Bivalvia Through Reptilia
1st Edition
Animal Energetics, Volume 2: Bivalvia through Reptilia is part of a two-volume treatise focusing on the integrated picture of the energy transformation process at the organismic level. Since it is almost impossible to restrict meaningful discussions to only one level of organization, some reference is made to population energetics as well as to the suborganismic level. The bioenergetics of both vertebrate and invertebrate groups are discussed. Specifically, the bioenergetics of bivalves, gastropods, bryozoans, pogonophorans, echinoderms, lower chordates, fishes, amphibians, and reptiles are covered.
Understanding the efficient and fast transformation of biological energy has become an important issue in world affairs; studies on energetics and growth of thermoconformers can therefore be expected to expand greatly in the future. This book aims to provide many keys to a broader understanding of biology as well as open untrodden avenues to biologists with the quest for newer energy sources and efficient methods of energy utilization.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Bivalvia
I. Introduction
II. Feeding
III. Absorption and Egestion
IV. Respiration
V. Excretion
VI. Production
VII. Somatic Growth
VIII. Reproductive Output
IX. Population Energy Budgets
References
2 Gastropoda
I. Introduction
II. Ingestion
III. Egestion
IV. Absorption
V. Excretion
VI. Respiration
VII. Growth
VIII. Budget and Balance
IX. Conclusions
References
3 Bryozoa
I. Introduction
II. Ingestion
III. Egestion
IV. Respiration
V. Growth and Reproduction
VI. Budget and Balance—Conclusions
References
4 Pogonophora
I. Introduction
II. Ingestion
III. Egestion
IV. Respiration
V. Growth
VI. Budget and Balance
VII. Conclusions
References
5 Echinodermata
I. Introduction
II. The Echinoderm Body Plan
III.Ingestion
IV. Excretion
V. Respiration
VI. Production
VII. Conclusions
References
6 Lower Chordates
I. Introduction
II. Ingestion and Absorption
III. Egestion
IV. Respiration
V. Growth
VI. Budget and Balance
VII. Conclusions
References
7 Fish
I. Introduction
II. Ingestion
III. Egestion
IV. Metabolism
V. Growth
VI. Conclusions
References
8 Amphibia
I. Introduction
II. Trends in Energy Partitioning
III. Food Acquisition
IV. Metabolic Wastes
V. Seasonal Variations in Energy Partitioning
VI. Amphibian Energy Budgets
VII. Potential Sources of Error in Energy Budgets
VIII. Reproduction, Eggs, and Larvae
IX. Conclusions
References
9 Reptilia
I. Introduction
II. Food Consumption and Assimilation
III. Ecological Energy Budgets
IV. Water Balance and Energy Budgets
V. Parasitism and Energy Budgets
VI. Conclusions
References
Index to Volumes 1 and 2
