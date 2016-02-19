Bleaching Earths
1st Edition
Description
Bleaching Earths presents the diverse use of fuller's earth and bentonite, particularly in vegetable and mineral oil refining. This book discusses the different aspects of bleaching earths from the stray.
Organized into seven chapters, this book starts with an overview of the mineral composition of bleaching clays, which are often classified as fuller's earths and bentonites according to their inherent properties. This text then explains the three modes of formation of clay minerals, including weathering of igneous rocks, marine sediments, and hydrothermal alteration. Other chapters consider the properties of clay minerals, their classification, and relation to one another. This book discusses as well the various methods that are most helpful in the study of clays and related materials, including X-ray diffraction, chemical analysis, differential thermal analysis, and electron microscopy. The final chapter deals with the mineralogy of some typical clays that are susceptible to activation. This book is a valuable resource for scientists, physicists, chemists, and engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Classification and Mineral Composition of Bleaching Earths
Classification
Mineral composition
Chapter 2. Geology of Bleaching Earths
Modes of Formation
Formation of Attapulgite-Sepiolite Clays
Geological Age of Clay Minerals
Chapter 3. Structure and Adsorption Property of Clays
Structure of Clay Minerals
Adsorption Properties of Clay Minerals
Chapter 4. Determination of Clay Minerals
Chemical Analysis
Differential Thermal Analysis
X-ray Diffraction Method
Electron Microscopy
Quantitative Fractionation of Clay Minerals
Chapter 5. Activation of Bleaching Earths
Acid Activation
Heat Activation and Extrusion
Treatment with Water Solvents
Manufacture of Bleaching Earths
Chapter 6. Mechanism of Bleaching and Bleaching of Vegetable and Mineral Oils
Mechanism of Bleaching
Vegetable Oils
Mineral Oils
Reclamation of uUsed Lubricating Oils
Industrial Processes of Clay Treatment
Chapter 7. Distribution of Bleaching Earths
Typical Activable Clays
Commercial Bleaching Earths
Occurrence of Bleaching Earths in India
References
Index
