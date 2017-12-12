Dr. Ku completed his Urology training at Soonchunhyang University Hospital in South Korea. He completed fellowships at Seoul National University Hospital and subsequently obtained his Ph.D. from Seoul National University College of Medicine, Department of Urology.

He was appointed to Seoul Veterans Hospital in Korea and then moved to the Department of Urology, Seoul National Hospital. He studied bladder cancer as a Visiting Postdoc Fellow at Scott Department of Urology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas under Dr. Seth P. Lerner. He has been a faculty member since 2007 and is now an associate professor in the Department of Urology, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Korea.

His clinical and research interests lie in urologic cancers including urothelial carcinoma. He has published more than 250 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters. He is also an active member of the Korean Urological Association and board member of Korean Urological Oncology Society. He has been serving on the Editorial Boards for the Korean Journal of Urology, World Research Journal of Surgical Oncology, World Journal of Clinical Oncology, and Journal of Chinese Clinical Medicine.