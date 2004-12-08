Body MRI - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721637402, 9781437720907

Body MRI

1st Edition

Author: Evan Siegelman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721637402
eBook ISBN: 9781437720907
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th December 2004
Page Count: 560
Description

This practical new reference offers accessible, straightforward guidance on using MRI to evaluate diseases of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis. More than 1,050 superb imaging examples capture the appearance of normal anatomy as well as the pathologic entities most commonly encountered in practice. Key points boxes in each chapter make clinical guidance easy to find and apply.

Key Features

  • Examines the MR imaging findings associated with both normal anatomy and common disease entities in the liver · pancreas, bile ducts, and gallbladder · spleen · adrenal glands · kidneys · peritoneum and retro¬peritoneum · female pelvis · male pelvis · bladder · and breast, providing all of the guidance needed to formulate specific diagnoses and to accurately stage neoplasms.
  • Includes a chapter on MR angiography.
  • Uses more than 1,050 high-quality MR images to clearly demonstrate every concept.
  • Offers numerous summary boxes that display important information at a glance.

Table of Contents

  1. Body MR Techniques and MR of the Liver
    Adam Fisher MD and Evan Siegelman

    2. MRI of the Bile Ducts, Gallbladder and Pancreas
    Saroja Adusumilli MD and Evan Siegelman MD

    3. MRI of the Adrenal Glands
    Evan Siegelman MD

    4. MRI of the Kidneys
    E. Scott Pretorius MD

    5. MRI of the Spleen
    Laura Carucci MD and Evan Siegelman MD

    6. MRI of the Peritoneum and Retroperitoneum
    Drew Torigian MD and Evan Siegelman

    7. MRI of Female Pelvis
    Evan Siegelman MD

    8. Fetal MRI
    Anne Hubbard MD

    9. MRI of the Bladder and Male Pelvis
    E Scott Pretorius MD and Evan Siegelman

    10. MRI of the Breast
    Mark Rosen MD PhD and Evan Siegelman MD

    11. MRI-MRA of the Aorta
    David Roberts MD PhD

Details

About the Author

Evan Siegelman

MD

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Chief, MRI Section, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

