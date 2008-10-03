Board Stiff: Preparation for Anesthesia Orals

Think the anesthesia oral boards are no laughing matter? Then you haven’t read Board Stiff Three. The new edition of this popular anesthesia review book is written in the same winning style that was the hallmark of Board Stiff Too. Dr. Gallagher’s signature humor and engaging writing style make this terrific prep book a fun read while still delivering all the most important things you need to know for the boards. In addition to a thorough content review, the new edition also features an extensive section with self-assessment questions. It also includes a bonus DVD with simulated board scenarios that will further help you prepare for the boards.