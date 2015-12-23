BMS291 Pathophysiology and Pharmacology 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729554633, 9780729554787

BMS291 Pathophysiology and Pharmacology 1

1st Edition

Custom Edition for Charles Sturt University

Authors: Judy Craft
eBook ISBN: 9780729554787
Paperback ISBN: 9780729554633
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd December 2015
Description

This custom book was compiled by Dr Patricia Logan, School of Biomedical Sciences, Charles Sturt University for BMS291 Pathophysiology and Pharmacology 1 students.

It includes handpicked content from the following bestselling  Elsevier titles:

  • Understanding Pathophysiology - ANZ adaptation, 2e
  • Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 4e

Table of Contents

  • Chapter 1: Altered Cellular Function
  • Chapter 2: Genes
  • Chapter 3: Genes, Genetic Diseases and the Environment
  • Chapter 4: Pain
  • Chapter 5: Inflammation and Fever
  • Chapter 6: Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function Across the Lifespan
  • Chapter 7: Cancer
  • Chapter 8: Infection
  • Chapter 9: Alterations of Immune Function Across the Lifespan
  • Chapter 10: Alterations of Haematological Function Across the Lifespan
  • Chapter 11: Alterations of Cardiovascular Function Across the Lifespan
  • Chapter 12: Alterations of Pulmonary Function Across the Lifespan
  • Chapter 13: Fluids and Electrolytes, Acids and Bases
  • Chapter 14: Drugs and Medicines
  • Chapter 15: Molecular Aspects of Drug Action and Pharmacodynamics
  • Chapter 16: Drug Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion
  • Chapter 17: Pharmacogenetics
  • Chapter 18: Pharmacokinetics and Dosing Regimens
  • Chapter 19: Individual and Lifespan Aspects of Drug Therapy
  • Chapter 20: Adverse Drug Reactions and Drug Interactions
  • Chapter 21: Analgesics
  • Chapter 22: Anti-inflammatory and Immunomodulating Drugs
  • Chapter 23: Neoplasia and Treatment of Cancers
  • Chapter 24: Antineoplastic Agents and Adjuncts
  • Chapter 25: Overview of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy and Antibiotic Resistance
  • Chapter 26: Antibacterial Drugs
  • Chapter 27: Antifungal and Antiviral Drugs
  • Chapter 28: Antiprotozoal, Antimycobacterial and Anthelmintic Drugs
  • Chapter 29: Overview of the Heart and Drugs Affecting Cardiac Function
  • Chapter 30: Drugs Affecting Vascular Smooth Muscle
  • Chapter 31: Lipid-lowering Drugs
  • Chapter 32: Drugs Affecting the Kidney and Bladder
  • Chapter 33: Drugs Affecting Thrombosis and Haemostasis
  • Chapter 34: Drugs Used in Respiratory Disorders
  • Chapter 35: Pharmacology of the Parathyroid Glands and Bone

About the Author

Judy Craft

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Medical Sciences at Queensland University of Technology, QLD

