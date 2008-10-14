Bluetongue
1st Edition
Description
The third volume in the Institute of Animal Health (IAH) Biology of Animal Infections Series, Bluetongue discusses one of the most economically important diseases of domesticated livestock. Affecting primarily sheep particularly the improved mutton and wool breeds, it is now endemic in Africa, India, the Middle and Far East, Australia and the Americas, and over the last six years has caused a series of outbreaks throughout the Mediterranean region and central Europe. Bluetongue represent a paradigm not only for the other orbiviruses (such as African horse sickness virus, which shares the same vector species) but also for other insect transmitted diseases, including those of humans.
Key Features
- The only single definitive work that provides both historical and up to date data on the disease
- Describes the latest developments in epidemiological modelling, molecular epidemiology and vaccine development, as well as explaining the current global epidemiology of the disease
- Outlines the importance and possible mechanisms of overwintering, and the impact of global warming on the vectors and virus distribution
Readership
Readers in university veterinary departments, specialists in veterinary research institutes worldwide, virologists, general scientific readers interested in the disease and its consequences in terms of human social and economic costs
Table of Contents
GENERAL INTRODUCTION TO THE SERIES PREFACE GENERAL INTRODUCTION The Orbiviruses The History of BT pre 1998 BT and climate change Replication and biochemistry BTV structure Molecular epidemiology BTV in the mammalian host BTV in the insect host Dynamics of BTV epidemiology Clinical signs and pathology BT on the Indian subcontinent BTV in the Americas BT in Australasia and China BT in the Mediterranean basin Diagnostics Vaccines past and present Control strategies Conclusions Glossary Index Key references
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 14th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123693686
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918976
About the Editor
Peter Mertens
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Animal Health, Pirbright Laboratory, UK
Matthew Baylis
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Clinical Science, Leahurst, Neston, UK
Philip Mellor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Animal Health, Pirbright Laboratory, Department of Arbovirology, UK