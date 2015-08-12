Bone Morphogenic Protein - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128024423, 9780128025925

Bone Morphogenic Protein, Volume 99

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Litwack
eBook ISBN: 9780128025925
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128024423
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th August 2015
Page Count: 346
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
225.41
191.60
210.00
178.50
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
128.00
108.80
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Mechanisms of BMP-Receptor Interaction and Activation
    Thomas D. Mueller
  2. The Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs) and their Antagonists
    Barbara Mulloy And Chris C. Rider
  3. BMP-7 Signaling and its Critical Roles in Kidney Development, the Responses to Renal injury, and Chronic Kidney Disease
    Scott R. Manson, Paul F. Austin, Qiusha Guo, Katelynn H. Moore
  4. The Role of BMP Signaling and NF-ĸB Signaling on Osteoblastic Differentiation, Cancer Development, and Vascular Diseases- Is the Activation of NF-ĸB a Friend or Foe of BMP function?
    Eijiro Jimi
  5. Bone Morphogenic Protein Signaling Regulates Development and Activation of CD4+ T cells
    Michal Kuczma and Piotr Kraj
  6. Bone Morphogenetic Proteins: Inhibitors of Myelination in Development and Disease
    Judith Grinspan 
  7. Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPS) In Preimplantation Embryos
    Isabel La Rosa  
  8. Strategies of Manipulating BMP Signaling in Microgravity to Prevent Bone Loss
    Jamila H. Siamwala, Saranya Rajendran and Suvro Chatterjee 
  9. Bmpr1a Signaling in Cartilage Development and Endochondral Bone Formation
    Jacky Jing, Robert J. Hinton and Jian Q. Feng
  10. Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs): Promising Molecules for Bone Healing, Bioengineering and Regenerative Medicine
    Ana Claudia Oliveira Carreira, Willian Fernando Zambuzzi, Mariana Correa Rossi, Renato     Astorino Filho, Mari Cleide Sogayar and  José Mauro Granjeiro

Description

First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press.

The Series provides up-to-date information on vitamin and hormone research spanning data from molecular biology to the clinic. A volume can focus on a single molecule or on a disease that is related to vitamins or hormones.  A hormone is interpreted broadly so that related substances, such as transmitters, cytokines, growth factors and others can be reviewed.

This volume focuses on Bone Morphogenic Protein.

Key Features

  • Expertise of the contributors
  • Coverage of a vast array of subjects
  • In depth current information at the molecular to the clinical levels

Readership

Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting-edge reviews concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors. Libraries and laboratories at institutes with strong programs in cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, gene regulation, hormone control, and signal transduction are likely to be interested.

Details

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128025925
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128024423

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Gerald Litwack

Gerald Litwack Serial Editor

Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.