Bonded Joints and Repairs to Composite Airframe Structures
1st Edition
Description
Bonded Joints and Repairs to Composite Airframe Structures is a single-source reference on the state-of-the-art in this rapidly growing area. It provides a thorough analysis of both internal and external joints and repairs, as well as discussions on damage tolerance, non-destructive inspection, self-healing repairs, and other essential information not only on the joints and repairs themselves, but critically, on how they differ from bonds and repairs to metallic aircraft.
Authors Wang and Duong bring a valuable combination of academic research and industry expertise to the book, drawing on their cutting-edge composite technology experience, including analytic and computational leadership of damage and repair planning for the Boeing 787.
Intended for graduate students, engineers, and scientists working on the subject in aerospace industry, government agencies, research labs, and academia, the book is an important addition to the limited literature in the field.
Key Features
- Offers rare coverage of composite joints and repairs to composite structures, focusing on the state of the art in analysis
- Combines the academic, government, and industry expertise of the authors, providing research findings in the context of current and future applications
- Covers internal and external joints and repairs, as well as damage tolerance, non-destructive inspection, and self-healing repairs
- Ideal for graduate students, engineers, and scientists working in the aerospace industry, government agencies, research labs, and academia
Readership
Aerospace engineers, researchers and graduate students dealing with aircraft structural integrity, safety and maintenance
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part 1: Analysis and Design
- Chapter 1: Introduction and overview
- Abstract
- 1.1 Aim of Book
- 1.2 Criticality of Structure and Damage
- 1.3 Types of Composite Repairs and Certification Criteria
- 1.4 Overview of Repair Design and Analysis Process
- 1.5 Effect of Load Attraction in Patch Design
- 1.6 Effect of Taper and Scarf Ratios on Joint Design
- 1.7 Summary
- Chapter 2: Failure criteria
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Adhesive Failure Criteria
- 2.3 Composite Failure Criteria
- 2.4 Summary
- Chapter 3: Doubler joint analysis
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Untapered Doublers and Joints
- 3.3 Tapered Doublers and Joints
- 3.4 Summary
- Chapter 4: Design of scarf and doubler-scarf joints
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Scarf Joint of Homogeneous Adherends
- 4.3 Composite Scarf Joint
- 4.4 Experiments and Validation
- 4.5 Doubler-scarf Joints
- 4.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Disbond and damage tolerance analysis of doubler repairs
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Analytical Methods for Delamination Analysis
- 5.3 Analytical Methods for Disbond Analysis
- 5.4 Fatigue Damage Accumulation Model for Predicting Interlaminar Failure and Disbond
- 5.5 Summary
- Chapter 6: Damage tolerance and fatigue durability of scarf joints
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Impact Damage of Scarf Joints and Repairs
- 6.3 Effects of Disbond on Joint Strength
- 6.4 Design Methods
- 6.5 Verifications
- 6.6 Fatigue Disbond Growth Life
- 6.7 Discussion
- 6.8 Summary
- Chapter 7: Design and analysis of doubler repairs
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Repair Analysis for Elliptical Damages
- 7.3 Repair Analysis for Crack-like Damages
- 7.4 Patch Design for an Elliptical Damage
- 7.5 Summary
- Chapter 8: Design and optimization of scarf repairs
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Residual Strength of Scarfed Laminates
- 8.3 Shape Optimization of Scarf Repairs
- 8.4 Structural Doublers
- Part 2: Manufacturing and Inspection
- Chapter 9: Repair manufacturing processes
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Scarfing Operation
- 9.3 Repair Patch Manufacturing
- 9.4 Surface Treatment
- 9.5 Adhesive Bonding
- 9.6 Repair of Thick Laminates
- Chapter 10: Non-destructive evaluation of bond quality
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Detection of Disbonds
- 10.3 Detection of Weak Adhesion Bonds
- 10.4 Local Bond Proof Testing
- 10.5 Satellite Coupon Proof Test
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 23rd October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171725
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124171534
About the Author
Chun Hui Wang
Dr. Chun Wang is a Principal Research Scientist and the Head of Composite and Low-Observable Structures in the Air Vehicles Division, DSTO, Australia. He has a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Sheffield, UK. Prior to joining DSTO in 1995, he held academic positions at the University of Sheffield (UK), the University of Sydney (Australia) and Deakin University (Australia). His main research expertises are in the areas of fatigue and fracture mechanics, composite structures, bonded structural repairs, and scattering of acoustic and electromagnetic waves. He has published over eighty journal articles and book chapters, and over eighty conference papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Sir Lawrence Wackett Aerospace Research Centre,RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia
Cong Duong
Dr. Cong Duong received a B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, Pomona (1984), a S.M. degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1986), and a Ph.D. in Applied Mechanics from California Institute of Technology (1994). He is currently an Associated Technical Fellow of the Boeing Company where he has been working in the durability and damage tolerance group for sixteen years. From 1999-2005, he was a principal investigator of the USAF funded Composite Repair of Aircraft Structures (CRAS) program. Under that program, he had developed and implemented analytical and computational methods for design and analysis of bonded repairs over metallic aircraft structures. He is currently developing analytical methods for determining the allowable damage limits and the allowable repair limits on airframe of the new Boeing 787. He has published about twenty papers in peer-review journals, mostly on the subjects of bonded repairs, bonded joints and fracture mechanics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associated Technical Fellow, The Boeing Company, Seal Beach, CA, USA