This book is the first to concentrate on the structure and function of black skin. There are some physiological and structural differences between black and white skin; an area of intense interest is that of differences in response to sunlight and other damaging agents. An understanding of response to damaging agents is central to the problems of preventing or forestalling the early effects of aging in skin (a goal that is responsible for the current expansion in dermatological research).

This book provides a concise multi-disciplinary insight into the biology, physiology, and chemistry of black skin. Primary emphasis is on the nature and origin of the pigmentary color and how this is related to specific properties of black skin, such as photoprotection and low incidence of skin cancers, that are lacking in white skin. Other topics covered include dermatology and cosmetics of black skin from a practical viewpoint of skin care and current treatments of pigmentary disorders. Black Skin is accessible to a broad range of readers from graduate students to specialists in physical anthropology, skin biology, dermatology, and cosmetology, as well as medical practitioners.