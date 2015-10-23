Bonded Joints and Repairs to Composite Airframe Structures is a single-source reference on the state-of-the-art in this rapidly growing area. It provides a thorough analysis of both internal and external joints and repairs, as well as discussions on damage tolerance, non-destructive inspection, self-healing repairs, and other essential information not only on the joints and repairs themselves, but critically, on how they differ from bonds and repairs to metallic aircraft.

Authors Wang and Duong bring a valuable combination of academic research and industry expertise to the book, drawing on their cutting-edge composite technology experience, including analytic and computational leadership of damage and repair planning for the Boeing 787.

Intended for graduate students, engineers, and scientists working on the subject in aerospace industry, government agencies, research labs, and academia, the book is an important addition to the limited literature in the field.