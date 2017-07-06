Board Review in Preventive Medicine and Public Health prepares physicians for their initial and recertification board exams in the related specialties of preventive, occupational and aerospace medicine. Formatted in a question and answer based style that imitates material on specialty exams, each question is linked to a detailed answer. The book contains over 640 question and answer sets covering areas such as general public health, health management, health law, community health, infectious disease, clinical preventive medicine, occupational medicine, aerospace medicine, environmental medicine, correctional (prison) medicine, emergency preparedness, epidemiology and biostatistics.

The book is an essential board preparation for physicians with a background in the fields of preventive medicine, occupational medicine, and aerospace medicine. It is also useful for medical students, public health students and those wishing to gain an understanding of the key points in these fields.