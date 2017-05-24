Bone and Joint Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 31-2

Dr. Schmitt has put together a comprehensive issue devoted to bone and joint infections. Top experts have created state-of-the-art clinical reviews devoted to the following topics: Native septic arthritis; Reactive arthritis; Prevention of infection in orthopedic prosthetic surgery; Infections of the spine; Radiologic approach to musculoskeletal infections; Infections associated with open fractures; Fungal musculoskeletal infections; Mycobacterial musculoskeletal infections; Diagnosis of prosthetic joint infections-cultures, biomarkers, and criteria; Management of Prosthetic Joint Infections; Osteomyelitis In adults; and Osteomyelitis in children. Readers will come away with clinical information that can be immediately applied to caring for patients recovering from orthopedic surgeries.