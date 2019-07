Bone and Joint Imaging

I. Basic Science



1. Histogenesis, Anatomy and Physiology of Bone

2. Articular Anatomy and Histology

4. Anatomy of Individual Joints

3. Articular Cartilage: Morphology, Physiology, and Function





II. Diagnostic Techniques



5. Arthrography, Tenography, and Bursography

6. Diagnostic Ultrasonography

7. Radionuclide Techniques

8. Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Practical Considerations

9. Needle Biopsy of Bone and Soft Tissue





III. Imaging and Interventional Procedures of the Spine



10. Spinal Imaging

11. Interventional Spinal Procedures

12. Imaging after Spinal Surgery





IV. Imaging of the Postoperative Spine



13. Imaging after Surgery in Extraspinal Sites

14. Imaging of Joint Replacement





V. Rheumatoid Arthritis and Related Diseases



15. Rheumatoid Arthritis and the Seronegative Spondyloarthropathies: Radiographic and Pathologic Concepts

16. Rheumatoid Arthritis

17. Juvenile Chronic Arthritis

18. Ankylosing Spondylitis

19. Psoriatic Arthritis

20. Reiter’s Syndrome

21. Enteropathic Arthropathies

22. Periodic, Relapsing, and Recurrent Disorders





VI. Connective Tissue Disease



23. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

24. Scleroderma (Progressive Systemic Sclerosis)

25. Dermatomyositis, Polymyositis, and Other Inflammatory Myopathies

26. Polyarteritis Nodosa and Other Vasculitides

27. Mixed Connective Tissue Disease and Collagen Vascular Overlap Syndromes

28. Rheumatic Fever





VII. Degenerative Diseases



29. Degenerative Diseases of Extraspinal Locations

30. Degenerative Diseases of the Spine

31. Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis

32. Calcification and Ossification of the Posterior Spinal Ligaments and Tissues



VIII. Crystal-Induced and Related Diseases



33. Gouty Arthritis

34. Calcium Pyrophosphate Dihydrate Crystal Deposition Disease

35. Calcium Hydroxyapatite Crystal Deposition Disease

36. Hemochromatosis and Wilson’s Disease

37. Alkaptonuria

38. Other Crystal-Induced Diseases





IX. Temporomandibular Manifestations of Articular Disease



39. Temporomandibular Joints





X. Target Approach to Articular Disease



40. Target Area Approach to Articular Disorders: A Synopsis





XI. Metabolic Diseases



41. Osteoporosis

42. Rickets and Osteomalacia

43. Paget’s Disease





XII. Endocrine Diseases



44. Pituitary Disorders

45. Thyroid Disorders

46. Parathyroid Disorders and Renal Osteodystrophy

47. Disorders of Other Endocrine Glands and of Pregnancy





XII. Diseases of the Hematopoietic System



48. Hemoglobinopathies and Other Anemias

49. Plasma Cell Dyscrasias and Dysgammaglobulinemias

50. Lipidoses, Histiocytoses, and Hyperlipoproteinemias

51. Lymphoproliferative and Myeloproliferative Disorders

52. Bleeding Disorders





XIV. Infectious Diseases



53. Osteomyelitis, Septic Arthritis, and Soft Tissue Infection: Mechanisms and Situations

54. Osteomyelitis, Septic Arthritis, and Soft Tissue Infection: Axial Skeleton

55. Osteomyelitis, Septic Arthritis, and Soft Tissue Infection: Organisms





XV. Traumatic Diseases



56. Physical Injury: Concepts and Terminology

57. Physical Injury: Extraspinal Sites

58. Physical Injury: Spine





XVI. Internal Derangement of Joints



59. Internal Derangement of Joints





XVII. Thermal, Iatrogenic, Nutritional, and Neurogenic Diseases



60. Thermal and Electrical Injuries

61. Radiation Changes

62. Disorders Due to Medications and Other Chemical Agents

63. Hypervitaminosis and Hypovitaminosis

64. Heavy Metal Poisoning and Deficiency

65. Neuromuscular Disorders

66. Neuropathic Osteoarthropathy





XVIII. Osteonecrosis and Osteochondrosis



67. Osteonecrosis: Pathogenesis, Diagnostic Techniques, Specific Situations, and Complications

68. Osteochondroses





XIX. Tumors and Tumor-like Diseases



69. Tumors and Tumor-like Lesions of Bone: Radiologic Principles

70. Tumors and Tumor-like Lesions of Bone: Imaging of Specific Lesions

71. Tumors and Tumor-like Lesions of Soft Tissues

72. Skeletal Metastases





XX. Congenital Diseases



73. Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip

74. Heritable Diseases of Connective Tissue, Epiphyseal Dysplasias, and Related Conditions

75. Osteochondrodysplasias, Dysostoses, Chromosomal Aberrations, Mucopolysaccharidoses and Mucolipidoses

76. Spinal Anomalies and Curvatures

77. Additional Congenital or Heritable Anomalies and Syndromes





XXI. Diseases of Soft Tissue and Muscle



78. Soft Tissue Disorders

79. Muscle Disorders





XXII. Miscellaneous Diseases



80. Sarcoidosis

81. Tuberous Sclerosis, Neurofibromatosis, and Fibrous Dysplasia

82. Endostosis, Hyperostosis, and Periostitis

83. Osteolysis and Chondrolysis