Bitumens, asphalts, and tar sands, Volume 7
1st Edition
Series Volume Editors: G.V. Chilingarian
eBook ISBN: 9780080868615
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 330
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1978
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080868615
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
G.V. Chilingarian Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.