Body MRI
1st Edition
Description
This practical new reference offers accessible, straightforward guidance on using MRI to evaluate diseases of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis. More than 1,050 superb imaging examples capture the appearance of normal anatomy as well as the pathologic entities most commonly encountered in practice. Key points boxes in each chapter make clinical guidance easy to find and apply.
Key Features
- Examines the MR imaging findings associated with both normal anatomy and common disease entities in the liver · pancreas, bile ducts, and gallbladder · spleen · adrenal glands · kidneys · peritoneum and retro¬peritoneum · female pelvis · male pelvis · bladder · and breast, providing all of the guidance needed to formulate specific diagnoses and to accurately stage neoplasms.
- Includes a chapter on MR angiography.
- Uses more than 1,050 high-quality MR images to clearly demonstrate every concept.
- Offers numerous summary boxes that display important information at a glance.
Table of Contents
- Body MR Techniques and MR of the Liver
Adam Fisher MD and Evan Siegelman
2. MRI of the Bile Ducts, Gallbladder and Pancreas
Saroja Adusumilli MD and Evan Siegelman MD
3. MRI of the Adrenal Glands
Evan Siegelman MD
4. MRI of the Kidneys
E. Scott Pretorius MD
5. MRI of the Spleen
Laura Carucci MD and Evan Siegelman MD
6. MRI of the Peritoneum and Retroperitoneum
Drew Torigian MD and Evan Siegelman
7. MRI of Female Pelvis
Evan Siegelman MD
8. Fetal MRI
Anne Hubbard MD
9. MRI of the Bladder and Male Pelvis
E Scott Pretorius MD and Evan Siegelman
10. MRI of the Breast
Mark Rosen MD PhD and Evan Siegelman MD
11. MRI-MRA of the Aorta
David Roberts MD PhD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 8th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721637402
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720907
About the Author
Evan Siegelman
MD
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Chief, MRI Section, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
