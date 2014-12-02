Bone Marrow Transplantation, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323354417, 9780323354592

Bone Marrow Transplantation, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 28-6

1st Edition

Authors: Bipin Savani
eBook ISBN: 9780323354592
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323354417
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Bipin Savani and Mohamad Mohty, is devoted to Bone Marrow Transplantation. Articles in this issue include: Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); Acute Lymphoid Leukemia (ALL); Myelodysplastic Syndrome (AML); Myeloproliferative disorders (MPD); Chronic Lymphoid Leukemia; Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML); Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis; Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL); Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL); Severe Aplastic Anemia (SAA) and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH); Sickle Cell Anemia; Thalassemia; Benign immunodeficiency diseases; and Referral to transplant centers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323354592
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323354417

About the Authors

Bipin Savani Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.