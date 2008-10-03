Board Stiff: Preparation for Anesthesia Orals
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Think the anesthesia oral boards are no laughing matter? Then you haven’t read Board Stiff Three. The new edition of this popular anesthesia review book is written in the same winning style that was the hallmark of Board Stiff Too. Dr. Gallagher’s signature humor and engaging writing style make this terrific prep book a fun read while still delivering all the most important things you need to know for the boards. In addition to a thorough content review, the new edition also features an extensive section with self-assessment questions. It also includes a bonus DVD with simulated board scenarios that will further help you prepare for the boards.
Key Features
- Provides the ideal study guide for the anesthesia oral board exams.
- Incorporates a unique and humorous approach to make braving the oral exams as enjoyable as possible.
- Uses the same format as the real exams: clinical scenes are presented, followed by preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative questions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 3rd October 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437725636
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702030925
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437724226
About the Author
Christopher Gallagher
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Residency Director, Stony Brook Department of Anesthesia, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY, USA
Christopher Gallagher
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Residency Director, Stony Brook Department of Anesthesia, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY, USA