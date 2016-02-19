Black Separatism and Social Reality
1st Edition
Rhetoric and Reason
Description
Black Separatism and Social Reality: Rhetoric and Reason deals with the contemporary debate over black separatism in America. It brings together for the first time many of the perspectives, ideas, orientations, and ideologies that all directly or indirectly address the question of black separatism — pro and con — from the vantage point of their own realities. It raises fundamental issues that have recurred throughout the last century and continue unabated today, such as whether black Americans should seek their political destiny apart from white Americans, or whether economic growth within the black community can eventually lead to true ""black power.""
This book is comprised of 31 chapters and begins with a historical overview and social reality of black separatism in America, how and why black separatist movements emerge and why separatism appeals to some individuals and not to others. The next section explores the similarities of white racist assumptions and black separatism as well as the arguments for and against separatism. The prospects of black separatism are analyzed, along with Pan-Africanism and black studies. A comprehensive review of the history of separatist thought and a bibliography concerning the relation of Afro-Americans with Africa are presented. The possibility of a violent confrontation between whites and blacks is also considered. Finally, the book ponders the question of whether there is a need for a distinct, ""black"" social science. This monograph will appeal to sociologists, social scientists, political scientists, politicians, blacks, and scholars of black studies.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword I
Foreword II
Preface
Part I: Introduction
Definitions
Historical Black Separatism
The Social Reality of Black Separatism
1. Explorations in the Analysis of Black Separatism
Part II: The Case for Separatism
2. A Case for Separatism
3. A Black Value System
4. An Independent Black Republic in North America
5. Pan-Africanism — Land and Power
6. Black Studies: Year One
7. Booker T. Washington: Separatist in Disguise?
Part III: The Case against Separatism
8. Booker T. Washington: "Separatist" in Golden Chains
9. Black Studies: Equal or Separate
10. Urbanism, Racism and Class: Futurist Explorations in Black Separatism
11. Racially Separate or Together
12. The Failure of Black Separatism
Part IV: The Leftist Side of The Separatist/Nationalist Question
13. A Transitional Program for Black Liberation
14. The Communist Party, Always out of Step
15. Black Marxist-Leninist Worker Movements: Class or National Consciousness?
16. Nineteen Theses: Black Nationalism and the Liberation Movement in the Third World
17. Marxism-Leninism and the Black Revolution: A Critical Essay
Part V: Views on Black Separatism from other Areas of the African Diaspora
18. Africa and Black Nationalism in America: Review Essay
19. Afro-Americans and Africa: Anthropological and Sociological Investigations
20. Alternatives and Strategies in Black America: A Critique
21. Radicalism and Separatism Among Four West Indians
22. The Internationalization of Black Power: Historical and Contemporary Perspectives
23. The Dialectics of Black Separatism
Part VI: Black Separatism—Catalytic Issues or the Coin on Its Edge
24. The Real White Backlash
25. The Myth of Black Neo-Racism in the United States
26. Planned Parenthood or Black Genocide
27. Black First, Female Second
28. The Equations of Oppression
29. Playing the Dozens with Path Analysis
30. Black Separatism and American Quicksand: Planting One Foot in the Land of the Dream
31. Toward a Black Social Science
Indexes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151595