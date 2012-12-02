Black Skin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125052603, 9780080924809

Black Skin

1st Edition

Structure and Function

Authors: William Montagna Giuseppe Prota John Kenney, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780080924809
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125052603
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 158
Description

This book is the first to concentrate on the structure and function of black skin. There are some physiological and structural differences between black and white skin; an area of intense interest is that of differences in response to sunlight and other damaging agents. An understanding of response to damaging agents is central to the problems of preventing or forestalling the early effects of aging in skin (a goal that is responsible for the current expansion in dermatological research).

This book provides a concise multi-disciplinary insight into the biology, physiology, and chemistry of black skin. Primary emphasis is on the nature and origin of the pigmentary color and how this is related to specific properties of black skin, such as photoprotection and low incidence of skin cancers, that are lacking in white skin. Other topics covered include dermatology and cosmetics of black skin from a practical viewpoint of skin care and current treatments of pigmentary disorders. Black Skin is accessible to a broad range of readers from graduate students to specialists in physical anthropology, skin biology, dermatology, and cosmetology, as well as medical practitioners.

Key Features

  • Explains the molecular basis of racial color differences and the chemistry of melanin
  • Covers the biologic uniqueness of black skin, including: Lack of elastosis in young skin; Keloid formation
  • Includes pigmentary disorders of black skin
  • Addresses the cosmetics of black skin

Table of Contents

Skin Color and the Evolution of Humankind. The Structure of Black Skin. Biological Differences Between Blacks and Whites. Skin Melanocytes. Cutaneous Melanins and Related Metabolites. Pigmentary Disorders that Occur in Black Skin. The Dermatology of Black Skin. Wound Healing and the Formation of Keloids. Cosmetics for Black Skin.

About the Author

William Montagna

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Regional Primate Research Center, Beaverton, U.S.A.

Giuseppe Prota

Affiliations and Expertise

Universita Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, Napoli, Italy

John Kenney, Jr.

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard University College of Medicine, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

