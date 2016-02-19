Blood Clotting Enzymology
1st Edition
Blood Clotting Enzymology covers the mechanisms of blood clotting and their role in thrombosis, hemostasis, and many associated ramifications. This book is composed of 12 chapters that consider the integration of knowledge on blood clotting enzymology with hemostasis physiology. The opening chapter deals with the enzymology of the sol-gel transformation was studied in terms of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, surface physics, immunology, biophysical mechanisms, structural architecture, vitamin K and its antagonists, and the rheology of the blood. The subsequent chapters review the biophysical properties and composition of active substance in blood coagulation, as well as the concepts of prothrombin activation. These topics are followed by discussions on the chemical and physicochemical properties of fibrinogen and fibrin; the application of immulogical methods to delineate important properties of plasma constituents; and the mechanisms of antithrombin activity. Other chapters tackle the importance of hirudin and cobra venom for certain experimental laboratory work in the study of the physiology of blood coagulation. The final chapters survey the role of platelets in hemostasis, bleeding disorders, and the chemistry and function of vitamin K in blood coagulation.
This book will prove useful to hematologists, enzyme scientist, immunologists, and research workers who are interested in blood coagulation mechanisms.
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Use and Regulation of the Blood Clotting Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Blood Vessel Wall Dynamics
III. Platelet Function
IV. Autoregulation in Hemostasis
V. Blood Coagulation
VI. Prothrombin Activation
VII. Complexity of Metabolic Integration
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 2 Molecular Characteristics of Substances Active in Blood Coagulation
I. Introduction
II. Assay for Clotting and for Enzyme Activities
III. Bovine Prothrombin
IV. Human Prothrombin
V. Prothrombin of Other Species
VI. Bovine Thrombin
VII. Human Thrombin
VIII. Bovine Autoprothrombin C
IX. Bovine Prethrombin
X. Bovine Autoprothrombin III
XI. Bovine Autoprothrombins Ip and Ic
XII. Autoprothrombin II
XIII. Fibrinogen
XIV. Fibrin Stabilizing Factor
XV. Hageman Factor
XVI. Accelerator Globulin
XVII. Platelet Cofactor I (Factor VIII)
XVIII. Plasma Thromboplastin Antecedent
XIX. Antithrombins
XX. Inhibitor Source Material
XXI. Substance P from Urine
XXII. Factor VII, Factor IX, and Factor X
XXIII. Platelet Factors
XXIV. Tissue Procoagulants
XXV. Lipid Procoagulants
XXVI. Summary
References
Chapter 3 Activation of Prothrombin
I. Introduction
II. Activation in Strong Salt Solutions
III. Activation in Strong Salt Solutions: Summary
IV. Activation of Prothrombin with Protamine Sulfate, and Polarized Surface Layers
V. Activation Characteristics of Prethrombin and Autoprothrombin III
VI. Formation and Significance of Intermediate Prothrombin Activation Products
VII. Development of Fibrinogenolytic and Esterolytic Activities from Prothrombin
VIII. Dependence of Thrombin Yield on the Limited Procoagulant or Anticoagulant
IX. Function of Ac-Globulin and Lipids
X. Prothrombin in Plasma
XI. Two-stage Analysis Refractory State and Regeneration of Sensitivity to Two-stage Analytical Reagents
XII. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Fibrinogen to Fibrin Transformation
I. Early History of the Fibrinogen-Fibrin Transformation with Emphasis on Limited Proteolysis
II. Current Concept of the Limited Proteolysis in the Fibrinogen-Fibrin Transformation
III. Fibrinogen and Fibrin at the Molecular Level
References
Chapter 5 Immunochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Prothrombin and Its Derivatives
III. Accelerator Globulin (Factor V)
IV. Platelet Cofactor I (Factor VIII)
V. Platelet Factor 3
VI. Fibrinogen and Related Molecules
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 6 Surface Activity in Blood Coagulation
I. Introduction
II. Contact
III. The Initiation of Clotting In Vivo
IV. The Evolution of Contact Factor
V. Summary and Certain Conclusions
References
Chapter 7 Antithrombin
I. Historical Background
II. Methods of Measurement
III. Preparation of Antithrombin Fractions
IV. Action of Antithrombin
V. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Plasma Anticoagulants or Inhibitors
I. Introduction
II. Natural Anticoagulants
III. Artificial Anticoagulants
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 9 Platelets in Hemostasis
I. Description of Capillary Function in Thrombocytopenia
II. Thrombopoietic Aspects of Platelets
III. Platelet Functions
IV. Metabolism of Platelets
V. Platelet Preservation
VI. Immunological Aspects of Platelets
VII. Platelet Transfusion
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 10 Irregular Blood Coagulation
I. Introduction
II. Inherited Bleeding Disorders
III. Acquired Bleeding Disorders
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 11 Ultrastructure of the Fibrin Clot
I. Introduction
II. Specific Aims
III. Normal Fibrin Formation
IV. Abnormal Fibrin Formation
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 12 Chemistry and Function of Vitamin K
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of the K Vitamins
III. Detection and Determination
IV. Occurrence
V. Structural Specificity of Vitamin K Action
VI. Metabolism
VII. Vitamin K-II (S)
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225456