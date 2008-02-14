Bluetooth Application Programming with the Java APIs Essentials Edition
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Ch 1: Introduction Ch 2: An Overview of JABWT Ch 3: High Level Architecture Ch 4: RFCOMM Ch 5: OBEX Ch 6: Device Discovery Ch 7: Service Discovery Ch 8: L2CAP Ch 9 (NEW): Bluetooth and the Push Registry
Description
Adoption of Bluetooth wireless technology has become ubiquitous in the last few years. One of the biggest steps forward is the standardization of Java APIs for Bluetooth wireless technology (JABWT). The latest updates to this standard is explained in detail in this book. The JABWT standard, defined by the JSR-82 Java Specification Request, supports rapid development of Bluetooth applications that are portable, secure, and highly-usable. Wireless device manufacturers have responded overwhelmingly to the JABWT specification by implementing JABWT applications in mobile phones and other personal wireless communications products.
Bluetooth Application Programming Essentials: Programming with the Java APIs explains in detail how to write Bluetooth applications using the Java APIs to exploit the power of both technologies. Written by the specification lead for JSR-82 and two other key participants in developing the standards of JABWT, this book provides the authoritative explanations and concrete examples needed to get started right away.
This book provides embedded Java developers with to-the-point information on the APIs in the specification with detailed programmatic examples of the APIs in use. A NEW chapter on the Push Registry definition (a new feature in the 1.1 version of JSR-82) has been added. Finally, the new Essentials version of the book will update the remaining chapters to reflect changes in the latest Bluetooth spec (2.1) and the industry as a whole.
Key Features
- By focusing only on the essentials, this concise resource enables software and hardware vendors to quickly develop Bluetooth applications for mobile devices in an increasingly competitive market.
- The updated material examines crucial programming areas (including RFCOMM, OBEX, device discovery, service discovery, and L2CAP), which allows developers to not only successfully design, but master and build Java APIs for Bluetooth Wireless Technology.
- Includes a new and valuable chapter that delineates the pivotal Push Registry feature - a recent development that will help programmers avoid the common problem of connection collision.
- By providing real-world issues and problems involved in implementing the Java APIs specification, the book allows developers to identify with the text and encourages repeated reference.
Readership
Anyone working in the Bluetooth space who wants Java support or anyone working in the J2ME space that wants to add Bluetooth support, i.e., technical leads and engineers; implementers and programmers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 14th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080561004
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123743428
Reviews
"Mobile phones with Bluetooth and Java have become more prevalent since the year 2003. Platforms like Symbian have matured and now include JSR-82 stack. In the light of this trend, this book can address the need for 3rd party software vendors to quickly develop Bluetooth applications for the mobile devices. Compared to the earlier comprehensive and somewhat unwieldy edition, this new edition can cut down the extra stuff and focus on essentials. A companion website can list the source code and additional resources." -- Girish Managoli, Mindtree.com/Consultant
About the Authors
Timothy Thompson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Motorola Inc., Austin, TX, USA
C Bala Kumar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Austin, TX, USA
Paul Kline Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Austin, TX, USA