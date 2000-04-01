Blood Coagulation, Volume 13

This is the first book to give complete insight into the biochemistry of blood coagulation, and demonstrates how this field provides important contributions to fundamental biochemistry, such as enzyme kinetics, lipid-protein interactions, oxidative carboxylation, and cell receptors. The book will be of interest both to biochemists and molecular biologists who want to gain insight into the process of blood coagulation, as well as to those already working in the field of blood coagulation who desire to broaden their insight into its molecular aspects.