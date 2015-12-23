BMS291 Pathophysiology and Pharmacology 1
1st Edition
Custom Edition for Charles Sturt University
Authors: Judy Craft
eBook ISBN: 9780729554787
Paperback ISBN: 9780729554633
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd December 2015
Description
This custom book was compiled by Dr Patricia Logan, School of Biomedical Sciences, Charles Sturt University for BMS291 Pathophysiology and Pharmacology 1 students.
It includes handpicked content from the following bestselling Elsevier titles:
- Understanding Pathophysiology - ANZ adaptation, 2e
- Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 4e
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: Altered Cellular Function
- Chapter 2: Genes
- Chapter 3: Genes, Genetic Diseases and the Environment
- Chapter 4: Pain
- Chapter 5: Inflammation and Fever
- Chapter 6: Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function Across the Lifespan
- Chapter 7: Cancer
- Chapter 8: Infection
- Chapter 9: Alterations of Immune Function Across the Lifespan
- Chapter 10: Alterations of Haematological Function Across the Lifespan
- Chapter 11: Alterations of Cardiovascular Function Across the Lifespan
- Chapter 12: Alterations of Pulmonary Function Across the Lifespan
- Chapter 13: Fluids and Electrolytes, Acids and Bases
- Chapter 14: Drugs and Medicines
- Chapter 15: Molecular Aspects of Drug Action and Pharmacodynamics
- Chapter 16: Drug Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion
- Chapter 17: Pharmacogenetics
- Chapter 18: Pharmacokinetics and Dosing Regimens
- Chapter 19: Individual and Lifespan Aspects of Drug Therapy
- Chapter 20: Adverse Drug Reactions and Drug Interactions
- Chapter 21: Analgesics
- Chapter 22: Anti-inflammatory and Immunomodulating Drugs
- Chapter 23: Neoplasia and Treatment of Cancers
- Chapter 24: Antineoplastic Agents and Adjuncts
- Chapter 25: Overview of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy and Antibiotic Resistance
- Chapter 26: Antibacterial Drugs
- Chapter 27: Antifungal and Antiviral Drugs
- Chapter 28: Antiprotozoal, Antimycobacterial and Anthelmintic Drugs
- Chapter 29: Overview of the Heart and Drugs Affecting Cardiac Function
- Chapter 30: Drugs Affecting Vascular Smooth Muscle
- Chapter 31: Lipid-lowering Drugs
- Chapter 32: Drugs Affecting the Kidney and Bladder
- Chapter 33: Drugs Affecting Thrombosis and Haemostasis
- Chapter 34: Drugs Used in Respiratory Disorders
- Chapter 35: Pharmacology of the Parathyroid Glands and Bone
About the Author
Judy Craft
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Medical Sciences at Queensland University of Technology, QLD
