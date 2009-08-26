Bone Repair Biomaterials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845693855, 9781845696610

Bone Repair Biomaterials

1st Edition

Editors: J. A. Planell
eBook ISBN: 9781845696610
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845693855
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th August 2009
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents

Part 1 Introduction: Challenges of bone repair; Bone anatomy, physiology and adaptation to mechanical loading; Bone repair and regeneration; Biomechanical aspects of bone repair. Part 2 Biomaterials: Properties and characterisation of bone repair materials; Metals as bone repair materials; Ceramics as bone repair materials; Polymers for bone repair; Composite biomaterials for bone repair; Cements as bone repair materials; Bioactive polymer coatings to improve bone repair; Long-term performance and failure of orthopaedic devices. Part 3 Clinical applications: Using bone repair materials in orthopaedic surgery; Bone tissue engineering; Retrieval and analysis of orthopaedic implants; Ethical issues in bone repair and bone tissue engineering.

Description

Bone repair is a fundamental part of the rapidly expanding medical care sector and has benefited from many recent technological developments. With an increasing number of technologies available, it is vital that the correct technique is selected for specific clinical procedures. This unique book will provide a comprehensive review of the materials science, engineering principles and recent advances in this important area.

The first part of the book reviews the fundamentals of bone repair and regeneration. Chapters in the second part discuss the science and properties of biomaterials used for bone repair such as metals, ceramics, polymers and composites. The final section of the book discusses clinical applications and considerations with chapters on such topics as orthopaedic surgery, tissue engineering, implant retrieval and ethics of bone repair biomaterials.

With its distinguished editors and team of international contributors, Bone repair biomaterials is an invaluable reference for researchers and clinicians within the biomedical industry and academia.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive review of the materials science, engineering principles and recent advances in this important area
  • Reviews the fundamentals of bone repair and regeneration addressing social, economic and clinical challenges
  • Examines the properties of biomaterials used for bone repair with specific chapters assessing metals, ceramics, polymers and composites

Readership

Researchers and clinicians within the biomedical industry and academia

Reviews

The book is beautifully referenced. Certain chapters are recommended for all orthopaedic surgeons... For a new researcher it is an invaluable introduction from start to finish., Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery

About the Editors

J. A. Planell Editor

Professor Josep A. Planell is highly regarded for his biomedical research at Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, Spain.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC), Spain

