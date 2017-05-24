Bone and Joint Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323530132, 9780323530149

Bone and Joint Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 31-2

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Schmitt
eBook ISBN: 9780323530149
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323530132
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th May 2017
Description

Dr. Schmitt has put together a comprehensive issue devoted to bone and joint infections. Top experts have created state-of-the-art clinical reviews devoted to the following topics: Native septic arthritis; Reactive arthritis; Prevention of infection in orthopedic prosthetic surgery; Infections of the spine; Radiologic approach to musculoskeletal infections; Infections associated with open fractures; Fungal musculoskeletal infections; Mycobacterial musculoskeletal infections; Diagnosis of prosthetic joint infections-cultures, biomarkers, and criteria; Management of Prosthetic Joint Infections; Osteomyelitis In adults; and Osteomyelitis in children. Readers will come away with clinical information that can be immediately applied to caring for patients recovering from orthopedic surgeries.

About the Authors

Steven Schmitt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

