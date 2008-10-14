Bluetongue - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123693686, 9780080918976

Bluetongue

1st Edition

Editors: Peter Mertens Matthew Baylis Philip Mellor
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123693686
eBook ISBN: 9780080918976
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th October 2008
Page Count: 506
Description

The third volume in the Institute of Animal Health (IAH) Biology of Animal Infections Series, Bluetongue discusses one of the most economically important diseases of domesticated livestock. Affecting primarily sheep particularly the improved mutton and wool breeds, it is now endemic in Africa, India, the Middle and Far East, Australia and the Americas, and over the last six years has caused a series of outbreaks throughout the Mediterranean region and central Europe. Bluetongue represent a paradigm not only for the other orbiviruses (such as African horse sickness virus, which shares the same vector species) but also for other insect transmitted diseases, including those of humans.

Key Features

  • The only single definitive work that provides both historical and up to date data on the disease
  • Describes the latest developments in epidemiological modelling, molecular epidemiology and vaccine development, as well as explaining the current global epidemiology of the disease
  • Outlines the importance and possible mechanisms of overwintering, and the impact of global warming on the vectors and virus distribution

Readership

Readers in university veterinary departments, specialists in veterinary research institutes worldwide, virologists, general scientific readers interested in the disease and its consequences in terms of human social and economic costs

Table of Contents

GENERAL INTRODUCTION TO THE SERIES PREFACE GENERAL INTRODUCTION The Orbiviruses The History of BT pre 1998 BT and climate change Replication and biochemistry BTV structure Molecular epidemiology BTV in the mammalian host BTV in the insect host Dynamics of BTV epidemiology Clinical signs and pathology BT on the Indian subcontinent BTV in the Americas BT in Australasia and China BT in the Mediterranean basin Diagnostics Vaccines past and present Control strategies Conclusions Glossary Index Key references

About the Editor

Peter Mertens

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Animal Health, Pirbright Laboratory, UK

Matthew Baylis

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Clinical Science, Leahurst, Neston, UK

Philip Mellor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Animal Health, Pirbright Laboratory, Department of Arbovirology, UK

