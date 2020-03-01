Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Process and Recipes
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Process and Recipes is a practical reference that brings a wide range of recipes and production information for crackers, snack crackers, semi-sweet biscuits, short doughs, cookies and sandwich biscuits. These recipes have been developed and tailored to the markets in Europe, Asia, Australia, North America and South America. Beginning with the explanation of technical process and formulations, this book provides extensive images and easy-access guidelines for readers to dip the toes in making ingredients accessible and marketable biscuit, cookie and crackers.
All the process details, formulations, technical information are based on the notes of Glyn Sykes, who has the wide technical experience and knowledge of the biscuit baking industry. Compiled by Sykes’ family and revised by Iain Davison, Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Process and Recipes is a valuable reference for professionals in the biscuit baking industry and students in the food technology field.
Key Features
- Includes more than 200 tables and images to showcases the process of making crackers, semi-sweet biscuits, short dough biscuits and cookies
- Presents practical and marketable recipes which could be adapted to special ingredients and commonly used equipment
- Provides deep insight from experienced experts and shows the good point to start with
Readership
Biscuit making companies internationally, Practitioners working on biscuit and baking industries, Students of food technology and engineering. Suppliers of ingredients, materials and equipment to the biscuit baking industry
Table of Contents
1. Crackers
1.1 Soda and saltine crackers
1.1.1 Description
1.1.2 Product Specification
1.1.3 Mixing and fermentation
1.1.4 Dough forming
1.1.5 Baking
1.1.6 Cracker breaking
1.1.7 Oil spray
1.1.8 Formulations for soda and saltine crackers
1.1.9 Packaging
1.2 Cream crackers
1.2.1 Description
1.2.2 Product specification
1.2.3 Dough mixing on a horizontal mixer
1.2.4 Lamination
1.2.5 Baking
1.2.6 Formulations for cream crackers
1.2.7 Packaging
1.3 Maltkist crackers
1.3.1 Description
1.3.2 Malaysian crackers
1.3.3 Packaging
1.4 Butter Coconut
1.4.1 Description
1.4.2 Product specification
1.4.3 Two stage mixing process
1.4.4 Forming
1.4.5 Baking
1.4.6 Glazing
1.4.7 Cooling
1.4.8 Packaging
1.5 Puff Biscuits
1.5.1 Description
1.5.2 Product specification
1.5.3 Packaging
1.6 Cornish Wafer type crackers
1.6.1 Description
1.6.2 Product specification
1.6.3 Mixing
1.6.4 Forming
1.6.5 Baking
1.7 Water Biscuits
1.7.1 Description
1.7.2 Product specification
1.7.3 Mixing
1.7.4 Forming
1.7.5 Baking
1.7.6 Formulations for water biscuits
1.7.7 Packaging
1.8 Bath Oliver
1.8.1 Description
1.8.2 Product specification
1.8.3 Formulation
1.8.4 Mixing
1.8.5 Forming
1.8.6 Baking
1.8.7 Packaging
1.9 Wholemeal crackers
1.9.1 Description
1.9.2 Product specification
1.9.3 Mixing
1.9.4 Forming
1.9.5 Baking
1.9.6 Salt sprinkler and oil spray
1.9.7 Formulations
1.9.8 Packaging
1.10 Crispbread
1.10.1 Description
1.10.2 Product specification
1.10.3 Formulations for crispbread
1.10.4 Mixing
1.10.5 Forming
1.10.6 Baking
1.10.7 Packaging
2. Snack Crackers
2.1 ‘Ritz’ type snack cracker
2.1.1 Description
2.1.2 Product specification
2.1.3 Mixing
2.1.4 Forming
2.1.5 Baking
2.1.6 Oil spray
2.1.7 Formulations for ‘Ritz’ type crackers
2.1.8 Packaging
2.2 ‘TUC’ type cracker
2.2.1 Description
2.2.2 Product specification
2.2.3 Mixing
2.2.4 Forming
2.2.5 Baking
2.2.6 Oil spray
2.2.7 Formulations for ‘TUC’ type crackers
2.2.8 Packaging
2.3 Three Layer crackers
2.3.1 Description
2.3.2 Product specification
2.3.3 Formulations for 3 layer crackers
2.3.4 Mixing
2.3.5 Forming
2.3.6 Forming with cut sheet laminator
2.3.7 Baking
2.3.8 Packaging
2.4 Cheese crackers
2.4.1 Description
2.4.2 Product specification
2.4.3 Formulations for cheese crackers
2.4.4 Packaging
2.5 Vegetable and herb crackers
2.5.1 Description
2.5.2 Product specification
2.5.3 Mixing
2.5.4 Forming
2.5.5 Baking
2.5.6 Oil spray
2.5.7 Formulations for vegetable and herb crackers
2.5.8 Packaging
2.6 Sesame crackers
2.6.1 Description
2.6.2 Product specification
2.6.3 Mixing
2.6.4 Forming
2.6.5 Sesame seed application
2.6.6 Baking
2.6.7 Formulation for sesame cracker
2.6.8 Packaging
2.7 Wheat crackers
2.7.1 Description
2.7.2 Formulations for wheat crackers
2.7.3 Packaging
2.8 Oyster crackers
2.8.1 Description
2.8.2 Formulations for oyster crackers
2.9 Goldfish type crackers
2.9.1 Description
2.9.2 Formulation for Goldfish type crackers
2.9.3 Packaging
2.10 Bacon snacks
2.10.1 Description
2.10.2 Formulation for bacon snacks
2.10.3 Packaging
2.11 Potato chips (baked and fried)
2.11.1 Description
2.11.2 Mixing
2.11.3 Forming
2.11.4 Baking
2.11.5 Formulations for potato snacks
2.11.6 Packaging
2.12 Munchies potato snacks
2.12.1 Description
2.12.2 Formulation for Munchies
2.12.3 Mixing
2.12.4 Forming
2.12.5 Baking
2.13 Vanilla snacks
2.13.1 Description
2.13.2 Product specification
2.13.3 Formulation for vanilla snack
2.14 Little Hearts
2.14.1 Description
2.14.2 Formulation for Little Hearts
2.14.3 Mixing
2.14.4 Forming
2.14.5 Baking
3. Semi-sweet biscuits
3.1.1 Description
3.1.2 Critical ingredients
3.1.3 Mixing
3.1.4 Forming
3.1.5 Baking
3.1.6 Cooling
3.2 Marie, Maria
3.2.1 Description
3.2.2 Product specification
3.2.3 Formulations for Marie
3.2.4 Packaging
3.3 Golden Maria
3.3.1 Description
3.3.2 Product specification
3.3.3 Formulations for Golden Maria
3.4 Rich Tea
3.4.1 Description
3.4.2 Product specification
3.4.3 Formulations for Rich Tea
3.4.4 Packaging
3.5 Le Veritable Petit-Buerre
3.5.1 Description
3.5.2 Product specification
3.5.3 Packaging
3.6 Petit Buerre
3.6.1 Description
3.6.2 Formulations for Petit Buerre
3.7 Tostada
3.7.1 Description
3.7.2 Product specification
3.7.3 Formulations for Tostada
3.7.4 Packaging
3.8 Nice
3.8.1 Description
3.8.2 Product specification
3.8.3 Formulations for Nice
3.8.4 Packaging
3.9 Arrowroot
3.9.1 Description
3.9.2 Product specification
3.9.3 Formulation for Arrowroot
3.9.4 Packaging
3.10 Garibaldi biscuits
3.10.1 Description
3.10.2 Product specification
3.10.3 Formulations
3.10.4 Critical ingredients
3.10.5 Mixing
3.10.6 Forming
3.10.7 Currant spreader
3.10.8 Wash-over
3.10.9 Baking
3.10.10 Cutting
3.10.11 Cooling
3.10.12 Formulations for Garibaldi
3.10.13 Packaging
3.11 Gala Fruit Cookies
3.11.1 Product specification
3.11.2 Formulation
3.11.3 Mixing
3.11.4 Forming
3.11.5 Baking
3.12 Harvest
3.12.1 Description
3.12.2 Product specification
3.12.3 Formulation
3.12.4 Mixing
3.12.5 Forming
3.12.6 Baking
3.12.7 Packaging
3.13 Café Noir
3.13.1 Description
3.13.2 Product specification
3.13.3 Formulation for Café Noir
3.13.4 Packaging
3.14 Morning Coffee
3.14.1 Description
3.14.2 Product specification
3.14.3 Formulation for Morning Coffee
3.14.4 Packaging
3.16 Animals
3.16.1 Description
3.16.2 Product specification
3.16.3 Packaging
3.17 Potato biscuits
3.17.1 Description
3.17.2 Formulation
3.17.3 Mixing
3.17.4 Forming
3.17.5 Baking
3.17.6 Packaging
3.18 Cabin and Gem biscuits
3.18.1 Description
3.18.2 Formulations
3.18.3 Iced Gem
3.18.4 Description
3.18.5 Formulation for Iced Gem
3.19 Hard tack, Army biscuits
3.19.1 Description
3.19.2 Formulation
4. Short doughs: rotary moulded biscuits
4.1 Short dough biscuits
4.1.2 Process for a moulded short dough biscuit: Glucose
4.1.3 Description
4.1.4 Product specification
4.1.5 Mixing
4.1.6 Rotary moulding
4.1.7 Baking
4.1.8 Cooling
4.1.9 Formulations for Glucose biscuits
4.1.10 Packaging
4.2 Digestive
4.2.1 Description
4.2.2 Product specification
4.2.3 Formulations for Digestive
4.2.4 Packaging
4.2.5 Dark Chocolate Digestive
4.2.6 Product specification for Dark Chocolate Digestive
4.2.7 Packaging
4.3 Shortcake
4.3.1 Description
4.3.2 Product specification: Shortcake
4.3.3 Formulations for Shortcake
4.3.4 Product specification: Shorties
4.3.5 Formulations for Shorties
4.3.6 Packaging
4.4 Fruit Shortcake
4.4.1 Description
4.4.2 Product specification
4.4.3 Packaging
4.5 Shortbread
4.5.1 Description
4.5.2 Specification: Shortbread Fingers
4.5.3 Specification: Shortbread Bites
4.5.4 Formulations for Shortbread
4.5.5 Packaging
4.6 Abernethy
4.6.1 Description
4.6.2 Product specification
4.6.3 Formulation
4.6.4 Packaging
4.7 Malted Milk
4.7.1 Description
4.7.2 Product specification
4.7.3 Packaging
4.8 Frollini
4.8.1 Description
4.8.2 Formulation for Frollini
4.8.3 Packaging
4.9 Ginger biscuits
4.9.1 Description
4.9.2 Product specification
4.9.3 Process
4.9.4 Formulations for ginger biscuits
4.9.5 Packaging
4.10 Cinnamon Crisp
4.10.1 Description
4.10.2 Formulation for Cinnamon Crisp
4.11 Windmill biscuits
4.11.1 Description
4.11.2 Formulations for Windmill
4.12 Biscoff®, caramelised biscuits
4.12.1 Description
4.12.2 Product specification
4.12.3 Packaging
4.13 Chocolate Fingers, Finger biscuits
4.13.1 Description
4.13.2 Product specification
4.13.3 Formulation for Finger biscuits
4.13.4 Packaging
4.14 Oaty biscuits
4.14.1 Product specification
4.14.2 Formulations for Oat Crisps, Oatmeal biscuits
4.14.3 Packaging
4.15 Vanilla Cookie
4.15.1 Description
4.15.2 Formulation for Vanilla cookie
4.16 Little Hearts
4.16.1 Description
4.16.2 Product specification
4.16.3 Packaging
5. Cookies
5.1 Chocolate chip cookies
5.1.1 Description
5.1.2 Product specification
5.1.3 Mixing
5.1.4 Forming
5.1.5 Baking
5.1.6 Cooling
5.1.7 Formulations
5.1.8 Packaging
5.2 Maryland type cookies
5.2.1 Description
5.2.2 Product specification
5.2.3 Formulations for Maryland type cookie
5.2.4 Packaging
5.3 Oatmeal cookies
5.3.1 Description
5.3.2 Oaties product specification
5.3.3 Oat and sultana cookies
5.3.4 Product specification
5.3.5 Packaging
5.3.6 Formulations for Oatmeal cookies
5.3.7 Packaging
5.4 Coconut cookies
5.4.1 Formulations for coconut cookies
5.5 Cookie varieties
5.5.1 Description
5.5.2 Peanut cookies
5.5.3 Product specification
5.5.4 Formulations for cookies
5.6 Infant rusks
5.6.1 Description
5.6.2 Product specifications
5.6.3 Formulations
5.6.4 Mixing
5.6.5 Forming
5.6.6 Baking
5.6.7 Alternative shapes
5.6.8 Packaging
6. Danish Butter Cookies
6.1 Description
6.2 Product specifications and formulations
6.2.1 Swirl cookie
6.2.2 Pretzel
6.2.3 Vanilla cookie
6.2.4 Coconut and currant cookies
6.2.5 Chocolate chip cookies
6.3 Production
6.3.1 Mixing
6.3.2 Forming
6.3.3 Baking
6.3.4 Cooling
6.3.5 Packaging
7. Sandwich biscuits
7.1 Jam and cream biscuits
7.1.1 Description
7.1.2 Product specification
7.1.3 Cream processing
7.1.4 Biscuit sandwiching process
7.1.5 Biscuit cream sandwich machines
7.1.6 Cookie Capper machines
7.1.7 Sandwich cooling
7.1.8 Packaging
7.2 Biscuit sandwiches: raspberry, orang, lemon, butter cream, vanilla cream
7.2.1 Formulations
7.3 Bourbon
7.3.1 Description
7.3.2 Product specification
7.3.3 Formulations for Bourbon
7.3.4 Packaging
7.4 Cheese Crackers
7.4.1 Description
7.4.2 Product specification
7.4.3 Formulations
7.4.4 Packaging
7.5 Chocolate Alfajor
7.5.1 Description
7.5.2 Specification and formulation
7.6 Chocolate cookie sandwiches
7.6.1 Chocolate cookie sandwich
7.6.2 Product specification
7.6.3 Formulation: chocolate cookie sandwich
7.7 Fudge and caramel cookies
7.7.1 Product specification
7.7.2 Formulation: fudge and caramel cookie
7.8 Coconut sandwiches
7.8.1 Formulations
7.9 Crunch Creams
7.9.1 Description
7.9.2 Product specification
7.9.3 Formulations
7.9.4 Packaging
7.10 Custard Creams
7.10.1 Description
7.10.2 Product specification
7.10.3 Formulations
7.10.4 Packaging
7.11 Fig bars
7.11.1 Description
7.11.2 Product specification
7.11.3 Formulations
7.11.4 Packaging
7.12.1 Jaffa Cake
7.12.1 Description
7.12.2 Product specification
7.12.3 Process
7.12.4 Formulations
7.12.5 Packaging
7.13 Lemon Puff
7.13.1 Description
7.13.2 Product specification
7.13.3 Mixing
7.13.4 Forming
7.13.5 Baking
7.13.6 Formulations
7.13.7 Packaging
7.14 Mint creams
7.14.1 Description
7.14.2 Formulations
7.15 Oreo type sandwiches
7.15.1 Description
7.15.2 Product specification
7.15.3 Formulations
7.15.4 Process
7.15.5 Packaging
7.16 Shortbread creams
7.16.1 Description
7.16.2 Formulations
_
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205983
About the Author
Iain Davidson
Iain Davidson graduated from the School of Industrial Design (Engineering) at Royal College of Art in London in 1965 and then joined Baker Perkins Ltd. He was Industrial Design Engineer, working in the Technical Department on the design of new biscuit, bakery and candy processing machines until 1975, gaining a thorough technical knowledge of the machines and processes. In 1990 Iain was appointed Regional Manager Asia Pacific for Baker Perkins and re-located to Indonesia and later in 1997 to China. His appointments included Managing Director of Baker Perkins (Hong Kong) Ltd. and Director of Baker Perkins Japan KK. Iain was responsible for a substantial increase in the company’s biscuit business in Asia During this period the company’s Asian biscuit machinery business grew by over 3 times.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Baker Pacific Ltd., UK
Glyn Sykes
Glyn Sykes, who died in 2016, had a long and distinguished career in baking. After studying Food Technology, in UK, Glyn gained certificates in baking from the Biscuit & Cracker Manufacturers’ Association and became a graduate of the Biscuit and Cracker Manufacturer’s course in USA. Later, Glyn became a Committee Member of the professional associations: Cake and Biscuit Alliance, London and the Flour Milling and Bakery Research Association and a member of the working party at the Camden and Chorley Wood Food Research Association. Glyn had been the senior manager in Baker Bakers Biscuits South Africa, Burtons Gold Medal Biscuits UK, Cadbury Schweppes Hudson New Zealand and United Biscuits UK, and published articles in Food Technology International and Biscuit Business magazine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Senior Manager, Baker Bakers Discuits Ltd, South Africa (Deceased)