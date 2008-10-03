Board Stiff: Preparation for Anesthesia Orals - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702030925, 9781437725636

Board Stiff: Preparation for Anesthesia Orals

3rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Christopher Gallagher Christopher Gallagher
eBook ISBN: 9781437725636
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030925
eBook ISBN: 9781437724226
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd October 2008
Page Count: 440
Description

Think the anesthesia oral boards are no laughing matter? Then you haven’t read Board Stiff Three. The new edition of this popular anesthesia review book is written in the same winning style that was the hallmark of Board Stiff Too. Dr. Gallagher’s signature humor and engaging writing style make this terrific prep book a fun read while still delivering all the most important things you need to know for the boards. In addition to a thorough content review, the new edition also features an extensive section with self-assessment questions. It also includes a bonus DVD with simulated board scenarios that will further help you prepare for the boards.

Key Features

  • Provides the ideal study guide for the anesthesia oral board exams.
  • Incorporates a unique and humorous approach to make braving the oral exams as enjoyable as possible.
  • Uses the same format as the real exams: clinical scenes are presented, followed by preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative questions.

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
About the Author

Christopher Gallagher

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Residency Director, Stony Brook Department of Anesthesia, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY, USA

