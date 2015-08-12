Bone Morphogenic Protein, Volume 99
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Mechanisms of BMP-Receptor Interaction and Activation
Thomas D. Mueller
- The Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs) and their Antagonists
Barbara Mulloy And Chris C. Rider
- BMP-7 Signaling and its Critical Roles in Kidney Development, the Responses to Renal injury, and Chronic Kidney Disease
Scott R. Manson, Paul F. Austin, Qiusha Guo, Katelynn H. Moore
- The Role of BMP Signaling and NF-ĸB Signaling on Osteoblastic Differentiation, Cancer Development, and Vascular Diseases- Is the Activation of NF-ĸB a Friend or Foe of BMP function?
Eijiro Jimi
- Bone Morphogenic Protein Signaling Regulates Development and Activation of CD4+ T cells
Michal Kuczma and Piotr Kraj
- Bone Morphogenetic Proteins: Inhibitors of Myelination in Development and Disease
Judith Grinspan
- Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPS) In Preimplantation Embryos
Isabel La Rosa
- Strategies of Manipulating BMP Signaling in Microgravity to Prevent Bone Loss
Jamila H. Siamwala, Saranya Rajendran and Suvro Chatterjee
- Bmpr1a Signaling in Cartilage Development and Endochondral Bone Formation
Jacky Jing, Robert J. Hinton and Jian Q. Feng
- Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs): Promising Molecules for Bone Healing, Bioengineering and Regenerative Medicine
Ana Claudia Oliveira Carreira, Willian Fernando Zambuzzi, Mariana Correa Rossi, Renato Astorino Filho, Mari Cleide Sogayar and José Mauro Granjeiro
