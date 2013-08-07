Blogs and Tweets, Texting and Friending
1st Edition
Social Media and Online Professionalism in Health Care
Description
Blogs and Tweets, Texting and Friending: Social Media and Online Professionalism in Health Care summarizes the most common mistakes — and their legal and ethical ramifications —made in social media by busy health care professionals. It gives best practices for using social media while maintaining online professionalism. The book goes on to identify categories of caution, from confidentiality of patient information and maintaining the professional's privacy to general netiquette in tweeting, texting, blogging, and friending. And it guides you in setting up a faculty page (or choosing not to) and managing your online footprint.
The connected generation regularly uses social media, including health care professionals, but what happens when a patient wants to friend you? Or when you've already posted a rant on a patient that gets viewed by others? What information may already be floating on the Internet that a patient may find about you in a Google search and that might impact your therapeutic relationship?
Whether you are new to social media or an expert user in your private life (but haven't thought about what this means for you professionally), this book is for you. It’s the "when" and "how" to use social media effectively while maintaining online professionalism.
Key Features
- Identifies social media best practices for maintaining online professionalism
- Covers multiple forms of social media, from blogs and tweets to texting and friending
- Includes case vignettes of real-life actions and their repercussions
- Intended for the protection of both the professional and the client or patient
Readership
Professionals and trainees in medicine and psychology
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Legal Disclaimer
Introduction
Chapter One. What is Professionalism?
References
Chapter Two. What Makes Online and Digital Media Different?
2.1 Prevalence
2.2 Accessibility
2.3 Aggregating Data and Other Unique Properties of Digital Media
References
Chapter Three. Liability, Malpractice, and Maintaining the Standard of Care
3.1 Some Common Types of Malpractice
3.2 The Doctor–Patient Relationship
3.3 Vignettes
3.4 General Recommendations for Avoiding Malpractice Online
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Four. Confidentiality
4.1 Confidentiality, Social Media, and the Internet
4.2 Vignettes
4.3 General Recommendations for Protecting Confidential Information
Conclusion
References
Chapter Five. Patient and Practitioner Privacy
5.1 Patient and Provider Privacy Risks Online
5.2 Vignettes
5.3 General Recommendations
Conclusion
References
Chapter Six. Libel
6.1 Vignettes
6.2 General Recommendations Regarding Libel Online
Conclusion
References
Chapter Seven. Conflicts of Interest
7.1 What is a Conflict of Interest?
7.2 Managing Conflicts of Interest
7.3 Conflicts of Interest, Social Media and the Internet
7.4 General Recommendations for Managing Conflicts of Interest Online
Conclusion
References
Chapter Eight. Academic Honesty
8.1 Vignettes
8.2 General Recommendations
Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. Mandated Reporting and Safety Issues
9.1 Health-Care Professionals’ Duty to Protect
9.2 Safety, Mandated Reporting, and Digital Technology
9.3 General Recommendations
Conclusion
References
Chapter 10. Netiquette
10.1 Email and Netiquette – A Model
10.2 General Recommendations for Proper Netiquette
Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Recommendations for Professional Use of Social Media, Digital Technology, and the Internet
11.1 Email
11.2 Professional Websites, Blogs, and Chat Rooms
11.3 Texts
11.4 Search Engines
11.5 Social Media and Media-Sharing Sites
Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. The Future of Technology in Health Care
References
Chapter 13. Conclusion
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 7th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124080683
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124081284
About the Author
Sandra DeJong
Affiliations and Expertise
Cambridge Health Alliance, Cambridge, MA, USA
Reviews
"The issues discussed apply to anyone providing treatment. In addition, there are chapters that pertain to all health providers regardless of specialization...I found DeJong’s book to be highly informative and necessary reading."--PsycCRITIQUES, July 21 2014
"DeJong offers this reflection and recommendations guide on the intersection between professionalism and digital technologies in health care…The primary chapters…explore how online communication interacts with liability and malpractice, confidentiality, privacy, libel, conflict of interest, academic honesty, and safety and reporting to present unique challenges and potentially dangerous situations to beware."--ProtoView.com, February 2014