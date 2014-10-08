Body Contouring, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 41-4

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery offers the surgeon information on the most recent approaches to body contouring, primarily focused on this procedure performed after massive weight loss. Gastric bypass surgery practically foretells abdominoplasty, with ~75% of patients undergoing plastic surgery following gastric bypass. A total of almost one-half million body contouring procedures are performed annually by plastic surgeons according to ASPS statistics. Topics in this issue include: Assessing outcomes in body contouring; Preoperative evaluation of the body contouring patient; What happens to the skin after weight loss; Effect of further weight loss following body contouring; Effect of weight gain following body contouring; Anesthesia considerations; Procedures for Brachioplasty; Bra line back lift; Breast contouring; Abdomen contouring; the Fleur Di Lis Abdominoplasty; Extended abdominoplasty; Medial thigh lift; Buttock contouring; Truncal contouring; Lower body lift; and Prevention and management of complications.