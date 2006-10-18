Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine
2nd Edition
Basic Principles and Practice
Ever since the discovery of blood types early in the last century, transfusion medicine has evolved at a breakneck pace. This second edition of Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine is exactly what you need to keep up. It combines scientific foundations with today's most practical approaches to the specialty. From blood collection and storage to testing and transfusing blood components, and finally cellular engineering, you'll find coverage here that's second to none. New advances in molecular genetics and the scientific mechanisms underlying the field are also covered, with an emphasis on the clinical implications for treatment. Whether you're new to the field or an old pro, this book belongs in your reference library.
- Integrates scientific foundations with clinical relevance to more clearly explain the science and its application to clinical practice.
- Highlights advances in the use of blood products and new methods of disease treatment while providing the most up-to-date information on these fast-moving topics
Part I. History
1. A Brief History of Blood Transfusion
Part II. Blood Banking
A. Immunohematology
i. Basic Principles
2. Principles of the Immune System Central to Transfusion Medicine
3. Principles of the Complement System Central to Transfusion Medicine
4. Principles of Red Blood Cell Allo- and Autoantibody Formation and Function
ii. Red Blood Cell, Platelet and Leukocyte Antigens and Antibodies
5. Membrane Blood Group Antigens and Antibodies
6. ABO and Related Antigens and Antibodies
7. Rh, Kell, Duffy, and Kidd Antigens and Antibodies
8. Other Blood Group Antigens and Antibodies
9. Human Platelet Antigens and Antibodies
10. HLA and Granulocyte Antigens and Antibodies
B. Blood Donation, Manufacturing, Testing and Storage
11. Blood Donation and Collection
12. Blood Manufacturing: Component Preparation, Storage and Transportation
13. Red Blood Cell Metabolism During Storage: Basic Principles and Practical Aspects
14. Infectious Disease Testing: Basic Principles and Practical Aspects
C. Regulatory, Quality and Legal Principles
15. Regulatory Principles and Issues Central to Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine
16. Quality Assurance, Control and Improvement and Accreditation
17. Legal Principles and Issues Central to Transfusion Medicine
D. Specific Blood Components
18. Packed Red Blood Cell and Related Products
19. Fresh Frozen Plasma and Related Products
20. Cryoprecipitate and Related Products
21. Albumin
22. IVIg and Derivatives
23. Platelets and Related Products
24. Granulocytes
25. Coagulation Factor Preparations
E. Special Processes and Products
26. Leukocyte Reduced Products
27. Virus Safe Products: Pathogen Reduction and Inactivation
28. Irradiated Products
29. Washed and/or Volume Reduced Blood Components
30. Blood Management: Conservation, Salvage and Alternatives to Allogeneic Transfusion
31. Blood Substitutes: Basic Principles and Pracitcal Aspects
III. Transfusion Medicine
A. Transfusion in Specific Clinical Settings
32. Red Blood Cell Transfusion: Surgical and Traumatic Blood Loss and Anemia
33. Post-Transfusion Red Blood Cell and Platelet Survical and Kinetics: Basic Principles and Practical Aspects
34. Transfusion of the Patient with Congenital Coagulation Defects
35. Transfusion of the Patient with Acquired Coagulation Defects
36. Obstetric and Intrauterine Transfusion
37. Transfusion of the Neonates and Pediatric Patients
38. Transfusion of the Hemoglobinopathy Patient
39. Transfusion to Bone Marrow or Solid Organ Transplant Recipients
40. Transfusion of the Platelet Refractory Patient
41. Transfusion of the Patient with an Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia
42. Transfusion in Economically-Restricted Countries and Developing Countries
B. Complications of Transfusion
i. Infectious Complications
43. Hepatitis A, B, and Non-A, Non-B, Non-C Viruses
44. Hepatitis C
45. HIV, HTLV, and Other Retroviruses
46. Human Herpesvirus Infections
47. Bacterial Infections: Bacterial Contamination, Testing and Post Transfusion Complications
48. Other Viral, Bacterial and Prion-Based Infectious Complications
ii. Non-Infectious Complications
49. Acute and Delayed Hemolytic Transfusion Reactions
50. Febrile, Allergic, and Other Noninfectious Transfusion Reactions
51. Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury
52. Transfusion-Related Immunomodulation
53. Post-Transfusion Engraftment Syndromes: Microchimerism and TA-GvHD
C. Therapeutic Apheresis
54. Therapeutic Apheresis: Basic Principles and Practical Aspects
55. Therapeutic Plasma Exchange
56. Therapeutic Cytapheresis
D. Cellular Therapies and Tissue Banking
57. The Role of Transfusion Medicine in Cellular Therapies
58. Bone Marrow and Peripheral Blood Stem Cells: Collection, Processing and Transfusion
59. Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells: Collection, Processing and Transfusion
60. Mononuclear Cell-Based Preparations
61. Tissue Banking in the Hospital Setting
- 912
- English
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- 18th October 2006
- Churchill Livingstone
- 9780702036255
- 9780443069819
Christopher Hillyer
Christopher D. Hillyer, MD, is President and CEO of New York Blood Center and Professor, Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY. Previously, he was the tenured, endowed Distinguished Service Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine and served as director of the Emory Center for Transfusion and Cellular Therapies with responsibility for all aspects of clinical and academic transfusion medicine at Emory’s seven principle hospitals. Dr. Hillyer is an editor of twelve textbooks in transfusion medicine, author of over 160 articles pertaining to transfusion, human immunodeficiency virus, and herpes viruses, most notably cytomegalovirus. Nationally recognized as an expert in hematology and blood transfusion, Dr. Hillyer is also a past-president, board of directors of AABB and a former trustee of the National Blood Foundation. Dr. Hillyer has been awarded many million dollars in research funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies. He was an associate editor of Transfusion and serves on several other editorial boards. Dr. Hillyer was formally recognized for his work in Africa as part of the AABB/Emory cooperative agreement from the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and is a recipient of two Tiffany Awards from the American Red Cross where he also served as a medical director and a member of their national Medical Advisory Board. He also received the 2014 Emily Cooley Award from AABB for his “significant commitment and contributions to the field of transfusion medicine through extensive teaching, mentoring and professional leadership, and the countless clinical, scientific and innovative resource materials he has created to educate others”. He is a co-founder of Transfusion & Transplantation Technologies, Inc (3Ti) and holds over 20 patents or patents pending. Dr. Hillyer is board certified in transfusion medicine, hematology, medical oncology and internal medicine. He received his BS from Trinity College, and his MD from the University of Rochester School of Medicine, with postgraduate training and fellowships in hematology-oncology, transfusion medicine and bone marrow transplantation at Tufts-New England Medical Center.
President and Chief Executive Officer, New York Blood Center, New York, New York, USA Professor, Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA
Leslie Silberstein
Director, Transfusion Medicine Professor of Pathology Boston Children’s Hospital Harvard Medical School Boston, MA
Paul Ness
Director, Transfusion Medicine Division, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions; Professor, Pathology, Medicine, and Oncology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
Kenneth Anderson
Chief, Division of Hematologic Neoplasia; Director, Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Kraft Family Professor of Medicine, Joint Program in Transfusion Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
John Roback
Associate Director, Transfusion Medicine Program; Associate Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Emory University, School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA
Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine: Basic Principles and Practice
Second Edition.
Edited by Christopher D. Hillyer, Leslie E. Silberstein, Paul M. Ness, Kenneth C. Anderson, and John D. Roback. 887 pp, ISBN-13: 978-0-443-06981-9, Philadelphia, Pa, Churchill Livingstone, Elsevier, 2007.
Substantial additions have been made in the second edition of this textbook. These are within cellular therapy, component preparation, infectious disease testing, and the basic biology of transfusion therapy. It is the editors’ goal that this textbook remains the definitive source of blood banking and transfusion medicine biology and practice for professionals within these fields.
I must admit that this second edition is an impressive textbook. In a comprehensive way it is parted into two well-balanced sections on blood banking and transfusion medicine preceded by a brief history of blood transfusion. The section on blood banking covers all relevant aspects such as immunohematology, donation, legal/regulatory (USA/Canada) issues, standard and specialized blood components including pathogen reduction and inactivation. The section on transfusion medicine is parted into chapters centered around relevant clinical settings, such as the transfusion demanding critical ill patients, patients with various kinds of coagulations defects, pediatric patients and many more. Taken together, all transfusion medical features of the transfusion demanding patients are well covered, including transfusion complications and therapeutic aphereses. Finally, a comprehensive mini section on tissue banking and cellular therapies, including stem cell transplantation, is given.
All the chapters are authored and the book edited by leading scientists who are also “operators” in the fields. Scientifically, the chapters are up to date. Obviously, a main focus has been to provide a text that is operational in relation to various practical situations and with appropriate depth of information. There is always a clear clinical orientation, directed to both the blood bank physician and the transfusing physician. The book absolutely combines scientific foundations with today’s most practical approaches. Also, advances in molecular genetics and complicated science are covered with an emphasis on clinical implications for diagnosis and treatment.
I especially appreciated the ease by which one can find operational answers to both simple and rather complicated clinical problems. During my reading of the book our hospital received a patient with a life threatening bleeding due to acquired FVIII deficiency. The textbook provided easy accessible and operational information on diagnosis and treatment due to its clinical emphasis. Also, the various kinds of anemias are addressed with a focus on diagnostic and therapeutic options. In general, one is pleased to find the text complete in its coverage of clinical therapeutics, also when looking for educational material. Anesthesiologists, internists, and surgeons will find the basic information on various products and guidelines for their administration valuable.
Today's transfusion medicine specialists coordinate many aspects of blood donation, component preparations, and transfusion practices, which encompass important issues within quality assurance, patient care, and cost-effectiveness. Along with the new therapies in the field of interventional hematology such as blood substitutes, hematopoietic growth factors, stem cell transplantation, and cellular therapies there is a growing clinical role for the blood bank physician. Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine is a comprehensive, up-to-date, well-written and well-edited textbook. It is very useful for the staff in blood banks, for transfusion medicine specialists and for residents in pathology, hematology and oncology.
Reviewed by Morten Bagge Hansen, European Journal of Haematology