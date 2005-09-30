Bonding Theory for Metals and Alloys
1st Edition
Description
Bonding Theory for Metals and Alloys exhorts the potential existence of covalent bonding in metals and alloys. Through the recognition of the covalent bond in coexistence with the 'free' electron band, the book describes and demonstrates how the many experimental observations on metals and alloys can all be reconciled. Subsequently, it shows how the individual view of metals and alloys by physicists, chemists and metallurgists can be unified. The physical phenomena of metals and alloys covered in this book are: Miscibility Gap between two liquid metals; Phase Equilibrium Diagrams; Phenomenon of Melting. Superconductivity; Nitinol; A Metal-Alloy with Memory; Mechanical Properties; Liquid Metal Embrittlement; Superplasticity; Corrosion; The author introduces a new theory based on 'Covalon' conduction, which forms the basis for a new approach to the theory of superconductivity. This new approach not only explains the many observations made on the phenomenon of superconductivity but also makes predictions that have been confirmed.
Key Features
- Openly recognizes the electrons as the most important and the only factor in understanding metals and alloys
- Proposes "Covalon" conduction theory, which carries current in covalent bonded pairs
- Investigates phase diagrams both from theoretical and experimental point of view
Readership
Material scientists, researchers and engineers, as well as teachers in solid state chemistry and metallurgy
Table of Contents
I. Miscibility Gap (MG) between Two Liquid Metals
II. Phase Equilibrium Diagrams
III. Phenomenon of Melting
IV. Superconductivity
V. NITINOL; A Metal-Alloy with Memory
VI. Mechanical Properties
VII. Summary of the Bonding Theory
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 30th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080459738
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519788
About the Author
Frederick Wang
Frederick E. Wang, PhD, is the CEO of Innovative Technology International in Washington, DC, a company he founded in 1980. He has more than 40 years of experience in research and development in the field of materials science and the application of bond theory. Dr. Wang has authored over 50 articles in a broad range of journals and has co-authored two books in the field of Solid State Physics. He is also the inventor of Nitinol as well as the patent holder of the Dr. Wang also currently serves as a consultant for MIRDC (Metal Industry Research & Development Center) in Taiwan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Innovative Technology, International Inc., Beltsville, USA and Metal Industry Research and Development Center, Taiwan