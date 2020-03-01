Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Process and Recipes is a practical reference that brings a wide range of recipes and production information for crackers, snack crackers, semi-sweet biscuits, short doughs, cookies and sandwich biscuits. These recipes have been developed and tailored to the markets in Europe, Asia, Australia, North America and South America. Beginning with the explanation of technical process and formulations, this book provides extensive images and easy-access guidelines for readers to dip the toes in making ingredients accessible and marketable biscuit, cookie and crackers.

All the process details, formulations, technical information are based on the notes of Glyn Sykes, who has the wide technical experience and knowledge of the biscuit baking industry. Compiled by Sykes’ family and revised by Iain Davison, Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Process and Recipes is a valuable reference for professionals in the biscuit baking industry and students in the food technology field.