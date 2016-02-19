Bleaching Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080127385, 9781483160405

Bleaching Earths

1st Edition

Authors: M. K. Hasnuddin Siddiqui
eBook ISBN: 9781483160405
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 96
Description

Bleaching Earths presents the diverse use of fuller's earth and bentonite, particularly in vegetable and mineral oil refining. This book discusses the different aspects of bleaching earths from the stray.
Organized into seven chapters, this book starts with an overview of the mineral composition of bleaching clays, which are often classified as fuller's earths and bentonites according to their inherent properties. This text then explains the three modes of formation of clay minerals, including weathering of igneous rocks, marine sediments, and hydrothermal alteration. Other chapters consider the properties of clay minerals, their classification, and relation to one another. This book discusses as well the various methods that are most helpful in the study of clays and related materials, including X-ray diffraction, chemical analysis, differential thermal analysis, and electron microscopy. The final chapter deals with the mineralogy of some typical clays that are susceptible to activation. This book is a valuable resource for scientists, physicists, chemists, and engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Classification and Mineral Composition of Bleaching Earths

Classification

Mineral composition

Chapter 2. Geology of Bleaching Earths

Modes of Formation

Formation of Attapulgite-Sepiolite Clays

Geological Age of Clay Minerals

Chapter 3. Structure and Adsorption Property of Clays

Structure of Clay Minerals

Adsorption Properties of Clay Minerals

Chapter 4. Determination of Clay Minerals

Chemical Analysis

Differential Thermal Analysis

X-ray Diffraction Method

Electron Microscopy

Quantitative Fractionation of Clay Minerals

Chapter 5. Activation of Bleaching Earths

Acid Activation

Heat Activation and Extrusion

Treatment with Water Solvents

Manufacture of Bleaching Earths

Chapter 6. Mechanism of Bleaching and Bleaching of Vegetable and Mineral Oils

Mechanism of Bleaching

Vegetable Oils

Mineral Oils

Reclamation of uUsed Lubricating Oils

Industrial Processes of Clay Treatment

Chapter 7. Distribution of Bleaching Earths

Typical Activable Clays

Commercial Bleaching Earths

Occurrence of Bleaching Earths in India

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
96
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483160405

