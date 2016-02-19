Black Americans
1st Edition
A Psychological Analysis
Black Americans: A Psychological Analysis describes the psychological processes of black Americans, emphasizing how prejudice and discrimination affect their various behavior patterns. This book discusses the concept of race, intelligence, scholastic performance, self-esteem, rage and aggression, psychopathology, socialization and family, leadership and education of an average black American. Other topics include the social versus biological definitions of race; black-white differences in IQ; channeling black aggression; and incidence of behavioral disturbances among blacks. This text also covers the black-white comparison using the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) and origins of black families. This publication is addressed to students in a variety of introductory psychology courses—general psychology, personality, and child psychology.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. The Concept of Race
Black, Negro, Afro-American, Colored?
Social versus Biological Definitions of Race
Confounding Race and Social Class
Chapter 2. Intelligence
Black-White Differences in IQ
1. Age and Sex Differences
2. The Genetic Explanation
3. The Environmental Explanation
4. Family Correlates of IQ
5. A Personal View
Stability of the IQ
1. Measurement Errors
2. Changes in IQ among Young Black Children under Natural Conditions
3. Attempts to Produce IQ Gains
4. Correlates of IQ Change
Primary Mental Abilities
Chapter 3. Scholastic Performance
Race, Sex, and Age Differences
Scholastic Performance and IQ Level
Family Correlates of Scholastic Performance
The Effects of School Desegregation
Teachers' Expectations (The Self-Fulfilling Prophecy)
Teachers' Views of Their Children
Chapter 4. Self-Esteem
The Traditional View
A Reconsideration of the Traditional View
1. Persistence of an Out-Dated Image?
2. Did (Does) a Minority Group Internalize the Majority Group's View?
3. Is the Black-White Distinction Quantitative?
4. How is Self-Esteem Developed?
Three Empirical Studies
1. McDonald and Gynther
2. Wendland
3. Bridgette
A Final Comment
Chapter 5. Rage and Aggression
Channeling Black Aggression (Hortense Powdermaker)
Is the Black More Aggressive than the White?
Two Empirical Studies
1. Hammer
2. Baughman and Dahlstrom
A Final Comment
Chapter 6. Psychopathology
The Incidence of Behavioral Disturbances among Blacks
1. Crime
2. Psychoses
3. Neuroses
The Significance of the White Man's Perspective
1. The Black Norm (Grier and Cobbs)
2. A Black-White Comparison Using the MMPI
Treatment
Chapter 7. Socialization and the Family
Origins of Black Families: A Post-Slavery Phenomenon
Family Structure
1. Rural-Urban Differences
2. Size
3. Extended Families
4. Fatherless Families
5. The Concept of Matriarchy
6. Two Types of Families: Respectable and Nonrespectable
Socialization Techniques
1. Imitation and Modeling
2. Reward and Punishment (Reinforcement)
3. Inculcation of Goals and Aspirations
Chapter 8. Final Comments: Leadership and Education
Leadership
Education
Suggested Readings
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267432