral Plate Mesoderm Chondrify?<BR id=""CRLF"">The Search for the Magic Bullet<BR id=""CRLF"">A Role for Ectoderm?<BR id=""CRLF"">Cartilage Cells as Cartilage Inducers<BR id=""CRLF"">Active Extracellular Matrices<BR id=""CRLF"">Chondrocyte Extracellular Matrix <BR id=""CRLF"">Notochord and Spinal Cord Extracellular Matrices<BR id=""CRLF"">Glycosaminoglycans<BR id=""CRLF"">Collagens <BR id=""CRLF"">Function of Notochord and Spinal Cord Matrix Products<BR id=""CRLF"">Key Roles for Pax-1 and Pax-9 <BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 43 — Tail Buds, Tails and Tail-lessness<BR id=""CRLF"">Embryological Origin<BR id=""CRLF"">The Ventral Epithelial Ridge (VER)<BR id=""CRLF"">Tbx Genes<BR id=""CRLF"">Tail Growth<BR id=""CRLF"">Genes or Environment<BR id=""CRLF"">Temperature<BR id=""CRLF"">Temperature-induced Change in Vertebral Number <BR id=""CRLF"">Natural Variation and Adaptive Value<BR id=""CRLF"">Studies with Teleost Fish<BR id=""CRLF"">Studies with Avian Embryos<BR id=""CRLF"">Studies with Mammals<BR id=""CRLF"">Studies with Amphibian Embryos <BR id=""CRLF"">Temperature Plus...<BR id=""CRLF"">Taillessness<BR id=""CRLF"">And Thereby Hangs a Tail <BR id=""CRLF"">Fish Tails <BR id=""CRLF"">Lizards Tails: Autotomy<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">PART XV – EVOLUTIONARY SKELETAL BIOLOGY<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Chapter 44 — Evolutionary Experimentation Revisited<BR id=""CRLF"">Variation<BR id=""CRLF"">Variation of Individual Elements<BR id=""CRLF"">Variation that Tests an Hypothesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Pattern Variation<BR id=""CRLF"">Adaptive Value<BR id=""CRLF"">Miniaturization<BR id=""CRLF"">Heterochrony<BR id=""CRLF"">Process Heterochrony<BR id=""CRLF"">Coupling and Uncoupling Dermal and Endochondral Ossification<BR id=""CRLF"">Primates<BR id=""CRLF"">Neomorphs<BR id=""CRLF"">The Preglossale of the Common Pigeon<BR id=""CRLF"">Digits<BR id=""CRLF"">Secondary Jaw Articulations<BR id=""CRLF"">A Boid Intramaxillary Joint<BR id=""CRLF"">Regenerated Joints<BR id=""CRLF"">Wishbones<BR id=""CRLF"">Limb Rudiments in Whales<BR id=""CRLF"">Turtle Shells<BR id=""CRLF"">Atavisms<BR id=""CRLF"">Limb Skeletal Elements in Whales<BR id=""CRLF"">Mammalian Teeth<BR id=""CRLF"">Teleosts and Taxic Atavisms<BR id=""CRLF"">Late-developing Bones in Anurans<BR id=""CRLF"">Neomorph or Atavism?