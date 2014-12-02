Bone Marrow Transplantation, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 28-6
1st Edition
Authors: Bipin Savani
eBook ISBN: 9780323354592
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323354417
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Bipin Savani and Mohamad Mohty, is devoted to Bone Marrow Transplantation. Articles in this issue include: Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); Acute Lymphoid Leukemia (ALL); Myelodysplastic Syndrome (AML); Myeloproliferative disorders (MPD); Chronic Lymphoid Leukemia; Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML); Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis; Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL); Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL); Severe Aplastic Anemia (SAA) and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH); Sickle Cell Anemia; Thalassemia; Benign immunodeficiency diseases; and Referral to transplant centers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 2nd December 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354592
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323354417
About the Authors
Bipin Savani Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.