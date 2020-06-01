Blockchain-based Smart Grids
1st Edition
Description
Blockchain-based Smart Grids is a pioneering book presenting the applications of Blockchain in electrical systems. It includes relevant and timely diverse applications and lays out models, algorithms and frameworks to smartness in future cities.
Rapid growth of renewable energy resources in power systems and significant developments in the telecommunication systems has resulted in new market designs being employed to cover unpredictable and distributed generation of electricity. Considering the marriage of Blockchain and grid modernization this book discusses the transaction shifts in smart grids from centralized to peer-to-peer structures. It addresses effective application of these structures to speed up processes resulting in more flexible electricity systems.
Aimed at moving towards Blockchain-based smart grids with renewable applications, this book benefits all sectors of smart grid including renewable energy providers, manufacturers and professionals involved in electricity generation from renewable sources.
Key Features
- Incorporates detailed applications of Blockchain in smart grids based on dynamic research and developments
- Chapters contributed to by global professors and researchers for worldwide coverage
- Includes numerical examples in each chapter to allow readers to test their own comprehension of the material
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in smart grids and security, academic and industrial applications professionals related to grid modernization and smart grid applications
Table of Contents
1. Introductory chapter: An overview of the book
2. A panorama of applications of Blockchain technology to energy
3. Transition towards Blockchain-based electricity trading market
4. Decentralized Operation of Interdependent Power and Energy Networks: Blockchain and Security
5. Role of various market participants in Blockchain business model
6. Blockchain and Its Application Fields in Both Power Economy and Demand Side Management
7. Blockchain-based demand response using prosumers scheduling
8. Blockchain in decentralized demand-side control of microgrids
9. Blockchain for decentralized optimization of energy sources
10. Islanded microgrid management based on Blockchain communication
11. Blockchain-based protection of DC microgrid
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178621
About the Editor
Miadreza Shafie-khah
Dr. Miadreza Shafie-khah is an assistant professor at INESC TEC, Faculty of Engineering of the University of Porto, Porto, Portugal; and a visiting professor and senior researcher at C-MAST/University of Beira Interior, Covilha, Portugal. He is the associate editor and editorial board of several high prestigious journals, and guest editor of various Special Issues in smart grids and smart cities. He has been the coordinator of some projects in demand response, decentralized electricity markets, and multi-agent systems. He is an IEEE Senior Member and published more than 170 journal papers, book chapters and conference papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
INESC TEC, Faculty of Engineering of the University of Porto, Porto, Portugal