Bone Cancer - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124167216, 9780124167285

Bone Cancer

2nd Edition

Primary Bone Cancers and Bone Metastases

Hardcover ISBN: 9780124167216
eBook ISBN: 9780124167285
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th August 2014
Page Count: 736
Description

Bone Cancer, Second Edition comprehensively investigates key discoveries in the field of bone biology over the last five years that have led to the development of entirely new areas for investigation, such as therapies which combine surgery and biological approaches. The Second Edition expands on the original overview of bone cancer development (physiology and pathophysiology), with key chapters from the first edition, and offers numerous new chapters describing the new concepts of bone cancer biology and therapy, for both primary bone tumors as well as bone metastases. Each chapter has been written by internationally recognized specialists on the bone cancer microenvironment, bone metastases, osteoclast biology in bone cancer, proteomics, bone niche, circulating tumor cells, and clinical trials.

Given the global prevalence of breast and prostate cancers, knowledge of bone biology has become essential for everyone within the medical and cancer research communities. Bone Cancer continues to offer the only translational reference to cover all aspects of primary bone cancer and bone metastases – from bench to bedside: development (cellular and molecular mechanisms), genomic and proteomic analyses, clinical analyses (histopathology, imaging, pain monitoring), as well as new therapeutic approaches and clinical trials for primary bone tumors and bone metastases.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive, translational source for all aspects of primary bone cancer and bone metastases in one reference work
  • Provides a common language for cancer researchers, bone biologists, oncologists, and radiologists to discuss bone tumors and how bone cancer metastases affects each major organ system
  • Offers insights to research clinicians (oncologists and radiologists) into understanding the molecular basis of bone cancer, leading to more well-informed diagnoses and treatment of tumors and metastases
  • Offers insights to bone biologists into how clinical observations and practices can feed back into the research cycle and, therefore, can contribute to the development of more targeted genomic and proteomic assays

Readership

Bone biologists, cancer researchers, oncologists, orthopedic surgeons, radiologists and other specialists in cancer imaging; Medical libraries; graduate academic libraries

Table of Contents

I BASIC ASPECTS OF BONE CANCERS

Section 1: Epidemiology of bone cancer

1. Epidemiology of primary bone tumors and economical aspects of bone metastases

ESTHER I. HAUBEN, PANCRAS C.W. HOGENDOORN

Section 2: Bone microenvironment and bone cancer

2. Tumor–bone interactions: there is no place like bone

PIERRICK G.J. FOURNIER, PATRICIA JUÀREZ, THERESA A. GUISE

3. Stem cell niches in the bone–bone marrow organ and their significance for hematopoieticand non-hematopoietic cancer

MARA RIMINUCCI, BENEDETTO SACCHETTI, PAOLO BIANCO

4. Deregulation of osteoblast differentiation in primary bone cancers

PIERRE J. MARIE, OLIVIA FROMIGUÉ, DOMINIQUE MODROWSKI

5. Contribution of osteoclasts to the bone–tumor niche

JAMES R. EDWARDS

6. Involvement of osteocytes in cancer bone niche

EVANGELOS TERPOS, DIMITRIOS CHRISTOULAS

7. Role of mesenchymal stem cells in bone cancer; initiation, propagation and metastasis

ANNE-MARIE CLETON-JANSEN

8. Gap junction in bone remodeling and in primary bone tumors: osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma

JULIE TALBOT, AUDREY LAMORA, VERENA STRESING, FRANCK VERRECCHIA

9. Macrophages and pathophysiology of bone cancers

SOFIA SOUSA, JORMA A. MÄÄTTÄ

10. Cytokines and bone cancers

BÉNÉDICTE BROUNAIS-LE ROYER, FRÉDÉRIC BLANCHARD

11. Technical aspects: how do we best prepare bone samples for proper histological analysis?

DANIEL CHAPPARD

Section 3: Markers of bone cancer (cells, genes and proteins)

12. Bone remodeling markers and bone cancer

MARKUS J. SEIBEL

13. Cancer stem cells in representative bone tumors: osteosarcoma, Ewing sarcoma and metastases from breast and prostate carcinomas

VALÈRIE TRICHET

14. Homeobox genes from the Dlx family and bone cancers

BENJAMIN NAVET, FRÉDÉRIC LÉZOT

15. MicroRNA implication in therapeutic resistance and metastatic dissemination of bone-associated tumors

LIDIA RODRIGUEZ, CAMILLE JACQUES, BENJAMIN ORY

16. Hypoxia and angiogenesis: from primary tumor to bone metastasis

KIMBERLEY J. REEVES, NICOLA J. BROWN

II PRIMARY BONE TUMORS

Section 1: Specific biological aspects

17. Modeling osteosarcoma: in vitro and in vivo approaches

CARL R. WALKLEY

18. Stemness markers of osteosarcoma

VIRGINIA TIRINO, FRANCESCA PAINO, FEDERICA PAPACCIO, MARCELLA LA NOCE, GIANPAOLO PAPACCIO, VINCENZO DESIDERIO

19. Molecular pathology of osteosarcoma

SHUKO HARADA, SHI WEI, GENE P. SIEGAL

20. Gene and proteomic profiling of osteosarcoma

ANA PATIÑO-GARCÍA, FERNANDO LECANDA

21. Ewing sarcoma family of tumors

JOSEPH LUDWIG

22. Biology of Ewing sarcoma

FRANCK TIRODE

23. Osteoclast-rich lesions of bone: a clinical and molecular overview

ADRIENNE M. FLANAGAN, ROBERTO TIRABOSCO, PANAGIOTIS D. GIKAS

24. Markers for bone sarcomas

GONZAGUE DE PINIEUX, ANNE GOMEZ-BROUCHET, CORINNE BOUVIER

25. Margins and bone tumors – what are we talking about?

FRANCOIS GOUIN, MARIE-FRANCOISE HEYMANN

26. Cytogenetics of bone tumors

JIYUN LEE, ANDREA R. STERNENBERGER, SHIBO LI

27. Genetic aspects of bone tumors

SHAMINI SELVARAJAH, PAUL C. PARK, MARIA ZIELENSKA, JEREMY A. SQUIRE

28. Cytogenetic and molecular genetic alterations in bone tumors

TARJA NIINI, SAKARI KNUUTILA

29. Genetics of giant cell tumors of bone

BERTRAND ISIDOR, GUILLAUME ODRI, FRANÇOIS GOUIN, MARIE FRANÇOISE HEYMANN

Section 2: Pre-clinical and clinical aspects

Animal models

30. Mammalian models of bone sarcomas

SANDER M. BOTTER, MATTHIAS J.E. ARLT, WALTER BORN, BRUNO FUCHS

31. Zebrafish models for studying bone cancers: mutants, transgenic fish and embryos

ANNE-MARIE CLETON-JANSEN

Imaging

32. Imaging of bone sarcomas

HIMABINDU MIKKILINENI, HAKAN ILASLAN, MURALI SUNDARAM

New therapeutic approaches

33. New therapeutic targets in Ewing sarcoma: from pre-clinical proof-of-concept to clinical trials

NADÈGE CORRADINI, FRANÇOISE REDINI

34. Therapeutic approaches for bone sarcomas

ANDREAS F. MAVROGENIS, PIETRO RUGGIERI

35. Chondrosarcoma of bone: diagnosis and therapy

ARNE STREITBUERGER, GEORG GOSHEGER, JENDRIK HARDES

36. Apoptosis and drug resistance in malignant bone tumors

UDO KONTNY, ANDREJ LISSAT

37. Giant cell tumors of bone

OLFA DERBEL, JEAN-YVES BLAY

III BONE METASTASES

Section 1: Specific biological aspects

38. EMT process in bone metastasis

DINGCHENG GAO, ERIK W. THOMPSON, VIVEK MITTAL

39. Histopathology of skeletal metastases

PING TANG, DAVID G. HICKS

40. Disseminated tumor cells in bone marrow of cancer patients

K. PANTEL, CATHERINE ALIX-PANABIERES

41. MicroRNA-mediated regulation of bone metastasis formation: from primary tumors to skeleton

MARTINE CROSET, PHILIPPE CLÉZARDIN

42. Myeloma and osteoclast relationship

NICOLA GIULIANI, MARINA BOLZONI, REGIS BATAILLE

Section 2: Pre-clinical and clinical aspects

Animal models of bone metastases

43. In vivo models used in studies of bone metastases

INGUNN HOLEN, MICHELLE A. LAWSON

Imaging of bone metastases

44. Interventional radiologic techniques in management of bone tumors

CLEMENS REISINGER, PAUL I. MALLINSON, HONG CHOU, PETER L. MUNK, HUGUE A. OUELLETTE

45. Diagnosis of bone metastases in urological malignancies – an update

NATHAN LAWRENTSCHUK, NIEROSHAN RAJARUBENDRA, DAMIEN BOLTON

46. Pre-clinical molecular imaging of "the seed and the soil" in bone metastasis

GEERTJE VAN DER HORST, JEROEN T. BUIJS, GABRI VAN DER PLUIJM

Bone pain and cancer

47. Mechanisms and management of bone cancer pain

PATRICK W. O’DONNELL, DENIS R. CLOHISY

48. Bone cancer: current opinion in palliative care

PATRICK W. MANTYH, MICHELLE L. THOMPSON, STEPHANE CHARTIER, MICHELLE FEALK

49. Involvement of sympathetic nerves in bone metastasis

FLORENT ELEFTERIOU, PRESTON CAMPBELL

50. Pain control with palliative radiotherapy in patients with bone metastases

MARKO POPOVIC, RONALD CHOW, NICHOLAS LAO, GILLIAN BEDARD, EDWARD CHOW

New therapeutic approaches

51. Cellular and molecular actions of bisphosphonates

SIMON JUNANKAR, MICHAEL J. ROGERS

52. The use of nitrogen-bisphosphonates to capture the potent anti-tumor arsenal

of human peripheral blood 'YS T cells for the treatment of bone cancer metastasis

SHIRIN KALYAN, WEI HE, DIETER KABELITZ

53. Systemic treatment of bone metastases in castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC):

pre-clinical to clinical point of view

CHRISTIAN THOMAS, FRANCOIS LAMOUREUX

54. A multitargeted approach to treating bone metastases

DANIEL F. CAMACHO, KENNETH J. PIENTA

55. Bone metastases in prostate cancer: pathophysiology, clinical complications, actual treatment, and future directions

FERNANDA G. HERRERA, THOMAS TAWADROS, DOMINIK R. BERTHOLD

56. Bone-targeted agents and skeletal-related events in breast cancer patients with bone metastases

ALEXANDER H.G. PATERSON

57. Bone metastases – current status of bone-targeted treatments

ROBERT COLEMAN

58. Bone metastases, clinical trials II: zoledronic acid and denosumab in the prevention of bone metastases

MICHAEL GNANT

Reviews

"...a comprehensive description of bone tumors from basic to clinical aspects by the most recent data available...specifically useful to medical students and scientists, health professionals, researchers and teachers working in the osteo-articular field." --Anticancer Research

"Reviewing the current advances in the progression and therapeutic approaches to bone cancer is an extremely challenging task. Bone cancer is not a single disease; rather, it is a field comprising a diverse and complex range of malignancies, from primary bone tumors of stromal cell origin, to hematopoietic malignancies and secondary metastatic bone disease. Dominique Heymann has assembled an exciting, comprehensive and up-to-date series of reviews contributed by experts in the basic and clinical aspects of bone research. In the past decade, our understanding of cancers involving bone has increased tremendously, underpinned by advances in the cellular, molecular and biochemical mechanisms of bone cell interactions in health and disease, together with advances in genetics, diagnostics, imaging and therapeutic strategies. All these aspects are covered in this timely volume, which will galvanize further cooperative efforts in the coming years between basic researchers, oncologists and pathologists towards understanding the causes of different bone cancers and translating this knowledge into the clinic." --Agi E. Grigoriadis, PhD, Departments of Craniofacial Development and Orthodontics, King's College London, United Kingdom

"Our understanding of bone biology and diseases has strikingly progressed in the last decade. In parallel, the processes that lead to various forms of cancer have been further unraveled and the mechanisms leading to metastatic spread further explored. In this book, Dr. Heymann has gathered some of the world experts on these subjects to explore the cutting edge where these fields merge in the context of bone cancer and metastasis, their pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment. This encompassing book will undoubtedly meet the needs of residents and fellows as well as expert clinicians and scientists." --Roland Baron, Professor, Harvard Medical School, Boston MA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

