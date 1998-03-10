Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732964, 9781855736245

Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals

1st Edition

Manual 5: Secondary Processing in Biscuit Manufacturing

Authors: Duncan Manley
eBook ISBN: 9781855736245
Paperback ISBN: 9781855732964
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th March 1998
Page Count: 88
Table of Contents

Background to the biscuit industry; Hygiene and safety aspects; Problem solving; Chocolate and chocolate flavoured coatings; Cream sandwiching; Icing of biscuits; Application of jam, jellies, marshmallow and caramel; Care, cleaning and maintenance.

Description

This manual takes readers through such secondary processes as coating, sandwiching and icing, concentrating on common production problems and how they can be solved.

Readership

Food manufacturers, scientists and researchers; Bakers and Confectioners; Sandwich manufacturers; Students and academics in food science courses

About the Authors

Duncan Manley Author

Duncan Manley is an internationally-renowned consultant to the biscuit and food industries, with over 40 years’ experience. He is the author of the Biscuit, cookie and cracker manufacturing manuals and Biscuit, cracker and cookie recipes for the food industry, also published by Woodhead Publishing.

Consultant, UK

