Bivalvia Through Reptilia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125447928, 9780323144063

Bivalvia Through Reptilia

1st Edition

Editors: T Pandian
eBook ISBN: 9780323144063
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1987
Page Count: 646
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Animal Energetics, Volume 2: Bivalvia through Reptilia is part of a two-volume treatise focusing on the integrated picture of the energy transformation process at the organismic level. Since it is almost impossible to restrict meaningful discussions to only one level of organization, some reference is made to population energetics as well as to the suborganismic level. The bioenergetics of both vertebrate and invertebrate groups are discussed. Specifically, the bioenergetics of bivalves, gastropods, bryozoans, pogonophorans, echinoderms, lower chordates, fishes, amphibians, and reptiles are covered.
Understanding the efficient and fast transformation of biological energy has become an important issue in world affairs; studies on energetics and growth of thermoconformers can therefore be expected to expand greatly in the future. This book aims to provide many keys to a broader understanding of biology as well as open untrodden avenues to biologists with the quest for newer energy sources and efficient methods of energy utilization.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1 Bivalvia

I. Introduction

II. Feeding

III. Absorption and Egestion

IV. Respiration

V. Excretion

VI. Production

VII. Somatic Growth

VIII. Reproductive Output

IX. Population Energy Budgets

References

2 Gastropoda

I. Introduction

II. Ingestion

III. Egestion

IV. Absorption

V. Excretion

VI. Respiration

VII. Growth

VIII. Budget and Balance

IX. Conclusions

References

3 Bryozoa

I. Introduction

II. Ingestion

III. Egestion

IV. Respiration

V. Growth and Reproduction

VI. Budget and Balance—Conclusions

References

4 Pogonophora

I. Introduction

II. Ingestion

III. Egestion

IV. Respiration

V. Growth

VI. Budget and Balance

VII. Conclusions

References

5 Echinodermata

I. Introduction

II. The Echinoderm Body Plan

III.Ingestion

IV. Excretion

V. Respiration

VI. Production

VII. Conclusions

References

6 Lower Chordates

I. Introduction

II. Ingestion and Absorption

III. Egestion

IV. Respiration

V. Growth

VI. Budget and Balance

VII. Conclusions

References

7 Fish

I. Introduction

II. Ingestion

III. Egestion

IV. Metabolism

V. Growth

VI. Conclusions

References

8 Amphibia

I. Introduction

II. Trends in Energy Partitioning

III. Food Acquisition

IV. Metabolic Wastes

V. Seasonal Variations in Energy Partitioning

VI. Amphibian Energy Budgets

VII. Potential Sources of Error in Energy Budgets

VIII. Reproduction, Eggs, and Larvae

IX. Conclusions

References

9 Reptilia

I. Introduction

II. Food Consumption and Assimilation

III. Ecological Energy Budgets

IV. Water Balance and Energy Budgets

V. Parasitism and Energy Budgets

VI. Conclusions

References

Index to Volumes 1 and 2






Details

No. of pages:
646
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323144063

About the Editor

T Pandian

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.