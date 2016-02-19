Blood Cells and Plasma Proteins
1st Edition
Their State in Nature
Blood Cells and Plasma Proteins: Their State in Nature focuses on the properties, characteristics, reactions, and transformations of blood cells and plasma proteins.
The selection first takes a look at the historical prologue on the discovery of the formed and fluid parts of human blood and chemical prologue on the characterization and separation of proteins by virtue of their interactions with neutral salts. The text then takes a look at interactions of proteins with each other and with heavy metals and interactions of proteins with alkaline earths, steroids, blood cells, and polysaccharides. The book then ponders on the components of human plasma concerned with coagulation and the biochemical, physiological, and pathological aspects of the coagulation mechanism. Discussions focus on evolution of the clotting mechanism, modern concepts of clotting, state of accelerator substances, and state of calcium. The text also tackles the nature of immune processes, antibodies in human gamma globulin, and physical characteristics of the gamma globulins.
The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in blood cells and plasma protein.
Contributors
Preface
Introductory Remarks
Section I. The Formed and the Fluid Parts of Human Bloods Their Discovery, Characterization, and Separation by Virtue of Their Physical Properties and Chemical Interactions
Chapter 1. An Historical Prologue on the Discovery of the Formed and Fluid Parts of Human Blood
Discovery in the Seventeenth Century of the Capillaries, of Erythrocytes, and of Bodily Interactions with the Atmosphere (1656-1667)
Discovery in the Eighteenth Century of the Elementary Composition of the Atmosphere (1756-1774)
Discovery in the Early Nineteenth Century of the Elementary Composition of Living Matter (1806-1842)
Chapter 2. A Chemical Prologue on the Characterization and Separation of Proteins by Virtue of Their Interactions with Neutral Salts
Precipitations of Proteins from Concentrated Salt Solutions ( 1860-1930)
Precipitation of Proteins and Amino Acids with Neutral Salts
Precipitation of Proteins from Ethanol-Water Mixtures at Low Temperatures (1940-19 50)
Chapter 3. Interactions of Proteins with each Other and with Heavy Metals
Interactions of Proteins with Other Proteins
Interactions of Proteins with Strong Electrolytes
Interactions of Proteins with Zinc
Interactions of Proteins with Zinc and Mercury
Chapter 4. Interactions of Proteins with Alkaline Earths, with Steroids, with Blood Cells, and with Specific Polysaccharides
Interactions of Plasma Proteins with Calcium and Barium
Interactions of Plasma Proteins with Magnesium and Manganese
Interactions of Plasma Proteins with Copper and Iron
Interactions of Plasma Proteins with Lead Ions
Interactions of Plasma Proteins with the Leucocytes of the Blood
Interactions of Plasma Proteins with the Erythrocytes of the Blood
Interactions of Plasma Proteins with Carbohydrates
Interactions of Observation and Experimentation
Section II. The Factors Concerned with Blood Coagulation
Chapter 1. The Components of Human Plasma Concerned with Coagulation
The State of Calcium
The Nature of Prothrombin
The State of the Accelerator Substances
The State of Other Components
Chapter 2. Some Biochemical, Physiological and Pathological Aspects of the Coagulation Mechanism
Evolution of the Clotting Mechanism
Modern Concepts of Clotting
Chapter 3. Some Experiences with Blood-Clotting Mechanisms
Surface Factors
Clotting Mechanisms as Studied in Isolated Systems of Purified Reagents
Chapter 4. Fibrinogen and Thrombin: Their Interaction in Formation of the Fibrin Clot
Fibrinogen
Thrombin
Formation of the Fibrin Clot
Chapter 5. The Platelets of Human Blood: Their Morphology, Interactions, and Preservation
General Consideration
Structure and Physical Properties
Interactions
Preservation
Section III. The Components of Human Blood Concerned with Immunity
Chapter 1. The Nature of Immune Processes
Introduction
Responses to Infection
Cellular Components of the Blood Concerned with Immunity
Plasma Proteins Concerned with Immunity
Chapter 2. Antibodies in Human Gamma Globulin
Brief Review of Earlier Work
Evidence for Chemical Similarity or Identity of Natural Antibody and Immune Antibody in Man
Relation of Chemical Nature of Antigen to Chemical Nature of Antibody
Significance of Variations in Antibody Content of Gamma Globulin Fractions in Bloods Collected from Various Geographical Areas
Possible Use of Gamma Globulin in the Prophylaxis of Poliomyelitis
Chapter 3. Physical Characteristics of the Gamma Globulins
Chapter 4. Cellular Sources of Antibodies
The Reticuloendothelial Theory
The Lymphoid Cellular Theory
The Plasma Cellular Theory
Section IV. Erythrocytes
Chapter 1. The Origin, Properties and Functions of the Human Red Cell
General Properties of Whole Blood and Erythrocytes
Origin and Survival In Vivo
Specific Characteristics of Red Cells
Erythrocyte Function: the Transport of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide
The Behavior of the Erythrocyte Outside the Body
Measurement of Viability
Preservation of Red Cells: the Effect of Citrate, Dextrose, and pH
Chapter 2. The Preservation of Red Cells
General Considerations of Optimal Conditions of Preservation
Chapter 3. The Influence of Certain Cations on the Storage of Human Erythrocytes
Addendum: May 1952
Chapter 4. The Enzymology of the Erythrocyte
Respiratory Activity of the Mammalian Erythrocyte
Hexosemonophosphate Shunt
The Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle
Glycolysis
Glycolytic Behavior of Preserved Erythrocytes at 5°C
Glycolytic Behavior of Preserved Erythrocytes When Returned to 37°C
Behavior of Inorganic Ions in Relation to Glycolysis
General Comments
Section V. Leucocytes
Chapter I. The Origin, Properties, Function, and Preservation of White Blood Cells
The Development of Knowledge about Leucocytes
Origin and Life Cycle
Factors Controlling Production and Release
Cellular Properties
The Role of Leucocytes in Defense
Leucotoxin and Type Specificity
The Separation and Preservation of Leucoyctes
Conclusion
Chapter 2. A Discussion of Certain Aspects of the Cellular and Humoral Defense Mechanism
The Origin and Maturation of the Formed Elements
Functional Efficiency of Granulocytes
The Reticulo-Endothelial System in Cellular and Humoral Defense
Chapter 3. The Histamine Content of White Blood Cells
Estimation of Histamine in Blood
Histamine Content of Whole Blood
The Partition of Histamine in Blood
Origin of Histamine in Blood
Liberation of Histamine from White Blood Cells
Chapter 4. The Cytochromes of Respiring Cells
Experimental Technique
Experimental Results
Summary
Section VI. The Enzymes of Plasma
Chapter I. The Nature and Properties of the Enzymes of Normal Human Plasma
Introduction
The Proteolytic Enzymes
Carbohydrases
Esterases
General Properties
Chapter 2. Plasma Enzymes: A Discussion of Preceding Chapter
Sources of Plasma Enzymes
Measurement of Plasma Enzyme Activity
Proteolytic Enzymes of Plasma
A Comment on the Nature of "Hydrolases"
Section VII. The Lipoproteins of Blood and Other Tissues
Chapter 1. The Lipoproteins of Human Plasma
Isolation of Purified Plasma Lipoproteins
The α- and ß-Lipoproteins of Human Plasma
Ultracentrifugai Studies of Lipoproteins
Stability of ß-Lipoprotein
Immunochemical Studies of ß-Lipoprotein
Lipoprotein and Lipid Metabolism
Structure of Lipoproteins
Chapter 2. Lipoproteins of Horse Plasma and Serum
The Nature of Bonds between Lipids and Proteins
Effect of Hydrosoluble Substances Containing Nonpolar Groups on Lipid-Protein Bonds
Action of Cationic Soaps
Action of Ordinary Soaps
Action of Hydrosoluble Substances Containing Polar Groups
The Aqueous Layer around Lipoproteins
Chapter 3. Linkages between Proteins and Lipids
Water-Soluble Liponucleoproteins
The Proteolipids
Other Types of Lipid-Protein Linkage
Chapter 4. Protein-Lipid Relationships in Plasma
Lipid Composition of Fractions IV + V + VI and I + III
Factors Which Influence the Distribution of Cholesterol
Summary
Chapter 5. The Plasma Glycoproteins and Lipoproteins
Inflammatory Diseases
Diseases with Disturbed Lipid Metabolism
Discussion
