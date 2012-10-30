Blood - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. This chapter examines the management of patients with haematological disorders likely to be encountered in general practice. Haematology in general practice involves the care and monitoring of a very broad and disparate group of medical conditions and syndromes, ranging from investigation of anaemia and iron disorders, bleeding diatheses, venous thromboembolism and thrombophilias,

to blood-product administration, and the initial diagnosis and comanagement of patients with haematological malignancy.