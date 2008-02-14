Bluetooth Application Programming with the Java APIs Essentials Edition

Adoption of Bluetooth wireless technology has become ubiquitous in the last few years. One of the biggest steps forward is the standardization of Java APIs for Bluetooth wireless technology (JABWT). The latest updates to this standard is explained in detail in this book. The JABWT standard, defined by the JSR-82 Java Specification Request, supports rapid development of Bluetooth applications that are portable, secure, and highly-usable. Wireless device manufacturers have responded overwhelmingly to the JABWT specification by implementing JABWT applications in mobile phones and other personal wireless communications products.



Bluetooth Application Programming Essentials: Programming with the Java APIs explains in detail how to write Bluetooth applications using the Java APIs to exploit the power of both technologies. Written by the specification lead for JSR-82 and two other key participants in developing the standards of JABWT, this book provides the authoritative explanations and concrete examples needed to get started right away.



This book provides embedded Java developers with to-the-point information on the APIs in the specification with detailed programmatic examples of the APIs in use. A NEW chapter on the Push Registry definition (a new feature in the 1.1 version of JSR-82) has been added. Finally, the new Essentials version of the book will update the remaining chapters to reflect changes in the latest Bluetooth spec (2.1) and the industry as a whole.