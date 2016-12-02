Bone Grafts, Bone Graft Substitutes, and Biologics in Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323477390, 9780323477604

Bone Grafts, Bone Graft Substitutes, and Biologics in Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 21-4

1st Edition

Authors: Sheldon Lin
eBook ISBN: 9780323477604
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477390
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Fooot and Ankle Clinics will focus on Injectable rh-PDGF in collagen carrier for hindfoot fusion; Vancouver experience of rh-PDGF; B2-A polypeptide in foot ankle fusion; Adipose-derived msc in hindfoot fusion; Polyvinyl for hallux rigidis; New development of novel hammer toe and mt plate; Large BM Intra articular allograft; and many other articles surrounding bone grafts, bone graft substitutes, and biologics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323477604
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323477390

About the Authors

Sheldon Lin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers New Jersey Medical School

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.