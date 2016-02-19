Blood Clotting Enzymology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200422, 9781483225456

Blood Clotting Enzymology

1st Edition

Editors: Walter H. Seegers
eBook ISBN: 9781483225456
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 640
Description

Blood Clotting Enzymology covers the mechanisms of blood clotting and their role in thrombosis, hemostasis, and many associated ramifications. This book is composed of 12 chapters that consider the integration of knowledge on blood clotting enzymology with hemostasis physiology. The opening chapter deals with the enzymology of the sol-gel transformation was studied in terms of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, surface physics, immunology, biophysical mechanisms, structural architecture, vitamin K and its antagonists, and the rheology of the blood. The subsequent chapters review the biophysical properties and composition of active substance in blood coagulation, as well as the concepts of prothrombin activation. These topics are followed by discussions on the chemical and physicochemical properties of fibrinogen and fibrin; the application of immulogical methods to delineate important properties of plasma constituents; and the mechanisms of antithrombin activity. Other chapters tackle the importance of hirudin and cobra venom for certain experimental laboratory work in the study of the physiology of blood coagulation. The final chapters survey the role of platelets in hemostasis, bleeding disorders, and the chemistry and function of vitamin K in blood coagulation.

This book will prove useful to hematologists, enzyme scientist, immunologists, and research workers who are interested in blood coagulation mechanisms.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Use and Regulation of the Blood Clotting Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Blood Vessel Wall Dynamics

III. Platelet Function

IV. Autoregulation in Hemostasis

V. Blood Coagulation

VI. Prothrombin Activation

VII. Complexity of Metabolic Integration

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 2 Molecular Characteristics of Substances Active in Blood Coagulation

I. Introduction

II. Assay for Clotting and for Enzyme Activities

III. Bovine Prothrombin

IV. Human Prothrombin

V. Prothrombin of Other Species

VI. Bovine Thrombin

VII. Human Thrombin

VIII. Bovine Autoprothrombin C

IX. Bovine Prethrombin

X. Bovine Autoprothrombin III

XI. Bovine Autoprothrombins Ip and Ic

XII. Autoprothrombin II

XIII. Fibrinogen

XIV. Fibrin Stabilizing Factor

XV. Hageman Factor

XVI. Accelerator Globulin

XVII. Platelet Cofactor I (Factor VIII)

XVIII. Plasma Thromboplastin Antecedent

XIX. Antithrombins

XX. Inhibitor Source Material

XXI. Substance P from Urine

XXII. Factor VII, Factor IX, and Factor X

XXIII. Platelet Factors

XXIV. Tissue Procoagulants

XXV. Lipid Procoagulants

XXVI. Summary

References

Chapter 3 Activation of Prothrombin

I. Introduction

II. Activation in Strong Salt Solutions

III. Activation in Strong Salt Solutions: Summary

IV. Activation of Prothrombin with Protamine Sulfate, and Polarized Surface Layers

V. Activation Characteristics of Prethrombin and Autoprothrombin III

VI. Formation and Significance of Intermediate Prothrombin Activation Products

VII. Development of Fibrinogenolytic and Esterolytic Activities from Prothrombin

VIII. Dependence of Thrombin Yield on the Limited Procoagulant or Anticoagulant

IX. Function of Ac-Globulin and Lipids

X. Prothrombin in Plasma

XI. Two-stage Analysis Refractory State and Regeneration of Sensitivity to Two-stage Analytical Reagents

XII. Summary

References

Chapter 4 Fibrinogen to Fibrin Transformation

I. Early History of the Fibrinogen-Fibrin Transformation with Emphasis on Limited Proteolysis

II. Current Concept of the Limited Proteolysis in the Fibrinogen-Fibrin Transformation

III. Fibrinogen and Fibrin at the Molecular Level

References

Chapter 5 Immunochemistry

I. Introduction

II. Prothrombin and Its Derivatives

III. Accelerator Globulin (Factor V)

IV. Platelet Cofactor I (Factor VIII)

V. Platelet Factor 3

VI. Fibrinogen and Related Molecules

VII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 6 Surface Activity in Blood Coagulation

I. Introduction

II. Contact

III. The Initiation of Clotting In Vivo

IV. The Evolution of Contact Factor

V. Summary and Certain Conclusions

References

Chapter 7 Antithrombin

I. Historical Background

II. Methods of Measurement

III. Preparation of Antithrombin Fractions

IV. Action of Antithrombin

V. Summary

References

Chapter 8 Plasma Anticoagulants or Inhibitors

I. Introduction

II. Natural Anticoagulants

III. Artificial Anticoagulants

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 9 Platelets in Hemostasis

I. Description of Capillary Function in Thrombocytopenia

II. Thrombopoietic Aspects of Platelets

III. Platelet Functions

IV. Metabolism of Platelets

V. Platelet Preservation

VI. Immunological Aspects of Platelets

VII. Platelet Transfusion

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 10 Irregular Blood Coagulation

I. Introduction

II. Inherited Bleeding Disorders

III. Acquired Bleeding Disorders

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 11 Ultrastructure of the Fibrin Clot

I. Introduction

II. Specific Aims

III. Normal Fibrin Formation

IV. Abnormal Fibrin Formation

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 12 Chemistry and Function of Vitamin K

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry of the K Vitamins

III. Detection and Determination

IV. Occurrence

V. Structural Specificity of Vitamin K Action

VI. Metabolism

VII. Vitamin K-II (S)

References

Author Index

Subject Index


