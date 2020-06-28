Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323722605

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 34-3

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew A. Lane
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323722605
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, guest edited by Andrew A. Lane, will cover Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series consulting editors, Dr. George P. Canellos and Dr. Edward J. Benz. Topics discussed in this issue include: Clinical Presentation and Pathology, Molecular Features of Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm: DNA mutations and epigenetics, Cytogenetics of Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Chemotherapy, CD123 and Leukemia Stem Cells, Tagraxofusp for Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm, Immune Therapies Targeting CD123 in Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm, Novel Therapies for Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm in Children, European Perspective, Stem Cell Transplantation for Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm, and Social Media in Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm and Other Rare Diseases.

About the Authors

Andrew A. Lane Author

