Black Americans: A Psychological Analysis describes the psychological processes of black Americans, emphasizing how prejudice and discrimination affect their various behavior patterns. This book discusses the concept of race, intelligence, scholastic performance, self-esteem, rage and aggression, psychopathology, socialization and family, leadership and education of an average black American. Other topics include the social versus biological definitions of race; black-white differences in IQ; channeling black aggression; and incidence of behavioral disturbances among blacks. This text also covers the black-white comparison using the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) and origins of black families. This publication is addressed to students in a variety of introductory psychology courses—general psychology, personality, and child psychology.

Chapter 1. The Concept of Race

Black, Negro, Afro-American, Colored?

Social versus Biological Definitions of Race

Confounding Race and Social Class

Chapter 2. Intelligence

Black-White Differences in IQ

1. Age and Sex Differences

2. The Genetic Explanation

3. The Environmental Explanation

4. Family Correlates of IQ

5. A Personal View

Stability of the IQ

1. Measurement Errors

2. Changes in IQ among Young Black Children under Natural Conditions

3. Attempts to Produce IQ Gains

4. Correlates of IQ Change

Primary Mental Abilities

Chapter 3. Scholastic Performance

Race, Sex, and Age Differences

Scholastic Performance and IQ Level

Family Correlates of Scholastic Performance

The Effects of School Desegregation

Teachers' Expectations (The Self-Fulfilling Prophecy)

Teachers' Views of Their Children

Chapter 4. Self-Esteem

The Traditional View

A Reconsideration of the Traditional View

1. Persistence of an Out-Dated Image?

2. Did (Does) a Minority Group Internalize the Majority Group's View?

3. Is the Black-White Distinction Quantitative?

4. How is Self-Esteem Developed?

Three Empirical Studies

1. McDonald and Gynther

2. Wendland

3. Bridgette

A Final Comment

Chapter 5. Rage and Aggression

Channeling Black Aggression (Hortense Powdermaker)

Is the Black More Aggressive than the White?

Two Empirical Studies

1. Hammer

2. Baughman and Dahlstrom

A Final Comment

Chapter 6. Psychopathology

The Incidence of Behavioral Disturbances among Blacks

1. Crime

2. Psychoses

3. Neuroses

The Significance of the White Man's Perspective

1. The Black Norm (Grier and Cobbs)

2. A Black-White Comparison Using the MMPI

Treatment

Chapter 7. Socialization and the Family

Origins of Black Families: A Post-Slavery Phenomenon

Family Structure

1. Rural-Urban Differences

2. Size

3. Extended Families

4. Fatherless Families

5. The Concept of Matriarchy

6. Two Types of Families: Respectable and Nonrespectable

Socialization Techniques

1. Imitation and Modeling

2. Reward and Punishment (Reinforcement)

3. Inculcation of Goals and Aspirations

Chapter 8. Final Comments: Leadership and Education

Leadership

Education

Suggested Readings

References

Index

