Blockchain-based Smart Grids is a pioneering book presenting the applications of Blockchain in electrical systems. It includes relevant and timely diverse applications and lays out models, algorithms and frameworks to smartness in future cities.

Rapid growth of renewable energy resources in power systems and significant developments in the telecommunication systems has resulted in new market designs being employed to cover unpredictable and distributed generation of electricity. Considering the marriage of Blockchain and grid modernization this book discusses the transaction shifts in smart grids from centralized to peer-to-peer structures. It addresses effective application of these structures to speed up processes resulting in more flexible electricity systems.

Aimed at moving towards Blockchain-based smart grids with renewable applications, this book benefits all sectors of smart grid including renewable energy providers, manufacturers and professionals involved in electricity generation from renewable sources.