Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals
1st Edition
Manual 5: Secondary Processing in Biscuit Manufacturing
Table of Contents
Background to the biscuit industry; Hygiene and safety aspects; Problem solving; Chocolate and chocolate flavoured coatings; Cream sandwiching; Icing of biscuits; Application of jam, jellies, marshmallow and caramel; Care, cleaning and maintenance.
Description
This manual takes readers through such secondary processes as coating, sandwiching and icing, concentrating on common production problems and how they can be solved.
Readership
Food manufacturers, scientists and researchers; Bakers and Confectioners; Sandwich manufacturers; Students and academics in food science courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 88
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 10th March 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855736245
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855732964
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Duncan Manley Author
Duncan Manley is an internationally-renowned consultant to the biscuit and food industries, with over 40 years’ experience. He is the author of the Biscuit, cookie and cracker manufacturing manuals and Biscuit, cracker and cookie recipes for the food industry, also published by Woodhead Publishing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK