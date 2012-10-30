Blood - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729581905

Blood

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729581905
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Blood - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. This chapter examines the management of patients with haematological disorders likely to be encountered in general practice. Haematology in general practice involves the care and monitoring of a very broad and disparate group of medical conditions and syndromes, ranging from investigation of anaemia and iron disorders, bleeding diatheses, venous thromboembolism and thrombophilias,
to blood-product administration, and the initial diagnosis and comanagement of patients with haematological malignancy.

Details

Language:
English
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780729581905

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

