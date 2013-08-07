Blogs and Tweets, Texting and Friending - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124081284, 9780124080683

Blogs and Tweets, Texting and Friending

1st Edition

Social Media and Online Professionalism in Health Care

Authors: Sandra DeJong
eBook ISBN: 9780124080683
Paperback ISBN: 9780124081284
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th August 2013
Page Count: 192
Description

Blogs and Tweets, Texting and Friending: Social Media and Online Professionalism in Health Care summarizes the most common mistakes — and their legal and ethical ramifications —made in social media by busy health care professionals. It gives best practices for using social media while maintaining online professionalism. The book goes on to identify categories of caution, from confidentiality of patient information and maintaining the professional's privacy to general netiquette in tweeting, texting, blogging, and friending. And it guides you in setting up a faculty page (or choosing not to) and managing your online footprint.

The connected generation regularly uses social media, including health care professionals, but what happens when a patient wants to friend you? Or when you've already posted a rant on a patient that gets viewed by others? What information may already be floating on the Internet that a patient may find about you in a Google search and that might impact your therapeutic relationship?

Whether you are new to social media or an expert user in your private life (but haven't thought about what this means for you professionally), this book is for you. It’s the "when" and "how" to use social media effectively while maintaining online professionalism.

Key Features

  • Identifies social media best practices for maintaining online professionalism
  • Covers multiple forms of social media, from blogs and tweets to texting and friending
  • Includes case vignettes of real-life actions and their repercussions
  • Intended for the protection of both the professional and the client or patient

Readership

Professionals and trainees in medicine and psychology

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Legal Disclaimer

Introduction

Chapter One. What is Professionalism?

References

Chapter Two. What Makes Online and Digital Media Different?

2.1 Prevalence

2.2 Accessibility

2.3 Aggregating Data and Other Unique Properties of Digital Media

References

Chapter Three. Liability, Malpractice, and Maintaining the Standard of Care

3.1 Some Common Types of Malpractice

3.2 The Doctor–Patient Relationship

3.3 Vignettes

3.4 General Recommendations for Avoiding Malpractice Online

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Four. Confidentiality

4.1 Confidentiality, Social Media, and the Internet

4.2 Vignettes

4.3 General Recommendations for Protecting Confidential Information

Conclusion

References

Chapter Five. Patient and Practitioner Privacy

5.1 Patient and Provider Privacy Risks Online

5.2 Vignettes

5.3 General Recommendations

Conclusion

References

Chapter Six. Libel

6.1 Vignettes

6.2 General Recommendations Regarding Libel Online

Conclusion

References

Chapter Seven. Conflicts of Interest

7.1 What is a Conflict of Interest?

7.2 Managing Conflicts of Interest

7.3 Conflicts of Interest, Social Media and the Internet

7.4 General Recommendations for Managing Conflicts of Interest Online

Conclusion

References

Chapter Eight. Academic Honesty

8.1 Vignettes

8.2 General Recommendations

Conclusion

References

Chapter 9. Mandated Reporting and Safety Issues

9.1 Health-Care Professionals’ Duty to Protect

9.2 Safety, Mandated Reporting, and Digital Technology

9.3 General Recommendations

Conclusion

References

Chapter 10. Netiquette

10.1 Email and Netiquette – A Model

10.2 General Recommendations for Proper Netiquette

Conclusion

References

Chapter 11. Recommendations for Professional Use of Social Media, Digital Technology, and the Internet

11.1 Email

11.2 Professional Websites, Blogs, and Chat Rooms

11.3 Texts

11.4 Search Engines

11.5 Social Media and Media-Sharing Sites

Conclusion

References

Chapter 12. The Future of Technology in Health Care

References

Chapter 13. Conclusion

Index

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124080683
Paperback ISBN:
9780124081284

About the Author

Sandra DeJong

Affiliations and Expertise

Cambridge Health Alliance, Cambridge, MA, USA

Reviews

"The issues discussed apply to anyone providing treatment. In addition, there are chapters that pertain to all health providers regardless of specialization...I found DeJong’s book to be highly informative and necessary reading."--PsycCRITIQUES, July 21 2014

 "DeJong offers this reflection and recommendations guide on the intersection between professionalism and digital technologies in health care…The primary chapters…explore how online communication interacts with liability and malpractice, confidentiality, privacy, libel, conflict of interest, academic honesty, and safety and reporting to present unique challenges and potentially dangerous situations to beware."--ProtoView.com, February 2014

