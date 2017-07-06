Board Review in Preventive Medicine and Public Health
1st Edition
Description
Board Review in Preventive Medicine and Public Health prepares physicians for their initial and recertification board exams in the related specialties of preventive, occupational and aerospace medicine. Formatted in a question and answer based style that imitates material on specialty exams, each question is linked to a detailed answer. The book contains over 640 question and answer sets covering areas such as general public health, health management, health law, community health, infectious disease, clinical preventive medicine, occupational medicine, aerospace medicine, environmental medicine, correctional (prison) medicine, emergency preparedness, epidemiology and biostatistics.
The book is an essential board preparation for physicians with a background in the fields of preventive medicine, occupational medicine, and aerospace medicine. It is also useful for medical students, public health students and those wishing to gain an understanding of the key points in these fields.
Key Features
- Provides a question based format that imitates board exams in preventive, occupational and aerospace medicine
- Written by a specialist with board certification with the goal of elucidating the format, content and reasoning behind the board certification exam
- Enhances the reader's understanding of material with clear explanations of answers
Readership
Physicians preparing to take their initial board exams or their recertification board exams. Public health students, medical students, and physicians preparing for specialty-specific board exams
Table of Contents
Each section includes Question, Answer, and Reference sections
Section 1: General Public Health
Section 2: Health Policy and Management
Section 3: Epidemiology and Biostatistics
Section 4: Environmental Medicine
Section 5: Occupational and Aerospace Medicine
Section 6: Clinical Preventive Medicine
Section 7: Infectious Disease
Section 8: Emergency Preparedness
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 6th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137796
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128137789
About the Author
Gregory Schwaid
Dr. Schwaid is board certified in general preventive medicine by both the American Board of Preventive Medicine and the American Osteopathic Board of Preventive Medicine. After completing a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences, he earned a master's degree in public health and obtained a doctorate in osteopathic medicine. Following medical school, he completed a one year hospital-based internship and two years of preventive medicine residency training. Dr. Schwaid currently practices clinical medicine full-time. On a part-time basis, he teaches public health, clinical exam, and osteopathic manipulation at a medical school. He is the Chair of Public Health and a Vice President of the American College of Occupational and Preventive Medicine (AOCOPM) . He also serves as faculty at a preventive medicine residency program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Urgent Care Physician, Centra Care, Tampa, FL, USA Faculty Instructor (part-time), Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton, FL, USA